Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  TAL Education Group (ADR)    TAL

TAL EDUCATION GROUP (ADR) (TAL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

TAL Education Group : to Announce Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results on January 24, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/28/2018 | 10:27am CET

BEIJING, Dec. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TAL Education Group ("TAL" or the "Company") (NYSE: TAL), a leading K-12 after-school tutoring services provider in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2019 ended November 30, 2018, before the market opens on Thursday, January 24, 2019.

The Company will host a corresponding conference call and live webcast at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (9:00 p.m. Beijing Time) on Thursday, January 24, 2019.

The dial-in details for the live conference call are as follows:

- U.S. toll free:

+1-866-519-4004

- Hong Kong toll free:

800-906-601

- International toll:

+65-6713-5090

Conference ID:

7998495

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of TAL's website at https://ir.100tal.com/.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available through 8:59 a.m. on February 1, 2019, U.S. Eastern Time (9:59 p.m. on February 1, 2019, Beijing Time).

The dial-in details for the replay are as follows:

- U.S. toll free:

+1-855-452-5696

- Hong Kong toll free:

800-963-117

- International toll:

+61-2-8199-0299

Conference ID:

7998495

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group is a leading K-12 after-school tutoring services provider in China. The acronym "TAL" stands for "Tomorrow Advancing Life", which reflects our vision to promote top learning opportunities for Chinese students through both high-quality teaching and content, as well as leading edge application of technology in the education experience. TAL Education Group offers comprehensive tutoring services to students from pre-school to the twelfth grade through three flexible class formats: small classes, personalized premium services, and online courses. Our tutoring services cover the core academic subjects in China's school curriculum including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, and biology. The Company's learning center network currently covers over 40 key cities in China. We also operate www.jzb.com, a leading online education platform in China. Our ADSs trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TAL".

For further information, please contact:

For Investors:
Echo Yan
Investor Relations
TAL Education Group
Tel: +86 10 5292 6658
Email: ir@100tal.com

For Media:
Caroline Straathof
IR Inside
Tel: +31 6 5462 4301
Email: info@irinside.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tal-education-group-to-announce-third-quarter-of-fiscal-year-2019-financial-results-on-january-24-2019-300771216.html

SOURCE TAL Education Group


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TAL EDUCATION GROUP (ADR)
10:27aTAL EDUCATION GROUP : to Announce Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Re..
PR
12/11TAL EDUCATION : going global
AQ
12/07Technology bringing education into 'virtual world'
AQ
12/07Technology bringing education into 'virtual world'
AQ
12/06TAL acquires Israeli company
AQ
12/06TAL acquires Israeli company
AQ
12/05China's TAL Education buys Israeli learning start-up Codemonkey
AQ
12/05China's TAL Education buys Israeli learning start-up Codemonkey
AQ
11/11The keys to unlocking potential of new tech
AQ
10/31DETAILED RESEARCH : Economic Perspectives on Allegion, Ryder System, TAL Educati..
AQ
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.