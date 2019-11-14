Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  TAKKT AG    TTK   DE0007446007

TAKKT AG

(TTK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

TAKKT AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/14/2019 | 07:25am EST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
14.11.2019 / 13:19
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Heiko
Last name(s): Hegwein

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
TAKKT AG

b) LEI
549300AZ0JTVTW3IZY37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007446007

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
11.59473 EUR 57973.65 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
11.59473 EUR 57973.65 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-11-13; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra, regulated market
MIC: XETR


14.11.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: TAKKT AG
Presselstr. 12
70191 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: www.takkt.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

54921  14.11.2019 


© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TAKKT AG
07:25aTAKKT AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
11/11TAKKT AG : TAKKT re-organizes its Group and management structures
EQ
11/11TAKKT AG : TAKKT re-organizes its Group and management structures
EQ
10/242019-10-24 TAKKT AG : TAKKT with a slight organic sales growth after the first n..
PU
10/24TAKKT AG : TAKKT with a slight organic sales growth after the first nine months ..
EQ
10/232019-10-23 AD-HOC : TAKKT AG: TAKKT expects significantly weaker business in the..
PU
10/23TAKKT AG : TAKKT expects significantly weaker business in the fourth quarter and..
EQ
09/30TAKKT AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Se..
EQ
09/232019-09-23 TAKKT AG : Change in the Management Board of TAKKT AG
PU
09/23TAKKT AG : Change in the Management Board of TAKKT AG
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 1 212 M
EBIT 2019 113 M
Net income 2019 77,3 M
Debt 2019 173 M
Yield 2019 5,49%
P/E ratio 2019 9,64x
P/E ratio 2020 9,34x
EV / Sales2019 0,76x
EV / Sales2020 0,72x
Capitalization 747 M
Chart TAKKT AG
Duration : Period :
TAKKT AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAKKT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 15,28  €
Last Close Price 11,38  €
Spread / Highest target 75,7%
Spread / Average Target 34,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Felix A. Zimmermann Chief Executive Officer
Florian Funck Chairman-Supervisory Board
Claude Tomaszewski Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Kniehl Member-Supervisory Board
Johannes Haupt Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAKKT AG-16.57%822
CANON INC.4.10%29 523
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION22.87%19 493
XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION89.52%8 233
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.3.82%7 239
INGENICO GROUP96.77%6 688
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group