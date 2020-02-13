Talend S A : Investor Presentation - February 2020
02/13/2020 | 04:54pm EST
TALEND INVESTOR PRESENTATION
FEBRUARY 2020
INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS
LEADER IN DATA INTEGRATION
At the center of the cloud data integration and integrity market
CLOUD-FIRST INNOVATION
Multi-cloud and hybrid cloud enabler 179% Cloud ARR growth YoY1,2
CLOUD DATA SHIFT CREATES A STRONG SUSTAINABLE TAILWIND
Data explosion, diversity of data users, automation through machine learning
113% Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate on a constant currency basis
Cloud ARR defined as the annualized recurring value of all activecloud-based contracts as of the end of a reporting period.
Cloud ARR growth is calculated as the growth in Cloud ARR as of December 31, 2019 against Cloud ARR as of December 31, 2018.
ARR defined as the annualized recurring value of all active contracts as of the end of a reporting period.
For the three months ended December 31, 2019 as compared to the corresponding period from the prior year.
DATA IS THE NEW COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE
DATA FUELS FASTER DECISION MAKING AND ENABLES:
IMPROVED
BETTER CUSTOMER
NEW BUSINESS
OPERATIONS
EXPERIENCES
MODELS
Streamlined supply chain,
Customized products,
Digital transformation,
efficient marketing campaigns
real-time feedback
data monetization
DATA DEMOCRATIZATION AND CONTROL IS CRITICAL
MORE DATA
MORE USERS
(volume, velocity, sources)
10-fold rise
3x growth rate
in worldwide data by
data experts in business
20251
vs. IT by 20202
SHIFT TO HYBRID ENVIRONMENTS
>75% of organizations
will have adopted a multi-cloud and/or hybrid IT strategy by 20213
MORE
REGULATION
GDPR, MiFID II
Harvard Business Review: "What's Your Data Strategy?,"May-September 2017
Gartner: "How to EnableSelf-Service Analytics and Business Intelligence: Lessons From Gartner Award Finalists," October 2017
Gartner: "Predicts 2019: Increasing Reliance on Cloud Computing Transforms IT and Business Practices."
A modern data integration solution is key to
solving this mission-critical challenge
TO UNLOCK THE VALUE OF THEIR DATA,
COMPANIES NEEDBOTHSPEED AND TRUST
SPEED
TRUST
To keep pace with business needs.
To leverage the latest market innovations. To meet self-service expectations.
To make decisions on the right data. To remain compliant with regulations. To avoid missed business opportunities.
Today,
69%of companies have failed to create a data-driven organization150%+of companies' data is not accessible2
47%of enterprise data has integrity issues3
1. Harvard Business Review: "Companies Are Failing in Their Efforts to Become Data-Driven,"February2019
Harvard Business Review: "What's Your Data Strategy?," May-June 2017
Harvard Business Review: "Only 3% of Companies' Data Meets Basic Quality Standards," September 2017
EXISTING SOLUTIONS FORCE ORGANIZATIONS TO CHOOSE BETWEEN SPEED AND TRUST
SPEEDTRUST
Point tools
Components Hand coding
Legacy enterprise tools
AWS Glue
Azure Data Factory
Google Cloud Data Fusion
Unscalable, ungoverned, incomplete
Expensive, slow, restrictive
TALEND UNIQUELY DELIVERS BOTH SPEED AND TRUST WITHOUT COMPROMISE
SPEED
TRUST
Talend Unique Capability
User Benefit
Unified environment
One user experience
Native code generation
Optimized across all platforms
Self-service data access
Collaborative governance
and management
Embedded and automated
End-to-end data quality
data quality
TALEND PROVIDES A COMPLETE INTEGRATION AND INTEGRITY SUITE TO GET TRUSTED DATA FASTER
RAW DATA
TRUSTED DATA
INSIGHTS
Talend Data Fabric serves the end-to-end data value chain
COLLECT
GOVERN
TRANSFORM
SHARE
Data ingestion
Data integrity, quality,
From raw to clean and
Distribute trusted data
across a broad
and consistency across
consumable data that is
to business teams and
range of sources
the data value chain
compatible across systems
as-a-service with APIs
EXPERIENCES
CLOUD DATA INTEGRATION IS DRIVING DATA MARKET GROWTH
MASSIVE ECOSYSTEM
INTEGRATION EXPERTISE
POSITIONED FOR CLOUD
$2,779
$8B
CAGR 28%
$19B
Cloud
26%of data
$23B
$1,337
integration
Data Integration and Orchestration
revenue in 2023²
'20-'23 CAGR: 11%
in 2020¹
2020
2023
Data Integration and
Cloud Data Integration
Integrity Market² in 2020
revenue² (in $M)
International Data Corporation: "Worldwide Data Integration and Integrity Software Forecast, 2018 - 2023" May 2019; Applied Master Data Management category from "Worldwide
Master Data Management Competitive Software Forecast, 2019-2023" July 2019, and Integration and Orchestration Middleware category (excluding Managed File Transfer) from
"Worldwide Semiannual Public Cloud Services Tracker," May 2019
International Data Corporation: "Worldwide Data Integration and Integrity Software Forecast, 2018 - 2023" May 2019
CLOUD DATA INTEGRATION IS AT THE FRONT EDGE OF A MASSIVE WAVE
Adoption
Cloud Applications (SaaS)
Emerged in early 2000s
SaaS market grew to $102B in 2018 and is expected to reach $213B by 2023²
Cloud Infrastructure (IaaS)
AWS launched in 2006
IaaS market grew to $36B in 2018 and is
Cloud Data Integration
expected to reach $140B by 2023²
Market growing to $2.8B at
>25% CAGR from 2020 to 2023¹
Technological Maturity
1. International Data Corporation: "Worldwide Data Integration and Integrity Software Forecast, 2018 - 2023" May 2019
2. International Data Corporation: "Worldwide Semiannual Public Cloud Services Tracker," May 2019
TALEND HELPS ORGANIZATIONS SUCCEED IN THIS RAPIDLY EVOLVING DATA ECOSYSTEM
MULTI-CLOUD
SAAS APPLICATIONS
ADVANCED CLOUD TECHNOLOGIES
TRADITIONAL ENTERPRISE
DATABASES
Support for all major customer databases and their journey fromon-premto cloud
Operability across all cloud infrastructures: Public, private, hybrid andmulti-cloud
Optimized for all cloud innovations:containers, serverless processing, and machine learning
Talend is Best Positioned
To Win in Cloud
12
TALEND SERVES THE BROADEST SET OF DATA USERS AND USE CASES
Complex
Integration Complexity
Many modern data
warehouse projects Simplestart here
1. Commercially available beginning in Q3'19
Traditional data integration and
Integration
Talend Data
integrity market
Engineers
Fabric
Integration & Governance
Platform
Data Scientists &
Pipeline Designer1
Data Stewards
Light-weight Transformation
Citizen
Data Loader
Integrators
Ingest Quickly
TALEND CONTINUES TO STRENGTHEN ITS CLOUD POSITION WITH NEW INNOVATIONS
ADVANCED SUPPORT FOR CLOUD
MULTI-CLOUD SERVERLESS
SERVERLESS SPARK WITH
DATA WAREHOUSING
CONTAINERS
MACHINE LEARNING
CLOUD INGEST
CLOUD API SERVICES
CAPABILITY
& PIPELINE DESIGNER
4,250+ CUSTOMERS
Global customer base in a broad range of verticals
Financial
Services
Life Sciences
Construction
Manufacturing
Utilities
Retail and Consumer
Goods
Travel and Transportation
Technology and Media
FROM 40 DAYS to <1
DAYFOR SETUP
FROM DAY+1 TO
REAL-TIME
ANALYTICS
FULLY INDUSTRY
COMPLIANT MOVE
TO THE CLOUD
LINEAGE TRACKING FROM WEEKS TO SECONDS
EUROPE'S LARGEST TRADING PLATFORM GETS TO SAME-DAY REPORT BY MOVING TO THE CLOUD
SITUATION
Migrate 100 TB transaction database to a cloud data warehouse; handle 1.5bn messages per day
Real-timedata integration from multiple sources into cloud data warehouse
Able to handle scale, complexity, governance, andself-service
WHY TALEND
Modern data technologies that werecloud-ready and integrate seamlessly with AWS
Agnostic solution that works with an extensive range of other vendors in the cloud data stack
Ability to deliver both trust (governance and integrity) and speed (deployment, management, andreal-time insights)
RESULTS
Integratereal-time trade data and sell as a package to traders, analysts and data scientists
Unlock new operating capabilities from ability to rapidly track and manage data
Successful move to AWS while remaining compliant with strict finance regulations
PLANNING CYCLES DOWN FROM10-15
DAYS TO 3 HOURS
221K HOURS SAVED
ON MANUAL
REPORTING
REDUCED RELEASE CYCLES FROM1-2DAYS TO1-2HOURS
TWICE THE VALUE FOR HALF THE COST FOR ALL IT PROJECTS
LEADING GLOBAL BIOPHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY USES DATA TO DELIVER BETTER MEDICINES, FASTER
SITUATION
Aging and inflexible IT architecture which led to data silos, high costs and limited insights
•AstraZeneca set an ambitious goal to transform all of its activities to embrace the digital future
Transformation required moving to a flexiblecloud-based architecture that would lead to a single source of truth for all stakeholders
WHY TALEND
Extensibility of Talend enables AstraZeneca to build a new cloud ecosystem with strategic vendors, all leveraging modern technologies
Deep AWS connectivity
Ability to scale up and scale down based on business needs and cost predictability
Multi-systemcloud-based data integration
RESULTS
With Talend, AstraZeneca has built a data lake and created a layer of standardization for all data movements and transformations.
This was essential to guarantee data quality, compliance at the speed of the business.
AstraZeneca has continued to find newuse-cases and has now deployed Talend in over 120 projects.
EXPERIENCED LEADERSHIP TEAM
Christal Bemont
Adam Meister
Laurent Bride
Chief Executive Officer
Chief FinancialOfficer
Chief Operating Officer &
Chief TechnologyOfficer
Lauren Vaccarello
Ann-Christel Graham
Jamie Kiser
Chief Marketing Officer
Chief Revenue Officer
Chief Customer Officer
Jake Stein
Ciaran Dynes
Aaron Ross
SVP, Growth
SVP, Product
General Counsel
FINANCIAL OVERVIEW
Q4'19 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
$243M $54M 50% 88%
23% YoY
179% YoY
ARR $ and ARR
Cloud ARR $ and
Cloud % of
Subscription
Growth1,2
ARR Growth2,3
New ARR
Revenue
ARR defined as the annualized recurring value of all active contracts at the end of a reporting period.
Year-over-yearmetrics are as of December 31, 2019.
Cloud ARR defined as the annualized recurring value of all activecloud-based contracts as of the end of a reporting period.
RAPIDLY GROWING CLOUD BUSINESS
Cloud Annual Recurring Revenue ($M)
Actual
>2.75x
$54
Guidance
Growth in 4 Quarters
$41
$33
$24
$19
$100M
Cloud ARR
by Q4'20
Q4'18
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
YoY %
392%
329%
310%
179%
SUSTAINED EXECUTION ROTATING TO THE CLOUD
Cloud as % of New ARR
Number of Enterprise Customers1
+19% YoY
49%
50%
593
540
531
43%
500
499
36%
25%
14%
Q3'18
Q4'18
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q4'18
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
1. Enterprise customers are defined as customers with ARR of $0.1 million or more.
22
SOLID GROWTH, HIGHLY VISIBLE REVENUE
Annual Recurring Revenue ($M)
Subscription Revenue ($M)
+23% YoY Growth
on CC Basis1
+23% YoY Growth
$243
on CC Basis1,2
$218
$225
$59
$55
$198
$205
$50
$53
$171
$181
$48
$160
Q1'18 Q2'18 Q3'18 Q4'18 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19
YoY %
28% 28% 24% 23%
Q4'18
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
YoY %
26%
26%
24%
22%
1.
CC defined as constant currency.
2.
See Appendix page 32 for reconciliation.
CLOUD SHIFT AND INVESTMENT
Total Revenue ($M)
Growth impacted by ratable shift and PS growth moderation2
+20% YoY Growth
$67
$58
$61
$63
$56
Q4'18
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Non-GAAP Operating Loss1($M)
($3) ($1)
($5)($6)
($9)
Q4'18
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Non-GAAPOperating Loss excludes share-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and transaction-related expenses. See Appendix page 29 for reconciliation.
Professional Services revenue growth moderating due to cloud mix shift and greater channel contribution.
STRONG RETENTION DRIVEN BY LAND & EXPAND
Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate
129%
122%
123%
124%
123%
124%
121%
125%
125%
125%
123%
125%
121%
119%
118%
120%
118%
118%
114%
113%
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
'15
'15
'15
'15
'16
'16
'16
'16
'17
'17
'17
'17
'18
'18
'18
'18
'19
'19
'19
'19
Note:
Dollar-basednet expansion rate is calculated by dividing recurring customer revenue by base revenue. Base revenue is defined asthe subscription revenue recognized from all customers during the four quarters ended one year prior to the date of measurement. Recurring customer revenue is defined as the subscription revenue recognized during the four quarters ended on the date of measurement from the same customer base included in the measure of base revenue, including revenue resulting from additional sales to those customers. Dollar-based net expansion rate is presented on a constant currency basis.
We restateddollar-based net expansion rate for the second quarter of 2018. Q2'18 dollar-based net expansion rate was 119%, not 124% as previously reported. We identified an error that impacted our calculation
for the second quarter and have restated this number in our quarterly report on Form 6-K filed with the SEC on Nov 7, 2018.
Our dollar-based net expansion rate excludes monthly customers.
Q1'20 AND FY2020 GUIDANCE
Q1'20
Low
High
($M, except per share data)
Revenue
$64.9
$65.9
Operating Loss
($8.6)
($7.6)
Net Loss
($9.2)
($8.2)
EPS
($0.30)
($0.26)
FY20
Low
High
($M, except per share data)
Revenue
$277.0
$279.0
Operating Loss
($43.0)
($41.0)
Net Loss
($45.5)
($43.5)
EPS
($1.44)
($1.37)
Note: All values are Non-GAAP, and exclude share-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and non-recurring transaction related expenses.
APPENDIX
BALANCE SHEET
($ in thousands)
31-Dec-18
30-Sep-19
31-Dec-19
Cash and cash equivalents
$34,104
$171,964
$177,075
Other assets
$185,020
$194,184
$228,635
Total assets
$219,124
$366,148
$405,710
Contract liabilities - Deferred revenue
$150,147
$139,521
$169,314
Other liabilities
$44,539
$194,314
$207,542
Total liabilities
$194,685
$333,835
$376,856
Total shareholders' equity
$24,439
$32,313
$28,854
Note: We have initially applied ASC 606 at January 1, 2018. Under the transition method chosen, the comparative information is not restated.
GAAP Research & Development Expense Share-based Compensation Expense Amortization of acquired intangible assets
Non-GAAP Research & Development Expense
GAAP General & Administrative Expense Share-based Compensation Expense Amortization of acquired intangible assets Transaction Related Expenses
Non-GAAP General & Administrative Expense
GAAP Operating Loss Share-based Compensation Expense Amortization of acquired intangible assets Transaction Related Expenses
Non-GAAP Operating Loss
$114,958
$157,285
$192,346
$43,794
$46,334
$49,122
$53,096
77%
77%
78%
76%
76%
78%
79%
$86,892
$113,650
$138,149
$34,726
$34,579
$33,277
$35,567
2,271
7,198
10,227
1,527
3,106
3,030
2,564
$84,621
$106,452
$127,922
$33,199
$31,473
$30,247
$33,003
$26,835
$42,359
$63,017
$14,858
$16,577
$15,552
$16,030
1,263
5,808
10,353
2,232
3,186
2,680
2,255
350
1,885
3,644
916
913
907
908
$25,222
$34,666
$49,020
$11,710
$12,478
$11,965
$12,867
$29,446
$40,357
$44,473
$10,412
$11,616
$12,163
$10,282
2,224
5,375
7,965
1,776
2,762
2,084
1,344
217
636
1651
413
412
412
413
1,688
1,464
0
0
0
0
0
$25,317
$32,882
$34,857
$8,223
$8,442
$9,667
$8,525
($28,737)
($41,537)
($58,540)
($17,358)
($17,940)
($13,115)
($10,127)
6,280
20,837
33,792
6,691
10,556
9,039
7,507
567
2,521
5,295
1,329
1,325
1,319
1,321
1,688
1,464
0
0
0
0
0
($20,202)
($16,715)
($19,453)
($9,338)
($6,059)
($2,757)
($1,299)
Note: We have initially applied ASC 606 at January 1, 2018. Under the transition method chosen, the comparative information is not restated.
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION: OPERATING LOSS
($ in thousands)
Q4'18
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
GAAP Operating Loss
($13,124)
($17,358)
($17,940)
($13,115)
($10,127)
Share-based Compensation Expense
6,616
6,691
10,556
9,039
7,507
Amortization of acquired intangibles
1,056
1,329
1,325
1,319
1,321
Transaction Related Expenses
694
0
0
0
0
Non-GAAP Operating Loss
($4,758)
($9,338)
($6,059)
($2,757)
($1,299)
Note: Non-GAAP reconciliation numbers may not foot due to decimal rounding.
FREE CASH FLOW RECONCILIATION
($ in thousands)
2018
2019
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Net cash from (used in) operating activities
$3,231
($14,543)
($7,921)
$2,297
($10,790)
$1,871
Less: Acquisition of property and equipment
5,006
2,191
587
957
520
127
Free Cash Flow
($1,775)
($16,734)
($8,508)
$1,340
($11,310)
$1,744
Note: Net cash used in investing activities
(64,499)
(2,191)
(587)
(957)
(520)
(127)
Note: Net cash from financing activities
8,616
157,838
3,895
1,337
152,920
(314)
SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE RECONCILIATION
($ in thousands)
Q4'18
Q4'19
Subscription revenue as reported
$48,443
$59,086
Conversion impact U.S. Dollar/other currencies
0
572
Subscription revenue on constant currency basis
$48,443
$59,658
YoY % as reported
22 %
YoY % on constant currency basis
23 %
PRODUCT TAXONOMY
On-prem
Cloud
Big Data
X
X
Data Integration / Data Management
X
X
Data Prep
X
X
API Services
X
Pipeline Designer
X
Other Product Offerings
X
Talend
Cloud
RECOGNIZED
A LEADER IN FORRESTER BIG DATA FABRIC WAVE
NOEL YUHANNA, GENE LEGANZA, JUNE 2018
HIGHEST SCORES AMONG ALL VENDORS FOR CURRENT OFFERING AND STRATEGY.
"…SUPPORTS REAL-TIME, BATCH, AND DYNAMIC DATA-DRIVEN USE CASES ACROSS ON-PREMISES, CLOUD, AND HYBRID ENVIRONMENTS."
The Forrester Wave™ is copyrighted by Forrester Research, Inc. Forrester and Forrester Wave are trademarks of Forrester Research, Inc.
The Forrester Wave is a graphical representation of Forrester's call on a market and is plotted using a detailed spreadsheetwith exposed scores, weightings, and comments. Forrester does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in the Forrester Wave. Information is based on best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change.
The Forrester Wave™: Big Data Fabric, Q2 2018
June 2018
Source: Forrester Research (June 2018)
RECOGNIZED MAGIC QUADRANT LEADER IN DATA INTEGRATION TOOLS BY GARTNER
MAGIC QUADRANT FOR DATA INTEGRATION TOOLS, EHTISHAM ZAIDI, ERIC THOO, NICK HEUDECKER,
1 AUGUST, 2019.
TALEND POSITIONED AS A LEADER IN THE 2019
GARTNER MAGIC QUADRANT FOR DATA
INTEGRATION TOOLS BASED ON COMPLETENESS
OF VISION AND ABILITY TO EXECUTE.
This graphic was published by Gartner, Inc. as part of a larger research document and should be evaluated in the context of the entire document. The
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its
research publications,
and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner
research publications
consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization
and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims
all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
Source: Gartner (March 2019)
STRONG PERFORMER IN STRATEGIC IPAAS
HENRY PEYRET, GENE LEGANZA , ELIZABETH HOBERMAN , SARA SJOBLOM, JANUARY 2019
"TALEND OFFERS DATA, APPLICATION, B2B,
AND IOT INTEGRATION IN A SINGLE IPAAS
ENVIRONMENT, FOR CLOUD AND/OR ON- PREMISES INTEGRATION SCENARIOS."
"PREDICTABLE BY-THE-USER SUBSCRIPTION MODEL, WHILE MOST IPAAS COMPETITORS
USE A CONSUMPTION MODEL"
The Forrester Wave™ is copyrighted by Forrester Research, Inc. Forrester and Forrester Wave are trademarks of Forrester Research, Inc.
The Forrester Wave is a graphical representation of Forrester's call on a market and is plotted using a detailed spreadsheetwith exposed scores, weightings, and comments. Forrester does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in the Forrester Wave. Information is based on best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change.
The Forrester Wave™: Strategic iPaaS And Hybrid Integration