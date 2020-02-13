Talend S A : Investor Presentation - February 2020 0 02/13/2020 | 04:54pm EST Send by mail :

TALEND INVESTOR PRESENTATION FEBRUARY 2020 In some cases, youcan identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "may," "will,""should," "expects," "likely," "plans," "anticipates,""could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or similar terms or expressions orthe negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, expectations with respect to our operating results,our prospects for future growth, our ability to strengthen our position in the cloud withinnovations, our free cash flow, the future demandandbehavior of customers and the data integrationmarket, the evolutionof our marketplace, our transitiontocloud-based products, and our ability tocapture an increasing share of the big data and cloudintegration market. Our expectations andbeliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject toinherent risks, uncertainties andchanges in circumstance that are difficult or impossible to predict. Consequently, you shouldnot rely on these forward-looking statements. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially fromthose contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of such uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances. Those risks, uncertainties and assumptions include our ability tocontinue to deliver and improve our products and successfully developnew products; customer acceptance and purchase of our existing products andnew products, including conversion of leads tosales; our ability to successfully transitionto the cloud; our ability tosuccessfully manage our leadership transition; the impact of the transitionto cloud onour professional services revenue; our ability to retain and increase sales to existing customers andgenerate new customers; themarket for data integration solutions, particularly our cloudand big data integrationsolutions; interruptions or performance problems withour technology or infrastructure; competitionfrom other products and services; the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalentsto meet our cash needs; the unpredictability and length of our sales cycle; our ability todeliver high-quality customer support; any security incidents or breaches or perceptions of security incidents or breaches; our ability to expand and trainour sales force; the performanc of our channel partners; our success insustaining and expanding our international business; our ability to generate significant volumes of sales leads from digital marketing efforts; the seasonality of our business; our ability toprotect our intellectual property, includingtrade secrets, patents and copyrights; costs resulting from any claimof infringement or other violations by us of another party's intellectual property rights; our ability to comply with government laws and regulations; natural and man-made disasters, including pandemics; and general market, political, economic and business conditions, including the fluctuation of foreigncurrency exchange rates and weak economicand uncertain geopolitical conditions in Europe. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are alsosubject to other risks and uncertainties, and the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Additional risks anduncertainties that could affect our financial and operating results are includedunder the captions "Risk Factors"and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation"and elsewhere in our most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K filedwith the SEC , our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings withthe SEC, all of whichare available onthe Investors section of Talend's website at https://investor.talend.com andthe SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements inthis presentation are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, andwe disclaimany obligationtoupdate any forward-looking statements provided to reflect any change inour expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. This presentation also contains estimates andother statistical data made by independent parties andby us relating tomarketsize and growth and other industry data. These data involve a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such estimates. We have not independently verified the statistical and other industry data generated by independentparties and contained in this presentation and, accordingly, it cannot guarantee their accuracy or completeness.Inaddition, projections, assumptions and estimates of its future performance and the future performance of the industries inwhich it operates are necessarily subject toa high degree of uncertainty and risk due toa variety of factors. These and other factors could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the estimates made by the independent parties and by us. As previously announced, effective January 1, 2019, we beganto file periodic reports and registration statements onU.S. domestic issuer forms with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, the financial results and estimates discussed herein have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted inthe United States ("GAAP"). In addition tothe GAAP financials, this presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them inisolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable financial measures prepared inaccordance with GAAP. There are a number of limitations relatedtothe use of these non-GAAP financial measures versus their nearest GAAP equivalents. Other companies may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance. For example, we define free cashflow as net cash used inoperating activities less net cash used ininvesting activities for purchases of property and equipment and intangible assets. Free cash flow as definedby us may not be comparable to other similar measures used by other companies, whichcould reduce the usefulness of free cash flow as a comparative measure. We urge youtoreview the reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures set forth in the appendices to the presentation, andnot to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business. 2 INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS LEADER IN DATA INTEGRATION At the center of the cloud data integration and integrity market CLOUD-FIRST INNOVATION Multi-cloud and hybrid cloud enabler 179% Cloud ARR growth YoY1,2 CLOUD DATA SHIFT CREATES A STRONG SUSTAINABLE TAILWIND Data explosion, diversity of data users, automation through machine learning FAST-GROWING, HIGHLY VISIBLE REVENUE $243M Annual Recurring Revenue2,3 23% constant-currency subscription revenue growth4 STRONG RETENTION AND EXPANSION 113% Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate on a constant currency basis Cloud ARR defined as the annualized recurring value of all active cloud-based contracts as of the end of a reporting period. Cloud ARR growth is calculated as the growth in Cloud ARR as of December 31, 2019 against Cloud ARR as of December 31, 2018. ARR defined as the annualized recurring value of all active contracts as of the end of a reporting period. For the three months ended December 31, 2019 as compared to the corresponding period from the prior year. 3 DATA IS THE NEW COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE DATA FUELS FASTER DECISION MAKING AND ENABLES: IMPROVED z BETTER CUSTOMER NEW BUSINESS OPERATIONS EXPERIENCES MODELS Streamlined supply chain, Customized products, Digital transformation, efficient marketing campaigns real-time feedback data monetization 4 DATA DEMOCRATIZATION AND CONTROL IS CRITICAL MORE DATA MORE USERS (volume, velocity, sources) 10-fold rise 3x growth rate in worldwide data by data experts in business 20251 vs. IT by 20202 SHIFT TO HYBRID ENVIRONMENTS >75% of organizations will have adopted a multi-cloud and/or hybrid IT strategy by 20213 MORE REGULATION GDPR, MiFID II Harvard Business Review: "What's Your Data Strategy?," May-September 2017 Gartner: "How to Enable Self-Service Analytics and Business Intelligence: Lessons From Gartner Award Finalists," October 2017 Gartner: "Predicts 2019: Increasing Reliance on Cloud Computing Transforms IT and Business Practices." A modern data integration solution is key to solving this mission-critical challenge 5 TO UNLOCK THE VALUE OF THEIR DATA, COMPANIES NEEDBOTHSPEED AND TRUST SPEED TRUST To keep pace with business needs. To leverage the latest market innovations. To meet self-service expectations. To make decisions on the right data. To remain compliant with regulations. To avoid missed business opportunities. Today, 69%of companies have failed to create a data-driven organization150%+of companies' data is not accessible2 47%of enterprise data has integrity issues3 1. Harvard Business Review: "Companies Are Failing in Their Efforts to Become Data-Driven,"February2019 2. Harvard Business Review: "What's Your Data Strategy?," May-June 2017 6 3. Harvard Business Review: "Only 3% of Companies' Data Meets Basic Quality Standards," September 2017 EXISTING SOLUTIONS FORCE ORGANIZATIONS TO CHOOSE BETWEEN SPEED AND TRUST SPEEDTRUST Point tools Components Hand coding Legacy enterprise tools AWS Glue Azure Data Factory Google Cloud Data Fusion Unscalable, ungoverned, incomplete Expensive, slow, restrictive 7 TALEND UNIQUELY DELIVERS BOTH SPEED AND TRUST WITHOUT COMPROMISE SPEED TRUST Talend Unique Capability User Benefit Unified environment One user experience Native code generation Optimized across all platforms Self-service data access Collaborative governance and management Embedded and automated End-to-end data quality data quality 8 TALEND PROVIDES A COMPLETE INTEGRATION AND INTEGRITY SUITE TO GET TRUSTED DATA FASTER RAW DATA TRUSTED DATA INSIGHTS Talend Data Fabric serves the end-to-end data value chain COLLECT GOVERN TRANSFORM SHARE Data ingestion Data integrity, quality, From raw to clean and Distribute trusted data across a broad and consistency across consumable data that is to business teams and range of sources the data value chain compatible across systems as-a-service with APIs EXPERIENCES 9 CLOUD DATA INTEGRATION IS DRIVING DATA MARKET GROWTH MASSIVE ECOSYSTEM INTEGRATION EXPERTISE POSITIONED FOR CLOUD $2,779 $8B CAGR 28% $19B Cloud 26%of data $23B $1,337 integration Data Integration and Orchestration revenue in 2023² '20-'23 CAGR: 11% in 2020¹ 2020 2023 Data Integration and Cloud Data Integration Integrity Market² in 2020 revenue² (in $M) International Data Corporation: "Worldwide Data Integration and Integrity Software Forecast, 2018 - 2023" May 2019; Applied Master Data Management category from "Worldwide

Master Data Management Competitive Software Forecast, 2019-2023" July 2019, and Integration and Orchestration Middleware category (excluding Managed File Transfer) from

"Worldwide Semiannual Public Cloud Services Tracker," May 2019 International Data Corporation: "Worldwide Data Integration and Integrity Software Forecast, 2018 - 2023" May 2019 10 CLOUD DATA INTEGRATION IS AT THE FRONT EDGE OF A MASSIVE WAVE Adoption Cloud Applications (SaaS) Emerged in early 2000s SaaS market grew to $102B in 2018 and is expected to reach $213B by 2023² Cloud Infrastructure (IaaS) AWS launched in 2006 IaaS market grew to $36B in 2018 and is Cloud Data Integration expected to reach $140B by 2023² Market growing to $2.8B at >25% CAGR from 2020 to 2023¹ Technological Maturity 1. International Data Corporation: "Worldwide Data Integration and Integrity Software Forecast, 2018 - 2023" May 2019 2. International Data Corporation: "Worldwide Semiannual Public Cloud Services Tracker," May 2019 11 TALEND HELPS ORGANIZATIONS SUCCEED IN THIS RAPIDLY EVOLVING DATA ECOSYSTEM MULTI-CLOUD SAAS APPLICATIONS ADVANCED CLOUD TECHNOLOGIES TRADITIONAL ENTERPRISE DATABASES Support for all major customer databases and their journey fromon-premto cloud Operability across all cloud infrastructures: Public, private, hybrid andmulti-cloud Optimized for all cloud innovations:containers, serverless processing, and machine learning Talend is Best Positioned To Win in Cloud 12 TALEND SERVES THE BROADEST SET OF DATA USERS AND USE CASES Complex Integration Complexity Many modern data warehouse projects Simplestart here 1. Commercially available beginning in Q3'19 Traditional data integration and Integration Talend Data integrity market Engineers Fabric Integration & Governance Platform Data Scientists & Pipeline Designer1 Data Stewards Light-weight Transformation Citizen Data Loader Integrators Ingest Quickly 13 TALEND CONTINUES TO STRENGTHEN ITS CLOUD POSITION WITH NEW INNOVATIONS ADVANCED SUPPORT FOR CLOUD MULTI-CLOUD SERVERLESS SERVERLESS SPARK WITH DATA WAREHOUSING CONTAINERS MACHINE LEARNING CLOUD INGEST CLOUD API SERVICES CAPABILITY & PIPELINE DESIGNER 14 4,250+ CUSTOMERS Global customer base in a broad range of verticals Financial Services Life Sciences Construction Manufacturing Utilities Retail and Consumer Goods Travel and Transportation Technology and Media 15 FROM 40 DAYS to <1 DAYFOR SETUP FROM DAY+1 TO REAL-TIME ANALYTICS FULLY INDUSTRY COMPLIANT MOVE TO THE CLOUD LINEAGE TRACKING FROM WEEKS TO SECONDS EUROPE'S LARGEST TRADING PLATFORM GETS TO SAME-DAY REPORT BY MOVING TO THE CLOUD SITUATION Migrate 100 TB transaction database to a cloud data warehouse; handle 1.5bn messages per day

Real-time data integration from multiple sources into cloud data warehouse

data integration from multiple sources into cloud data warehouse Able to handle scale, complexity, governance, and self-service WHY TALEND Modern data technologies that were cloud-ready and integrate seamlessly with AWS

cloud-ready and integrate seamlessly with AWS Agnostic solution that works with an extensive range of other vendors in the cloud data stack

Ability to deliver both trust (governance and integrity) and speed (deployment, management, and real-time insights) RESULTS Integrate real-time trade data and sell as a package to traders, analysts and data scientists

real-time trade data and sell as a package to traders, analysts and data scientists Unlock new operating capabilities from ability to rapidly track and manage data

Successful move to AWS while remaining compliant with strict finance regulations 16 PLANNING CYCLES DOWN FROM10-15 DAYS TO 3 HOURS 221K HOURS SAVED ON MANUAL REPORTING REDUCED RELEASE CYCLES FROM1-2DAYS TO1-2HOURS TWICE THE VALUE FOR HALF THE COST FOR ALL IT PROJECTS LEADING GLOBAL BIOPHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY USES DATA TO DELIVER BETTER MEDICINES, FASTER SITUATION Aging and inflexible IT architecture which led to data silos, high costs and limited insights •AstraZeneca set an ambitious goal to transform all of its activities to embrace the digital future Transformation required moving to a flexible cloud-based architecture that would lead to a single source of truth for all stakeholders WHY TALEND Extensibility of Talend enables AstraZeneca to build a new cloud ecosystem with strategic vendors, all leveraging modern technologies

Deep AWS connectivity

Ability to scale up and scale down based on business needs and cost predictability

Multi-system cloud-based data integration RESULTS With Talend, AstraZeneca has built a data lake and created a layer of standardization for all data movements and transformations.

This was essential to guarantee data quality, compliance at the speed of the business.

AstraZeneca has continued to find new use-cases and has now deployed Talend in over 120 projects. EXPERIENCED LEADERSHIP TEAM Christal Bemont Adam Meister Laurent Bride Chief Executive Officer Chief FinancialOfficer Chief Operating Officer & Chief TechnologyOfficer Lauren Vaccarello Ann-Christel Graham Jamie Kiser Chief Marketing Officer Chief Revenue Officer Chief Customer Officer Jake Stein Ciaran Dynes Aaron Ross SVP, Growth SVP, Product General Counsel 18 FINANCIAL OVERVIEW Q4'19 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS $243M $54M 50% 88% 23% YoY 179% YoY ARR $ and ARR Cloud ARR $ and Cloud % of Subscription Growth1,2 ARR Growth2,3 New ARR Revenue ARR defined as the annualized recurring value of all active contracts at the end of a reporting period. Year-over-year metrics are as of December 31, 2019. Cloud ARR defined as the annualized recurring value of all active cloud-based contracts as of the end of a reporting period. 20 RAPIDLY GROWING CLOUD BUSINESS Cloud Annual Recurring Revenue ($M) Actual >2.75x $54 Guidance Growth in 4 Quarters $41 $33 $24 $19 $100M Cloud ARR by Q4'20 Q4'18 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 YoY % 392% 329% 310% 179% 21 SUSTAINED EXECUTION ROTATING TO THE CLOUD Cloud as % of New ARR Number of Enterprise Customers1 +19% YoY 49% 50% 593 540 531 43% 500 499 36% 25% 14% Q3'18 Q4'18 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q4'18 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 1. Enterprise customers are defined as customers with ARR of $0.1 million or more. 22 SOLID GROWTH, HIGHLY VISIBLE REVENUE Annual Recurring Revenue ($M) Subscription Revenue ($M) +23% YoY Growth on CC Basis1 +23% YoY Growth $243 on CC Basis1,2 $218 $225 $59 $55 $198 $205 $50 $53 $171 $181 $48 $160 Q1'18 Q2'18 Q3'18 Q4'18 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 YoY % 28% 28% 24% 23% Q4'18 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 YoY % 26% 26% 24% 22% 1. CC defined as constant currency. 23 2. See Appendix page 32 for reconciliation. CLOUD SHIFT AND INVESTMENT Total Revenue ($M) Growth impacted by ratable shift and PS growth moderation2 +20% YoY Growth $67 $58 $61 $63 $56 Q4'18 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Non-GAAP Operating Loss1($M) ($3) ($1) ($5)($6) ($9) Q4'18 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Non-GAAP Operating Loss excludes share-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and transaction-related expenses. See Appendix page 29 for reconciliation. Professional Services revenue growth moderating due to cloud mix shift and greater channel contribution. 24 STRONG RETENTION DRIVEN BY LAND & EXPAND Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate 129% 122% 123% 124% 123% 124% 121% 125% 125% 125% 123% 125% 121% 119% 118% 120% 118% 118% 114% 113% Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 '15 '15 '15 '15 '16 '16 '16 '16 '17 '17 '17 '17 '18 '18 '18 '18 '19 '19 '19 '19 Note: Dollar-based net expansion rate is calculated by dividing recurring customer revenue by base revenue. Base revenue is defined asthe subscription revenue recognized from all customers during the four quarters ended one year prior to the date of measurement. Recurring customer revenue is defined as the subscription revenue recognized during the four quarters ended on the date of measurement from the same customer base included in the measure of base revenue, including revenue resulting from additional sales to those customers. Dollar-based net expansion rate is presented on a constant currency basis.

net expansion rate is calculated by dividing recurring customer revenue by base revenue. Base revenue is defined asthe subscription revenue recognized from all customers during the four quarters ended one year prior to the date of measurement. Recurring customer revenue is defined as the subscription revenue recognized during the four quarters ended on the date of measurement from the same customer base included in the measure of base revenue, including revenue resulting from additional sales to those customers. Dollar-based net expansion rate is presented on a constant currency basis. We restated dollar-based net expansion rate for the second quarter of 2018. Q2'18 dollar-based net expansion rate was 119%, not 124% as previously reported. We identified an error that impacted our calculation for the second quarter and have restated this number in our quarterly report on Form 6-K filed with the SEC on Nov 7, 2018. • Our dollar-based net expansion rate excludes monthly customers. 25 Q1'20 AND FY2020 GUIDANCE Q1'20 Low High ($M, except per share data) Revenue $64.9 $65.9 Operating Loss ($8.6) ($7.6) Net Loss ($9.2) ($8.2) EPS ($0.30) ($0.26) FY20 Low High ($M, except per share data) Revenue $277.0 $279.0 Operating Loss ($43.0) ($41.0) Net Loss ($45.5) ($43.5) EPS ($1.44) ($1.37) Note: All values are Non-GAAP, and exclude share-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and non-recurring transaction related expenses. 26 APPENDIX BALANCE SHEET ($ in thousands) 31-Dec-18 30-Sep-19 31-Dec-19 Cash and cash equivalents $34,104 $171,964 $177,075 Other assets $185,020 $194,184 $228,635 Total assets $219,124 $366,148 $405,710 Contract liabilities - Deferred revenue $150,147 $139,521 $169,314 Other liabilities $44,539 $194,314 $207,542 Total liabilities $194,685 $333,835 $376,856 Total shareholders' equity $24,439 $32,313 $28,854 Note: We have initially applied ASC 606 at January 1, 2018. Under the transition method chosen, the comparative information is not restated. 28 GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION ($ in thousands) 2017 2018 2019 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Total Revenue $148,595 $204,323 $247,979 $57,838 $60,591 $62,625 $66,925 GAAP Gross Profit $114,436 $154,829 $187,099 $42,638 $44,832 $47,877 $51,752 GAAP Subscription Gross Profit $109,531 $151,793 $184,909 $42,715 $44,417 $47,165 $50,612 Share-based Compensation Expense 315 1,432 3,115 629 899 773 814 Non-GAAP Subscription Gross Profit $109,846 $153,225 $188,024 $43,344 $45,316 $47,938 $51,426 GAAP Professional Services Gross Profit $4,905 $3,036 $2,190 ($77) $415 $712 $1,140 Share-based Compensation Expense 207 1,024 2,132 527 603 472 530 Non-GAAP Professional Services Gross Profit $5,112 $4,060 $4,322 $450 $1,018 $1,184 $1,670 Non-GAAP Gross Profit % Gross Margin GAAP Sales & Marketing Expense Share-based Compensation Expense Non-GAAP Sales & Marketing Expense GAAP Research & Development Expense Share-based Compensation Expense Amortization of acquired intangible assets Non-GAAP Research & Development Expense GAAP General & Administrative Expense Share-based Compensation Expense Amortization of acquired intangible assets Transaction Related Expenses Non-GAAP General & Administrative Expense GAAP Operating Loss Share-based Compensation Expense Amortization of acquired intangible assets Transaction Related Expenses Non-GAAP Operating Loss $114,958 $157,285 $192,346 $43,794 $46,334 $49,122 $53,096 77% 77% 78% 76% 76% 78% 79% $86,892 $113,650 $138,149 $34,726 $34,579 $33,277 $35,567 2,271 7,198 10,227 1,527 3,106 3,030 2,564 $84,621 $106,452 $127,922 $33,199 $31,473 $30,247 $33,003 $26,835 $42,359 $63,017 $14,858 $16,577 $15,552 $16,030 1,263 5,808 10,353 2,232 3,186 2,680 2,255 350 1,885 3,644 916 913 907 908 $25,222 $34,666 $49,020 $11,710 $12,478 $11,965 $12,867 $29,446 $40,357 $44,473 $10,412 $11,616 $12,163 $10,282 2,224 5,375 7,965 1,776 2,762 2,084 1,344 217 636 1651 413 412 412 413 1,688 1,464 0 0 0 0 0 $25,317 $32,882 $34,857 $8,223 $8,442 $9,667 $8,525 ($28,737) ($41,537) ($58,540) ($17,358) ($17,940) ($13,115) ($10,127) 6,280 20,837 33,792 6,691 10,556 9,039 7,507 567 2,521 5,295 1,329 1,325 1,319 1,321 1,688 1,464 0 0 0 0 0 ($20,202) ($16,715) ($19,453) ($9,338) ($6,059) ($2,757) ($1,299) 29 Note: We have initially applied ASC 606 at January 1, 2018. Under the transition method chosen, the comparative information is not restated. GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION: OPERATING LOSS ($ in thousands) Q4'18 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 GAAP Operating Loss ($13,124) ($17,358) ($17,940) ($13,115) ($10,127) Share-based Compensation Expense 6,616 6,691 10,556 9,039 7,507 Amortization of acquired intangibles 1,056 1,329 1,325 1,319 1,321 Transaction Related Expenses 694 0 0 0 0 Non-GAAP Operating Loss ($4,758) ($9,338) ($6,059) ($2,757) ($1,299) Note: Non-GAAP reconciliation numbers may not foot due to decimal rounding. 30 FREE CASH FLOW RECONCILIATION ($ in thousands) 2018 2019 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Net cash from (used in) operating activities $3,231 ($14,543) ($7,921) $2,297 ($10,790) $1,871 Less: Acquisition of property and equipment 5,006 2,191 587 957 520 127 Free Cash Flow ($1,775) ($16,734) ($8,508) $1,340 ($11,310) $1,744 Note: Net cash used in investing activities (64,499) (2,191) (587) (957) (520) (127) Note: Net cash from financing activities 8,616 157,838 3,895 1,337 152,920 (314) 31 SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE RECONCILIATION ($ in thousands) Q4'18 Q4'19 Subscription revenue as reported $48,443 $59,086 Conversion impact U.S. Dollar/other currencies 0 572 Subscription revenue on constant currency basis $48,443 $59,658 YoY % as reported 22 % YoY % on constant currency basis 23 % 32 PRODUCT TAXONOMY On-prem Cloud Big Data X X Data Integration / Data Management X X Data Prep X X API Services X Pipeline Designer X Other Product Offerings X Talend Cloud 33 RECOGNIZED A LEADER IN FORRESTER BIG DATA FABRIC WAVE NOEL YUHANNA, GENE LEGANZA, JUNE 2018 HIGHEST SCORES AMONG ALL VENDORS FOR CURRENT OFFERING AND STRATEGY. "…SUPPORTS REAL-TIME, BATCH, AND DYNAMIC DATA-DRIVEN USE CASES ACROSS ON-PREMISES, CLOUD, AND HYBRID ENVIRONMENTS." The Forrester Wave™ is copyrighted by Forrester Research, Inc. Forrester and Forrester Wave are trademarks of Forrester Research, Inc. The Forrester Wave is a graphical representation of Forrester's call on a market and is plotted using a detailed spreadsheetwith exposed scores, weightings, and comments. Forrester does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in the Forrester Wave. Information is based on best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. The Forrester Wave™: Big Data Fabric, Q2 2018 June 2018 34 Source: Forrester Research (June 2018) RECOGNIZED MAGIC QUADRANT LEADER IN DATA INTEGRATION TOOLS BY GARTNER MAGIC QUADRANT FOR DATA INTEGRATION TOOLS, EHTISHAM ZAIDI, ERIC THOO, NICK HEUDECKER, 1 AUGUST, 2019. TALEND POSITIONED AS A LEADER IN THE 2019 GARTNER MAGIC QUADRANT FOR DATA INTEGRATION TOOLS BASED ON COMPLETENESS OF VISION AND ABILITY TO EXECUTE. This graphic was published by Gartner, Inc. as part of a larger research document and should be evaluated in the context of the entire document. The Gartner document is available upon request from https://bit.ly/1Ddgprv .Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. 35 Source: Gartner (August 2019) Figure 1. Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Tools RECOGNIZED LEADER IN DATA QUALITY BY GARTNER MAGIC QUADRANT FOR DATA QUALITY TOOLS MELODY CHIEN, ANKUSH JAIN MARCH 2019 DATA QUALITY TOOLS ARE VITAL FOR DIGITAL BUSINESS TRANSFORMATION. This graphic was published by Gartner, Inc. as part of a larger research document and should be evaluated in the context of the entire document. The Gartner document is available upon request from https://goo.gl/S5YKZC. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. 36 Source: Gartner (March 2019) STRONG PERFORMER IN STRATEGIC IPAAS HENRY PEYRET, GENE LEGANZA , ELIZABETH HOBERMAN , SARA SJOBLOM, JANUARY 2019 "TALEND OFFERS DATA, APPLICATION, B2B, AND IOT INTEGRATION IN A SINGLE IPAAS ENVIRONMENT, FOR CLOUD AND/OR ON- PREMISES INTEGRATION SCENARIOS." "PREDICTABLE BY-THE-USER SUBSCRIPTION MODEL, WHILE MOST IPAAS COMPETITORS USE A CONSUMPTION MODEL" The Forrester Wave™ is copyrighted by Forrester Research, Inc. Forrester and Forrester Wave are trademarks of Forrester Research, Inc. The Forrester Wave is a graphical representation of Forrester's call on a market and is plotted using a detailed spreadsheetwith exposed scores, weightings, and comments. Forrester does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in the Forrester Wave. Information is based on best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. The Forrester Wave™: Strategic iPaaS And Hybrid Integration Platforms, Q1 2019 Jan 2019 37 Source: Forrester Research (January 2019) Attachments Original document

