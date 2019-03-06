Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Talanx AG    TLX   DE000TLX1005

TALANX AG

(TLX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Talanx : Jens Köwing appointed to the Management Board of HDI Systeme AG

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2019 | 05:17am EST
  • Jens Köwing is responsible for Horizontal Issues & Service Operation
  • Board Member of HDI Systeme AG after realignment is complete
  • Cooperation with IT and specialist departments is strengthened

Hannover, 6 March 2019

Effective 1 April 2019, Jens Köwing will become a Member of the Management Board responsible for the Horizontal Issues & Service Operation Division of HDI Systeme AG, the IT service provider of the HDI Group under the umbrella of Talanx AG. In his new function, he replaces Michael Krebbers, who has provisionally headed the division up to now. Following on from the realignment of HDI Systeme AG last summer, the Management Board of the company is now complete.

Since 2012, Jens Köwing has worked at HDI Systeme AG, initially as Head of IT Controlling and since 2015 as Head of Holding IT Supply. Previously, the business information technology specialist aged 42 was employed as a consultant at Accenture in the areas of IT strategy and IT financial management, and as project manager at IT service companies in the Siemens Group. Jens Köwing took his degree (Dipl. FH) in business information technology at Hannover University of Applied Sciences and Arts.

Together with his colleagues on the Management Board, Michael Krebbers, Dr Thomas Kuhnt and Herbert Rogenhofer, Jens Köwing will drive forward the ongoing development of Group IT. Optimising cooperation between IT and the specialist departments is one key issue he will be focusing on.

'His comprehensive experience in major IT projects, means that Jens Köwing brings outstanding knowledge and skills to this position,' commented Dr Jan Wicke, CIO of the Talanx Group and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of HDI Systeme AG. 'I am very happy that he will be making a proactive contribution to ensuring that IT once again becomes the key success factor for our company.'

Current photographs are available at the mediathek.

Disclaimer

This news release contains forward-looking statements which are based on certain assumptions, expectations and opinions of the Talanx AG management. These statements are, therefore, subject to certain known or unknown risks and uncertainties. A variety of factors, many of which are beyond Talanx AG's control, affect Talanx AG's business activities, business strategy, results, performance and achievements. Should one or more of these factors or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results, performance or achievements of Talanx AG may vary materially from those expressed or implied in the relevant forward-looking statement. Talanx AG does not guarantee that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor does Talanx AG accept any responsibility for the actual occurrence of the forecasted developments. Talanx AG neither intends, nor assumes any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements in light of developments which differ from those anticipated.

Disclaimer

Talanx AG published this content on 06 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2019 10:16:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TALANX AG
05:17aTALANX : Jens Köwing appointed to the Management Board of HDI Systeme AG
PU
03/05TALANX : provides greater integration for HDI Service AG with the divisions
PU
02/07TALANX : achieves Group net income of EUR 703 million in 2018
PU
01/07TALANX : Standard & Poor's and A.M. Best upgrade Issuer Credit Rating of Talanx ..
PU
01/07TALANX : AM Best Removes From Under Review, Upgrades ICR of Talanx AG and Affirm..
AQ
2018TALANX : Dr Patrick Dahmen to succeed Ulrich Rosenbaum on the Management Board o..
PU
2018TALANX : High premium growth significantly boosts EBIT
PU
2018Nissan Leaf approved for vehicle-to-grid use in Germany
RE
2018TALANX : sets itself more ambitious targets for 2019 and beyond
PU
2018TALANX : Large and frequency losses in industrial property insurance lead to los..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 36 028 M
EBIT 2019 2 417 M
Net income 2019 921 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,52%
P/E ratio 2019 9,60
P/E ratio 2020 8,46
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,24x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,23x
Capitalization 8 580 M
Chart TALANX AG
Duration : Period :
Talanx AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TALANX AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 35,4 €
Spread / Average Target 4,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Torsten Leue Chief Executive Officer
Herbert K. Haas Chairman-Supervisory Board
Immo Querner Chief Financial Officer
Erhard Walter Schipporeit Member-Supervisory Board
Thomas Lindner Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TALANX AG13.89%9 694
ALLIANZ13.13%94 900
CHUBB LTD3.40%61 478
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP12.45%49 919
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES16.15%46 920
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP10.40%37 588
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.