TAL Education Group (ADR) : ALERT: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against TAL Education Group  TAL

08/11/2018 | 03:08pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2018 / Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) between April 26, 2018 and June 13, 2018, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for TAL Education investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the TAL Education class action, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/tal-education-group/ or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email vik@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) TAL Education overstated its net income; (2) TAL Education's net income was deteriorating; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about TAL Education's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 17, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/tal-education-group/ to join the class action. You may also contact Vik Pawar of Pawar Law Group toll free at 888-589-9804 or via email at vik@pawarlawgroup.com.

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world.

Vik Pawar, Esq.
Pawar Law Group P.C
20 Vesey Street Suite 1210
New York, NY 10007
Tel: (917) 261-2277
Toll Free: 888-589-9804
Fax: (212) -571-0938
vik@pawarlawgroup.com

SOURCE: Pawar Law Group


© Accesswire 2018
