TAL Education : Dahai one-to-one & Cornell University Customize Educational Training Courses

BEIJING, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TAL Education Group's subsidiary Dahai, the online 1-to-1 education brand, has customizeda teacher training program to the U.S. The Cornell University hosted Dahai's Haishi Teacher Team, which consistedof 13 outstanding college student teachers selected nationwide, for this specialized 2-day education training course.

During their trip, the team visited other Ivy League schools, such as Harvard University and Columbia University. However, to achieve a more thorough perspective on American teaching methods, the Haishi Team visited a local middle school in New York (Boynton Middle School). There, they sat in on a class with students to gain a further perspective on American teaching methods. On their last stop, the group went to TAL's R&D department in Silicon Valley to acquire an in-depth understanding of 'AI+ Education' and share online teaching experience with R&D personnel. At the facility, each person examined the empowering effects and potential a personalized online education can provide, exploring the future development of online education.

Haishi American Education and Training is one of Dahai's top teacher training programs. With the development of the modern era, today's education is no longer a traditional model of blackboards and chalk. Modern teaching methods not only enhances classroom content, but can also improve teaching efficiency between teachers and their students' interest in learning. Making teachers more adept to internet development has become a focus of teacher training. Dahai is dedicated to improving teachers' abilities and personal accomplishments, helping teachers to adapt to new technological changes, such as AI and ICT (Information and Communication Technology). By doing so, teachers can make online one-to-one teaching more effective.

Huang Bainan, head of Dahai's Haishi Teacher Team, believes the event is intended to allow our teachers to gain a deeper understanding of American politics, culture, education and technology, while obtaining hands-on experience from some of the world's leading universities. These accomplishments will expand their horizons and enhance their knowledge for future career, educational, and personal development.

This time, Cornell University specifically tailored the training program for the Haishi team. Bryan Duff, a professor and Senior Lecturer from the University, gave a detailed introduction to the American education system, analyzing the differences between Chinese and American education models. As he discussed the advantages and disadvantages of the two, the professor explained common methods and techniques used by American teachers. Importance is given to a students' self-thinking abilities and students are encouraged toask brave questions. Students should be praised for any question asked as 'There is no stupid question, only imperfect answers.'

Similarly, the Dahai advocates a parallel educational philosophy focused on 'stimulating learning interest, developing learning habits, and building a knowledge system'. Encouragement based reward inspireschildren's interest in learning. By learning to simulate interest, a teacher can guidequestions actively in class, encouraging children to ask questions and participate. When students ask questions, the teacher gives praise and look to motivate other students to find their own answers. Dahai's AI classroom monitoring system can intelligently detect students' question answering and summarize the whole class as visual reports. The feedback is then used to cultivate students' good learning habits. Dahai hopes to advance its intelligent system and learning efficiency by combining these methods, improving its student's learning approach and framework.

After the training course, the group also visited Boynton Middle School, a prominent local school. They took classes with the students and closely observed, studying the method and manner of which the teachers gave instructions. The participants found it greatly rewarding, having a renewed understanding of the teacher-student relationship and the full advantages of student participation.

During the shared teaching experience, several team members found that honing students' independent learning interest is the cornerstone for nurturing students' learning abilities. A 'Haishi' teacher from Beijing Jiaotong University said, 'Students always have in mind of which teaching style they prefer. If the style works for them, they will gradually become more willing to ask questions and become more outgoing. From passive learning to active learning, enthusiasm will gradually progress.'

The use of AI technology will intelligently record students' classroom questions, answers, notes, and provide a summary of the class. This will help children develop good learning habits like 'willing expression, diligent writing, and leading to a successful conclusion'. Dahai one-to-one hopes to promote learning efficacy through after-school coaching, allowing for visible changes.

The Director of TAL Silicon Valley R&D Department said: 'As TAL's first overseas team, we will take advantages of regional development of science, technology, and talents in Silicon Valley to integrate cognitive science with educational psychology and surveying data. These innovation in areas, such as voice and language technology, can increase Dahai's scientific potential. Therefore, providing a driving force for the exploration of new educational models. By relying on scientific technique, we may also be able to solve the imbalance of education resources, allowing more children to enjoy high-quality personalized content.

