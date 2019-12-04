Talend Achieves Amazon Redshift Ready Designation

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talend (NASDAQ: TLND), a global leader in cloud data integration and data integrity, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Redshift Ready designation, part of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Ready Program. This designation recognizes that Talend has demonstrated successful integration with Amazon Redshift.

Achieving the Amazon Redshift Ready designation differentiates Talend as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member with a product integrating with Amazon Redshift and is generally available and fully supported for AWS customers. AWS Ready Partners have demonstrated success building products integrated with AWS services and helping AWS customers evaluate and use their technology productively, at scale and with varying levels of complexity.

"Talend is proud to achieve Amazon Redshift Ready status. Our shared customers have been using Talend Cloud on AWS with Amazon Redshift for many years. Amazon Redshift Ready status gives customers further validation and assurance of our commitment to provide high-quality integrations and governance solutions with Amazon Redshift,” said Michael Pickett, SVP of business and corporate development at Talend.

To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the Amazon Redshift Ready Program to help customers identify products integrated with AWS services and to spend less time evaluating new tools and more time scaling their use of products that are integrated with AWS services.

“AstraZeneca has deployed Talend as part of the orchestration layer in its architecture. In addition to extracting data from CRM, ERP, finance, document management, HR and other systems to load into the data lake, Talend serves to facilitate point-to-point connections, such as those between an Amazon Redshift analytic database and an SQL database in order to add data to what AstraZeneca calls a ‘conformed layer.’ The data lake enables us to pull large volumes of valuable data from disparate systems and make our data discoverable across divisions,” said Simon Bradford, Senior Data & Analytics Engineer at AstraZeneca.

Talend Cloud provides over 900 transactional, operational, and analytic data connectors and components which can be used to quickly connect load and process data from virtually any source into Amazon Redshift. Talend’s unique capabilities provide a single platform with data quality and governance capabilities build in. Data engineers, ETL developers and business analysts use Talend to create consistent and trusted data for the enterprise.

Data Warehousing as a Service (DWaaS) brings an extremely compelling value proposition to the analytics market. Amazon Redshift brings the scalability and cost-effectiveness of the cloud to the analytical database market, removing barriers to adoption and dramatically lowering both the cost and the complexity of data warehousing.

For more information on this designation and the integration between Amazon Redshift and Talend Cloud, click here.

