Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  TAL Education Group    TAL

TAL EDUCATION GROUP

(TAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

TAL Education : Says Employee 'Wrongly' Boosted Sales

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/07/2020 | 04:58pm EDT

By Allison Prang

China-based tutoring company TAL Education Group said it suspects one of its employees worked to "wrongly inflate" sales numbers for TAL's "Light Class" business.

TAL, based in Beijing, said it "suspects that the employee of question conspired with external vendors to wrongly inflate 'Light Class' sales by forging contracts and other documentations." The company found out about the employee's conduct through TAL's regular internal auditing process, TAL said.

TAL said it reported the situation to the police and that the police took the person into custody.

"Light Class" sales comprised between about 3% and 4% of TAL's estimated revenue in the fiscal year that ended in February, the company said.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TAL EDUCATION GROUP
05:10pTAL ALERT : Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into TAL Education Group; Inve..
PR
04:58pTAL EDUCATION : Says Employee 'Wrongly' Boosted Sales
DJ
04:11pTAL EDUCATION GROUP : Discovered Employee Wrongdoing
PR
03/10TAL EDUCATION : Surge in Online Learning Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Throws Limel..
AQ
02/28TAL EDUCATION GROUP : Announces Preliminary Estimated Revenues for the Fourth Qu..
PR
01/21TAL EDUCATION : Shares Down 10% on 3Q Earnings Miss
DJ
01/21TAL EDUCATION : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/21TAL EDUCATION GROUP : Announces Changes to Board of Directors
PR
01/16TAL EDUCATION GROUP : quaterly earnings release
2019TAL EDUCATION GROUP : to Announce Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Re..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 370 M
EBIT 2020 294 M
Net income 2020 69,4 M
Finance 2020 1 531 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 295x
P/E ratio 2021 62,0x
EV / Sales2020 8,44x
EV / Sales2021 5,79x
Capitalization 29 972 M
Chart TAL EDUCATION GROUP
Duration : Period :
TAL Education Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAL EDUCATION GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 62,28  $
Last Close Price 50,65  $
Spread / Highest target 57,9%
Spread / Average Target 23,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bang Xin Zhang Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yun Feng Bai Chairman & President
Ya Chao Liu Chief Operating Officer
Rong Luo Chief Financial Officer
Yan Huang Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAL EDUCATION GROUP11.54%31 516
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.-23.53%3 642
KOOLEARN TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED2.91%3 530
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED0.96%2 815
BENESSE HOLDINGS, INC.-3.84%2 463
CHINA YUHUA EDUCATION CORPORATION LIMITED-1.91%2 456
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group