August 17th Deadline Alert: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against TAL Education Group (TAL)

08/11/2018 | 02:26am CEST

National securities litigation law firm Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the August 17, 2018 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased TAL Education Group (“TAL” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TAL) securities between April 26, 2018 and June 13, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). TAL investors have until August 17, 2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Investors suffering losses on their TAL investments are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy of GPM to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 310-201-9150 or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose: (1) that the Company overstated its net income; (2) that the Company’s net income was deteriorating; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about TAL’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased shares TAL during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than August 17, 2018 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
