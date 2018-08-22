Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Talanx AG    TLX   DE000TLX1005

TALANX AG (TLX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 08/22 07:32:00 am
31.65 EUR   +0.03%
07:27aTALANX : Jean-Jacques Henchoz to succeed Ulrich Wallin
PU
08/13TALANX : reports overall good half-year results
PU
08/08TALANX AG : half-yearly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Talanx : Jean-Jacques Henchoz to succeed Ulrich Wallin

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2018 | 07:27am CEST
  • Jean-Jacques Henchoz will join the Board of Management of Talanx AG on 1 April 2019
  • On reaching retirement age Ulrich Wallin is stepping down after more than 35 years of service to Hannover Re following the end of the Annual General Meeting on 8 May 2019

Hannover, 22 August 2018

The Supervisory Board of Talanx AG has appointed Jean-Jacques Henchoz (53) as a member of the Board of Management with effect from 1 April 2019. He will succeed Ulrich Wallin as Chief Executive Officer of Hannover Rück SE on 8 May 2019 following the end of the Annual General Meeting of Hannover Rück SE and will thus be responsible for the Reinsurance division within the Talanx Group. Ulrich Wallin is retiring on the same date after his extremely successful service to the Talanx Group.

Herbert K. Haas, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of both Talanx AG and Hannover Rück SE, noted: 'We are profoundly grateful to Ulrich Wallin for his tremendous entrepreneurial achievements. Under his expert and prudent direction Hannover Re has significantly expanded its market position as a leading reinsurer and further enhanced its diversification and sustained profitability. In Jean-Jacques Henchoz we have secured the services of a very seasoned reinsurance manager who will continue to drive the successful development of the Reinsurance division for Talanx.'

Since 2011, Jean-Jacques Henchoz has been in charge of the region Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) at Swiss Reinsurance Company, Zurich ('Swiss Re'), taking responsibility for both the life and non-life business of Swiss Re in this region. In January 2012, he was appointed as a member of the Executive Committee of the Swiss Re Group in this capacity. In the period from 1998 onwards he had already worked for Swiss Re in a number of different positions, including as CEO of the subsidiary Swiss Re Canada between 2005 and 2010. Jean-Jacques Henchoz holds a B.A. degree in Political Science as well as a Master of Business Administration degree from the International Institute for Management Development (IMD), Lausanne. He is a Swiss citizen.

Ulrich Wallin can look back on an extremely successful career with Hannover Rück SE spanning more than 35 years. In 2009 he was appointed as the company's Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Management of Talanx AG. Over the past ten years under his leadership the Reinsurance division has grown its gross written premium from roughly EUR 11 billion to around EUR 17.5 billion and boosted its contribution to Group net income from some EUR 350 million to around EUR 500 million (Talanx AG share). Having reached retirement age, he will step down on 8 May 2019 following the end of the Annual General Meeting of Hannover Rück SE.

Disclaimer
This news release contains forward-looking statements which are based on certain assumptions, expectations and opinions of the Talanx AG management. These statements are, therefore, subject to certain known or unknown risks and uncertainties. A variety of factors, many of which are beyond Talanx AG's control, affect Talanx AG's business activities, business strategy, results, performance and achievements. Should one or more of these factors or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results, performance or achievements of Talanx AG may vary materially from those expressed or implied in the relevant forward-looking statement. Talanx AG does not guarantee that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor does Talanx AG accept any responsibility for the actual occurrence of the forecasted developments. Talanx AG neither intends, nor assumes any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements in light of developments which differ from those anticipated.

Disclaimer

Talanx AG published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 05:26:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TALANX AG
07:27aTALANX : Jean-Jacques Henchoz to succeed Ulrich Wallin
PU
08/13TALANX : reports overall good half-year results
PU
08/08TALANX AG : half-yearly earnings release
07/26THE INSURER&RSQUO;S PERSPECTIVE : Richard Taylor managing director of HDI Global..
PU
07/24TALANX : Closer linking of Talanx Systeme AG to the divisions of the Talanx Grou..
PU
07/17TALANX : First Structured Finance Solution by Institutional Investors of a Germa..
PU
07/11TALANX : Brazilian insurer HDI Seguros is sprinting into a digital future
PU
06/27THE INSURER&RSQUO;S PERSPECTIVE : Dirk Schilling, Head of Casualty Guidance and ..
PU
06/21TALANX : Fast and efficient – on a new road to the customer
PU
06/14TALANX : Statement of Dr Immo Querner, Chief Financial Officer of Talanx AG, abo..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/14TALANX AG ORD 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
05/14TALANX AG ORD 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Talanx (TLLXY) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
2017Talanx AG ADR 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Talanx Aktiengesellschaft (TLLXY) Presents At Baader Investment Conference - .. 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 34 602 M
EBIT 2018 2 111 M
Net income 2018 875 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,66%
P/E ratio 2018 9,10
P/E ratio 2019 8,18
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,23x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,22x
Capitalization 7 999 M
Chart TALANX AG
Duration : Period :
Talanx AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TALANX AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 36,6 €
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Torsten Leue Chief Executive Officer
Herbert K. Haas Chairman-Supervisory Board
Immo Querner Chief Financial Officer
Erhard Walter Schipporeit Member-Supervisory Board
Thomas Lindner Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TALANX AG-7.13%9 090
ALLIANZ-3.11%91 337
CHUBB LTD-7.72%62 095
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP-10.78%46 715
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP0.10%44 916
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES2.40%42 418
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.