TAL Education : Says Employee 'Wrongly' Boosted Sales

By Allison Prang

China-based tutoring company TAL Education Group said it suspects one of its employees worked to "wrongly inflate" sales numbers for TAL's "Light Class" business.

TAL, based in Beijing, said it "suspects that the employee of question conspired with external vendors to wrongly inflate 'Light Class' sales by forging contracts and other documentations." The company found out about the employee's conduct through TAL's regular internal auditing process, TAL said.

TAL said it reported the situation to the police and that the police took the person into custody.

"Light Class" sales comprised between about 3% and 4% of TAL's estimated revenue in the fiscal year that ended in February, the company said.