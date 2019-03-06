Talanx : Jens Köwing appointed to the Management Board of HDI Systeme AG

Jens Köwing is responsible for Horizontal Issues & Service Operation

Board Member of HDI Systeme AG after realignment is complete

Cooperation with IT and specialist departments is strengthened



Hannover, 6 March 2019



Effective 1 April 2019, Jens Köwing will become a Member of the Management Board responsible for the Horizontal Issues & Service Operation Division of HDI Systeme AG, the IT service provider of the HDI Group under the umbrella of Talanx AG. In his new function, he replaces Michael Krebbers, who has provisionally headed the division up to now. Following on from the realignment of HDI Systeme AG last summer, the Management Board of the company is now complete.



Since 2012, Jens Köwing has worked at HDI Systeme AG, initially as Head of IT Controlling and since 2015 as Head of Holding IT Supply. Previously, the business information technology specialist aged 42 was employed as a consultant at Accenture in the areas of IT strategy and IT financial management, and as project manager at IT service companies in the Siemens Group. Jens Köwing took his degree (Dipl. FH) in business information technology at Hannover University of Applied Sciences and Arts.

Together with his colleagues on the Management Board, Michael Krebbers, Dr Thomas Kuhnt and Herbert Rogenhofer, Jens Köwing will drive forward the ongoing development of Group IT. Optimising cooperation between IT and the specialist departments is one key issue he will be focusing on.

'His comprehensive experience in major IT projects, means that Jens Köwing brings outstanding knowledge and skills to this position,' commented Dr Jan Wicke, CIO of the Talanx Group and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of HDI Systeme AG. 'I am very happy that he will be making a proactive contribution to ensuring that IT once again becomes the key success factor for our company.'

Current photographs are available at the mediathek.



Disclaimer

This news release contains forward-looking statements which are based on certain assumptions, expectations and opinions of the Talanx AG management. These statements are, therefore, subject to certain known or unknown risks and uncertainties. A variety of factors, many of which are beyond Talanx AG's control, affect Talanx AG's business activities, business strategy, results, performance and achievements. Should one or more of these factors or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results, performance or achievements of Talanx AG may vary materially from those expressed or implied in the relevant forward-looking statement. Talanx AG does not guarantee that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor does Talanx AG accept any responsibility for the actual occurrence of the forecasted developments. Talanx AG neither intends, nor assumes any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements in light of developments which differ from those anticipated.