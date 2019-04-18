Talanx : defines underwriting policy for coal-based risks

Hannover, 18 April 2019

The Talanx Group is withdrawing from the provision of insurance protection for coal-based risks over the long term. The Group is thus committing to the process of transformation towards a lower-carbon economy and living up to the goals of the Paris Agreement on climate change, which it has already supported for a number of years. The governments of 195 countries have now agreed on a global action plan for a climate-friendly economy. 17 of the 28 member states of the European Union have already decided to phase out fossil fuels or are discussing such a move. As an insurance partner of industry, the Talanx Group will engage in a dialogue with customers to find constructive solutions for strengthening climate protection.

In its investing activities the Group will retain its existing policy of not making any new investments in companies that generate at least 25 percent of their revenues from fossil fuel sources. Furthermore, it will continue to progressively expand its investments in renewables and climate-friendly technologies. The Group has already made direct investments totalling more than EUR 1.3 billion in renewable energy sources (wind and solar).

On the underwriting side, with immediate effect the Talanx Group will in principle no longer write any risks associated with planned new coal-fired power plants and coal mines. In countries where coal accounts for a particularly large share of the energy mix and access to alternative energy sources is insufficient, the Talanx Group will allow a limited number of exceptions for the provision of insurance protection on a case-by-case basis and after reviewing the technical standards. Bearing in mind that the energy transition away from fossil fuels can only take place responsibly over the medium to long term, it is envisaged that the portfolio will no longer include any coal-fired power plants or coal mines from 2038 onwards.

