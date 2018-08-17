Log in
News Summary

TAL EDUCATION 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against TAL Education Group - TAL

08/17/2018 | 04:51am CEST

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have only until August 17, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL). Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s securities between April 26, 2018 and June 13, 2018. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Get Help

TAL Education investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-tal-education-group-securities-litigation or call to speak to our claim center toll-free at (844) 367-9658.

About the Lawsuit

On June 13, 2018, a report by Muddy Waters Research alleged a wide range of illicit activity by TAL, including that it “has been fraudulently overstating its profits since at least FY2016,” and that “TAL combines the old school China fraud playbook of simply penciling in more favorable numbers with the more sophisticated asset parking fraud of Enron.” On this news, the price of TAL’s shares plummeted.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. ClaimsFiler's team of experts monitor the securities class action landscape and cull information from a variety of sources to ensure comprehensive coverage across a broad range of financial instruments.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.


© Business Wire 2018
