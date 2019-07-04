Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Talanx AG    TLX   DE000TLX1005

TALANX AG

(TLX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Talanx : Statement from Dr Immo Querner about the ECB President designate Christine Lagarde

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/04/2019 | 06:03pm EDT

This is the first time that a lawyer and not an economist will take the helm and head the European Central Bank (ECB) - the ECB is following in the footsteps of the Fed. As Managing Director and Chairwoman of the IMF, Christine Lagarde has outstanding knowledge of the international financial world and as a former French Finance Minister she is well aware of the necessities of maintaining disciplined budgetary management and a structural policy designed to promote growth.

Which policy will Lagarde adopt?

It will be intriguing to see what approach she adopts on monetary policy. The low interest rates pursued by her predecessor, who has now been making tentative use of options for tightening monetary policy, although not nearly matching those measures taken by the Fed, has undoubtedly supported the economic upswing over recent years. However, this policy has also left us with no scope for dealing with the situation that will occur when the economy actually starts to take off.

Status cannot be maintained over the long term

Banks and insurance companies are having an equally tough battle in a zero-interest environment. The process of pricing risk into the capital market has been distorted. Meanwhile, the guaranteed interest rate has crumbled owing to the availability of cheap money, and traditional savers get virtually no interest now. The policy of the ECB has been associated with significant consequences for redistribution (between countries, segments of the population and business models) and disincentives. There is no way that this status can be maintained over the long term.

Return to the stability principle

That's why we believe it would be a welcome move if the ECB President designate were to gradually adopt a new approach to monetary policy that is more than a politically expedient instrument for redistribution (also across generations). A disciplined return to the stability principle of a single state as an explicit business platform and essential enabler for the success of the eurozone would benefit Europe. Equally apposite will be the self-evidential perception for Ms Lagarde as a lawyer that the actions of the ECB need to respect legal boundaries.

Back to Overview

Disclaimer

Talanx AG published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 22:02:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TALANX AG
06:03pTALANX : Statement from Dr Immo Querner about the ECB President designate Christ..
PU
06/19TALANX AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quart..
EQ
06/19TALANX AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Preliminary announcement of the publication of finan..
EQ
06/19TALANX : further builds out its sustainable investments with the addition of an ..
PU
05/13TALANX AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Notification and public disclosure of transactions b..
EQ
05/10TALANX AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/02TALANX : significantly expands activities in Turkey through acquisition
PU
04/18TALANX : defines underwriting policy for coal-based risks
PU
03/18TALANX : boosts profit in 2018 and lays the foundations for further profitable g..
PU
03/15TALANX : completes generational renewal at Board level
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 31 358 M
EBIT 2019 2 429 M
Net income 2019 954 M
Debt 2019 1 508 M
Yield 2019 3,93%
P/E ratio 2019 10,5x
P/E ratio 2020 9,66x
EV / Sales2019 0,37x
EV / Sales2020 0,33x
Capitalization 10 061 M
Chart TALANX AG
Duration : Period :
Talanx AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TALANX AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 38,7  €
Last Close Price 39,5  €
Spread / Highest target 8,75%
Spread / Average Target -2,19%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Torsten Leue Chief Executive Officer
Herbert K. Haas Chairman-Supervisory Board
Immo Querner Chief Financial Officer
Erhard Walter Schipporeit Member-Supervisory Board
Thomas Lindner Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TALANX AG32.68%11 275
ALLIANZ23.79%102 045
CHUBB LTD16.31%68 795
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES27.99%52 628
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP18.90%52 042
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC39.13%47 689
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About