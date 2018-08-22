Talanx : Jean-Jacques Henchoz to succeed Ulrich Wallin

Jean-Jacques Henchoz will join the Board of Management of Talanx AG on 1 April 2019

On reaching retirement age Ulrich Wallin is stepping down after more than 35 years of service to Hannover Re following the end of the Annual General Meeting on 8 May 2019



Hannover, 22 August 2018

The Supervisory Board of Talanx AG has appointed Jean-Jacques Henchoz (53) as a member of the Board of Management with effect from 1 April 2019. He will succeed Ulrich Wallin as Chief Executive Officer of Hannover Rück SE on 8 May 2019 following the end of the Annual General Meeting of Hannover Rück SE and will thus be responsible for the Reinsurance division within the Talanx Group. Ulrich Wallin is retiring on the same date after his extremely successful service to the Talanx Group.



Herbert K. Haas, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of both Talanx AG and Hannover Rück SE, noted: 'We are profoundly grateful to Ulrich Wallin for his tremendous entrepreneurial achievements. Under his expert and prudent direction Hannover Re has significantly expanded its market position as a leading reinsurer and further enhanced its diversification and sustained profitability. In Jean-Jacques Henchoz we have secured the services of a very seasoned reinsurance manager who will continue to drive the successful development of the Reinsurance division for Talanx.'

Since 2011, Jean-Jacques Henchoz has been in charge of the region Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) at Swiss Reinsurance Company, Zurich ('Swiss Re'), taking responsibility for both the life and non-life business of Swiss Re in this region. In January 2012, he was appointed as a member of the Executive Committee of the Swiss Re Group in this capacity. In the period from 1998 onwards he had already worked for Swiss Re in a number of different positions, including as CEO of the subsidiary Swiss Re Canada between 2005 and 2010. Jean-Jacques Henchoz holds a B.A. degree in Political Science as well as a Master of Business Administration degree from the International Institute for Management Development (IMD), Lausanne. He is a Swiss citizen.

Ulrich Wallin can look back on an extremely successful career with Hannover Rück SE spanning more than 35 years. In 2009 he was appointed as the company's Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Management of Talanx AG. Over the past ten years under his leadership the Reinsurance division has grown its gross written premium from roughly EUR 11 billion to around EUR 17.5 billion and boosted its contribution to Group net income from some EUR 350 million to around EUR 500 million (Talanx AG share). Having reached retirement age, he will step down on 8 May 2019 following the end of the Annual General Meeting of Hannover Rück SE.

Disclaimer

This news release contains forward-looking statements which are based on certain assumptions, expectations and opinions of the Talanx AG management. These statements are, therefore, subject to certain known or unknown risks and uncertainties. A variety of factors, many of which are beyond Talanx AG's control, affect Talanx AG's business activities, business strategy, results, performance and achievements. Should one or more of these factors or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results, performance or achievements of Talanx AG may vary materially from those expressed or implied in the relevant forward-looking statement. Talanx AG does not guarantee that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor does Talanx AG accept any responsibility for the actual occurrence of the forecasted developments. Talanx AG neither intends, nor assumes any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements in light of developments which differ from those anticipated.