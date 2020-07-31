Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/31 05:55:14 am
10.43 EUR   +4.09%
05:41aTAKKT : Receives a Buy rating from DZ Bank
MD
04:53aTAKKT : Buy rating from Hauck & Aufhauser
MD
03:39aTAKKT : Receives a Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
TAKKT : Receives a Buy rating from DZ Bank

07/31/2020 | 05:41am EDT

In a research note published by Thomas Maul, DZ Bank advises its customers to buy the stock.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 1 012 M 1 200 M 1 200 M
Net income 2020 35,2 M 41,7 M 41,7 M
Net Debt 2020 173 M 206 M 206 M
P/E ratio 2020 15,3x
Yield 2020 2,99%
Capitalization 657 M 774 M 780 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,82x
EV / Sales 2021 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 2 322
Free-Float 49,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 11,93 €
Last Close Price 10,02 €
Spread / Highest target 29,7%
Spread / Average Target 19,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Felix A. Zimmermann Chief Executive Officer
Florian Funck Chairman-Supervisory Board
Claude Tomaszewski Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Kniehl Member-Supervisory Board
Johannes Haupt Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAKKT AG-20.35%774
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION-8.81%18 136
CANON INC.-39.65%17 933
INGENICO GROUP36.67%9 727
TECAN GROUP LTD.41.40%5 032
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.-40.94%4 852
