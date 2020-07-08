Talend S A : Donates Nearly $3 Million in Data Skills Courses and Technologies to Higher Education

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Talend (NASDAQ: TLND), a global leader in data integration and data integrity, announced today its plans to provide complimentary software technologies and online data skills training courses to universities globally. The Talend University Alliance program provides free technologies designed to build skills that students can apply toward work in data analytics. The program is open to qualified academic institutions, as well as non-profit research organizations.

According to Gartner, "Skills gaps always impede strategy execution and will constrain post-COVID-19 business priorities. Digital era skills are especially hard to hire."1 The free program offered by Talend serves to address the growing need for skilled data workers. Universities and non-profit research organizations participating in the pilot program include Northeastern University, Codam, University of Castilla-La Mancha, and Université de Sherbrooke.

The University Alliance is comprised of free software, Talend certification, and online courses ranging from data integration basics, navigating data privacy, managing cloud services, and transforming data for machine learning. The university program is designed for students and researchers to develop skills that prepare them for work in data analytics. Students will become familiar with a range of data and application technologies. They will also learn how to take advantage of various free open source offerings on the market that can help accelerate the path to analyzing information. Qualified students may take the Talend Certification exam at no charge.

"We have been working closely with a select group of universities to develop this program over the past several months," said Laurent Bride, COO and CTO, Talend. "There has been a gap for skilled data workers, and with the onset of COVID-19, it is much more apparent that the need to access and act on reliable data is critical. We're proud to provide this program to universities and non-profits."

Interested academic institutions and non-profit research organizations worldwide may apply at www.Talend.com/UniversityAlliance.

About Talend

Talend (NASDAQ: TLND), a leader in data integration and data integrity, enables every company to find clarity amidst the data chaos.

Talend is the only company to bring together in a single platform all the necessary capabilities that ensure enterprise data is complete, clean, compliant, and readily available to everyone who needs it throughout the organization. With Talend, organizations are able to deliver exceptional customer experiences, make smarter decisions in the moment, drive innovation, and improve operations.

Over 4,250 organizations across the globe have chosen Talend to find clarity in their data. Talend has been recognized as a leader in its field by leading analyst firms and industry publications. For more information, please visit www.talend.com and follow us on Twitter: @Talend.

