Investigation of TAL Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether TAL Education Group (“TAL” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TAL) complied with federal securities laws. On April 7, 2020, TAL announced it discovered employee wrongdoing during its audit process which the Company suspects led to the reporting of inflated sales. The price of TAL’s stock fell following the announcement.

If you purchased shares of TAL and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Marshall P. Dees, Esq. at mdees@holzerlaw.com or Luke R. Kennedy at lkennedy@holzerlaw.com, or at www.holzerlaw.com to discuss your legal rights.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC is an Atlanta, Georgia law firm that dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey D. Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200407005860/en/