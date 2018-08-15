TAL EDUCATION 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against TAL Education Group - TAL

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney
General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large
financial interests that they have only until August 17, 2018 to
file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit
against TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL). Investor losses must relate to
purchases of the Company’s securities between April 26, 2018 and June
13, 2018. This action is pending in the United States District Court for
the Southern District of New York.
What You May Do
If you purchased securities of TAL and would like to discuss your legal
rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for
your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact
KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email
(lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com),
or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-tal/
to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class
action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and
just resolution, you must request this position by application to the
Court by August 17, 2018.
About the Lawsuit
On June 13, 2018, a report by Muddy Waters Research alleged a wide range
of illicit activity by TAL, including that it “has been fraudulently
overstating its profits since at least FY2016,” and that “TAL combines
the old school China fraud playbook of simply penciling in more
favorable numbers with the more sophisticated asset parking fraud of
Enron.” On this news, the price of TAL’s shares plummeted.
