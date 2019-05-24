Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  TAL Education Group (ADR)    TAL

TAL EDUCATION GROUP (ADR)

(TAL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

TAL Education : Dahai one-to-one & Cornell University Customize Educational Training Courses

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/24/2019 | 03:18am EDT

BEIJING, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TAL Education Group's subsidiary Dahai, the online 1-to-1 education brand, has customizeda teacher training program to the U.S. The Cornell University hosted Dahai's Haishi Teacher Team, which consistedof 13 outstanding college student teachers selected nationwide, for this specialized 2-day education training course.

During their trip, the team visited other Ivy League schools, such as Harvard University and Columbia University. However, to achieve a more thorough perspective on American teaching methods, the Haishi Team visited a local middle school in New York (Boynton Middle School). There, they sat in on a class with students to gain a further perspective on American teaching methods. On their last stop, the group went to TAL's R&D department in Silicon Valley to acquire an in-depth understanding of 'AI+ Education' and share online teaching experience with R&D personnel. At the facility, each person examined the empowering effects and potential a personalized online education can provide, exploring the future development of online education.

Haishi American Education and Training is one of Dahai's top teacher training programs. With the development of the modern era, today's education is no longer a traditional model of blackboards and chalk. Modern teaching methods not only enhances classroom content, but can also improve teaching efficiency between teachers and their students' interest in learning. Making teachers more adept to internet development has become a focus of teacher training. Dahai is dedicated to improving teachers' abilities and personal accomplishments, helping teachers to adapt to new technological changes, such as AI and ICT (Information and Communication Technology). By doing so, teachers can make online one-to-one teaching more effective.

Huang Bainan, head of Dahai's Haishi Teacher Team, believes the event is intended to allow our teachers to gain a deeper understanding of American politics, culture, education and technology, while obtaining hands-on experience from some of the world's leading universities. These accomplishments will expand their horizons and enhance their knowledge for future career, educational, and personal development.

This time, Cornell University specifically tailored the training program for the Haishi team. Bryan Duff, a professor and Senior Lecturer from the University, gave a detailed introduction to the American education system, analyzing the differences between Chinese and American education models. As he discussed the advantages and disadvantages of the two, the professor explained common methods and techniques used by American teachers. Importance is given to a students' self-thinking abilities and students are encouraged toask brave questions. Students should be praised for any question asked as 'There is no stupid question, only imperfect answers.'

Similarly, the Dahai advocates a parallel educational philosophy focused on 'stimulating learning interest, developing learning habits, and building a knowledge system'. Encouragement based reward inspireschildren's interest in learning. By learning to simulate interest, a teacher can guidequestions actively in class, encouraging children to ask questions and participate. When students ask questions, the teacher gives praise and look to motivate other students to find their own answers. Dahai's AI classroom monitoring system can intelligently detect students' question answering and summarize the whole class as visual reports. The feedback is then used to cultivate students' good learning habits. Dahai hopes to advance its intelligent system and learning efficiency by combining these methods, improving its student's learning approach and framework.

After the training course, the group also visited Boynton Middle School, a prominent local school. They took classes with the students and closely observed, studying the method and manner of which the teachers gave instructions. The participants found it greatly rewarding, having a renewed understanding of the teacher-student relationship and the full advantages of student participation.

During the shared teaching experience, several team members found that honing students' independent learning interest is the cornerstone for nurturing students' learning abilities. A 'Haishi' teacher from Beijing Jiaotong University said, 'Students always have in mind of which teaching style they prefer. If the style works for them, they will gradually become more willing to ask questions and become more outgoing. From passive learning to active learning, enthusiasm will gradually progress.'

The use of AI technology will intelligently record students' classroom questions, answers, notes, and provide a summary of the class. This will help children develop good learning habits like 'willing expression, diligent writing, and leading to a successful conclusion'. Dahai one-to-one hopes to promote learning efficacy through after-school coaching, allowing for visible changes.

The Director of TAL Silicon Valley R&D Department said: 'As TAL's first overseas team, we will take advantages of regional development of science, technology, and talents in Silicon Valley to integrate cognitive science with educational psychology and surveying data. These innovation in areas, such as voice and language technology, can increase Dahai's scientific potential. Therefore, providing a driving force for the exploration of new educational models. By relying on scientific technique, we may also be able to solve the imbalance of education resources, allowing more children to enjoy high-quality personalized content.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dahai-one-to-one--cornell-university-customize-educational-training-courses-300856442.html

SOURCE TAL Education Group

Jingyao LI, +86-18515106130

Disclaimer

TAL Education Group published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2019 07:17:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TAL EDUCATION GROUP (ADR)
03:18aTAL EDUCATION : Dahai one-to-one & Cornell University Customize Educational Trai..
PU
05/16TAL EDUCATION GROUP : Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F
PR
04/25TAL EDUCATION : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/15TAL EDUCATION : Joins Hands with UNESCO to Promote Educational Development
PR
04/15TAL EDUCATION : Showcases Smart Education Solutions at Education Exhibition duri..
PR
03/28TAL EDUCATION GROUP : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial ..
PR
03/12Satellites and shoe-leather - How investors get beyond China's dubious data
RE
02/18TAL EDUCATION : Announces Investment by a Long-Term Equity Investment Firm
PR
02/10TAL EDUCATION : Beijing's TAL Education Group acquires Israeli-founded Ready4
AQ
02/07TAL EDUCATION : Acquires Ready4
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2020 3 526 M
EBIT 2020 464 M
Net income 2020 428 M
Finance 2020 1 896 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 47,42
P/E ratio 2021 33,55
EV / Sales 2020 5,13x
EV / Sales 2021 3,62x
Capitalization 19 971 M
Chart TAL EDUCATION GROUP (ADR)
Duration : Period :
TAL Education Group (ADR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAL EDUCATION GROUP (ADR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 39,3 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bang Xin Zhang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yun Feng Bai President
Ya Chao Liu Chief Operating Officer & Director
Rong Luo Chief Financial Officer
Yan Huang Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAL EDUCATION GROUP (ADR)26.50%19 971
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC20.63%5 595
STRATEGIC EDUCATION INC55.94%3 879
KROTON EDUCACIONAL6.76%3 854
LAUREATE EDUCATION INC8.27%3 707
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LTD--.--%3 139
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About