Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Talend S.A.    TLND

TALEND S.A.

(TLND)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Talend S A : Donates Nearly $3 Million in Data Skills Courses and Technologies to Higher Education

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/08/2020 | 08:01am EDT

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Talend (NASDAQ: TLND), a global leader in data integration and data integrity, announced today its plans to provide complimentary software technologies and online data skills training courses to universities globally. The Talend University Alliance program provides free technologies designed to build skills that students can apply toward work in data analytics. The program is open to qualified academic institutions, as well as non-profit research organizations.

According to Gartner, "Skills gaps always impede strategy execution and will constrain post-COVID-19 business priorities. Digital era skills are especially hard to hire."1 The free program offered by Talend serves to address the growing need for skilled data workers. Universities and non-profit research organizations participating in the pilot program include Northeastern University, Codam, University of Castilla-La Mancha, and Université de Sherbrooke. 

The University Alliance is comprised of free software, Talend certification, and online courses ranging from data integration basics, navigating data privacy, managing cloud services, and transforming data for machine learning. The university program is designed for students and researchers to develop skills that prepare them for work in data analytics. Students will become familiar with a range of data and application technologies. They will also learn how to take advantage of various free open source offerings on the market that can help accelerate the path to analyzing information. Qualified students may take the Talend Certification exam at no charge.

"We have been working closely with a select group of universities to develop this program over the past several months," said Laurent Bride, COO and CTO, Talend. "There has been a gap for skilled data workers, and with the onset of COVID-19, it is much more apparent that the need to access and act on reliable data is critical. We're proud to provide this program to universities and non-profits."

Interested academic institutions and non-profit research organizations worldwide may apply at www.Talend.com/UniversityAlliance

1 Flip COVID-19 Downtime Into a Strategic Reskilling Opportunity Published 17 April 2020 - ID G00724488 

About Talend  
Talend (NASDAQ: TLND), a leader in data integration and data integrity, enables every company to find clarity amidst the data chaos. 

Talend is the only company to bring together in a single platform all the necessary capabilities that ensure enterprise data is complete, clean, compliant, and readily available to everyone who needs it throughout the organization. With Talend, organizations are able to deliver exceptional customer experiences, make smarter decisions in the moment, drive innovation, and improve operations. 

Over 4,250 organizations across the globe have chosen Talend to find clarity in their data. Talend has been recognized as a leader in its field by leading analyst firms and industry publications. For more information, please visit www.talend.com and follow us on Twitter: @Talend. 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/talend-donates-nearly-3-million-in-data-skills-courses-and-technologies-to-higher-education-301089775.html

SOURCE Talend Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on TALEND S.A.
08:01aTALEND S A : Donates Nearly $3 Million in Data Skills Courses and Technologies t..
PR
07/06TALEND S.A. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, S..
AQ
06/18TALEND S A : Achieves Elite Status and Technology Ready Validation in the Snowfl..
PR
06/12Talend Announces 2020 Annual Combined General Meeting of Shareholders To Be H..
GL
06/11TALEND S A : Names Todd Pelletier as new General Manager and Senior Vice Preside..
PR
06/10TALEND S A : Recognized as a Leader in Enterprise Data Fabric Evaluation by Inde..
PR
06/10TALEND S A : Proxy Supplement (June 5, 2020)
PU
05/29TALEND S A : CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the fiscal year ending on Dec..
PU
05/28TALEND S A : Management Report on the consolidated financial statements
PU
05/28TALEND S A : Board Report
PU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group