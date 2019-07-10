Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Talanx AG    TLX   DE000TLX1005

TALANX AG

(TLX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Talanx : Get creative after work

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/10/2019 | 06:23pm EDT

The company has created a space in Hannover that allows employees from different companies to meet in an informal setting. But that's not the only benefit - the SandBox offers much more. Just like it used to be in a kiddies' sandpit, everybody can play around with 3D printers and high-tech computers, and develop creative and innovative ideas - for example making video and audio material. 'The aim is to create an atmosphere that fosters change,' commented Michael Krebbers, Board Member of HDI Systeme AG. 'And change depends on curiosity.'

Students following a twin-track training path at HDI have been developing the project for months. They were given a free hand when they were planning and preparing the space. 'We were responsible for every decision. We all learnt something from taking all the responsibility in a project like this, and we came out stronger,' commented Stefanie Stele, a student on a twin track training course at HDI Service AG.

That's why the twin-track students are delighted to see lots of visitors at the SandBox opening celebration tucking into drinks and snacks. 'It's really great that Talanx is providing a platform like this where we can try out the latest technology,' enthused Rea Schmidt-Lamontain, team assistant at HDI International. 'I'm certainly going to recommend the space to my colleagues and I'm already looking forward to the events in the pipeline. I'll certainly attend them.'

And the twin-track students from Cologne will similarly open a SandBox in the second half of the year.

Back to Overview

Disclaimer

Talanx AG published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 22:22:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TALANX AG
06:23pTALANX : Get creative after work
PU
07/04TALANX : Statement from Dr Immo Querner about the ECB President designate Christ..
PU
06/19TALANX AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quart..
EQ
06/19TALANX AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Preliminary announcement of the publication of finan..
EQ
06/19TALANX : further builds out its sustainable investments with the addition of an ..
PU
05/13TALANX AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Notification and public disclosure of transactions b..
EQ
05/10TALANX AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/02TALANX : significantly expands activities in Turkey through acquisition
PU
04/18TALANX : defines underwriting policy for coal-based risks
PU
03/18TALANX : boosts profit in 2018 and lays the foundations for further profitable g..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 31 358 M
EBIT 2019 2 429 M
Net income 2019 954 M
Debt 2019 1 508 M
Yield 2019 3,96%
P/E ratio 2019 10,4x
P/E ratio 2020 9,60x
EV / Sales2019 0,36x
EV / Sales2020 0,32x
Capitalization 9 874 M
Chart TALANX AG
Duration : Period :
Talanx AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TALANX AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 38,7  €
Last Close Price 39,3  €
Spread / Highest target 9,47%
Spread / Average Target -1,54%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Torsten Leue Chief Executive Officer
Herbert K. Haas Chairman-Supervisory Board
Immo Querner Chief Financial Officer
Erhard Walter Schipporeit Member-Supervisory Board
Thomas Lindner Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TALANX AG32.55%11 218
ALLIANZ SE24.56%101 474
CHUBB LTD15.54%68 507
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES27.90%52 541
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP18.32%51 386
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC40.88%47 497
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About