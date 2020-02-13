Log in
Talend S A : Investor Presentation - February 2020

02/13/2020 | 04:54pm EST

TALEND INVESTOR PRESENTATION

FEBRUARY 2020

SAFE HARBOR DISCLOSURE AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This presentation and the accompanying oral presentation contain forward-looking statements withinthe meaning of Section27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements

generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. In some cases, youcan identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "may," "will,""should," "expects," "likely," "plans," "anticipates,""could," "intends," "target,"

"projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or similar terms or expressions orthe negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, expectations with respect to our operating results,our prospects for future growth, our ability to strengthen our position in the cloud withinnovations, our free cash flow, the future demandandbehavior of customers and the data integrationmarket, the evolutionof our marketplace, our transitiontocloud-based products, and our ability tocapture an increasing share of the big data and cloudintegration market. Our expectations andbeliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject toinherent risks, uncertainties andchanges in circumstance that are difficult or impossible to predict. Consequently, you shouldnot rely on these forward-looking statements. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially fromthose

contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of such uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances. Those risks, uncertainties and assumptions include our ability tocontinue to deliver and improve our products and successfully developnew products;

customer acceptance and purchase of our existing products andnew products, including conversion of leads tosales; our ability to successfully transitionto the cloud; our ability tosuccessfully manage our leadership transition; the impact of the transitionto cloud onour professional services revenue; our ability to retain and increase sales to existing customers andgenerate new customers; themarket for data integration solutions, particularly our cloudand big data integrationsolutions; interruptions or performance problems withour technology or infrastructure; competitionfrom other products and services; the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalentsto meet our cash needs; the unpredictability and length of our sales cycle; our ability todeliver high-quality customer support; any security incidents

or breaches or perceptions of security incidents or breaches; our ability to expand and trainour sales force; the performanc of our channel partners; our success insustaining and expanding our international business; our ability to generate significant volumes of sales leads

from digital marketing efforts; the seasonality of our business; our ability toprotect our intellectual property, includingtrade secrets, patents and copyrights; costs resulting from any claimof infringement or other violations by us of another party's intellectual property rights; our ability to comply with government laws and regulations; natural and man-made disasters, including pandemics; and general market, political, economic and business conditions, including the fluctuation of foreigncurrency exchange rates and weak economicand uncertain geopolitical conditions in Europe.

The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are alsosubject to other risks and uncertainties, and the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Additional risks anduncertainties that could affect our financial and operating results are includedunder the

captions "Risk Factors"and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation"and elsewhere in our most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K filedwith

the SEC , our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings withthe SEC, all of whichare available onthe Investors section of Talend's website at https://investor.talend.com andthe SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements inthis presentation are

based on information available to us as of the date hereof, andwe disclaimany obligationtoupdate any forward-looking statements provided to reflect any change inour expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

This presentation also contains estimates andother statistical data made by independent parties andby us relating tomarketsize and growth and other industry data. These data involve a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue

weight to such estimates. We have not independently verified the statistical and other industry data generated by independentparties and contained in this presentation and, accordingly, it cannot guarantee their accuracy or completeness.Inaddition, projections,

assumptions and estimates of its future performance and the future performance of the industries inwhich it operates are necessarily subject toa high degree of uncertainty and risk due toa variety of factors. These and other factors could cause results to differ materially

from those expressed in the estimates made by the independent parties and by us.

As previously announced, effective January 1, 2019, we beganto file periodic reports and registration statements onU.S. domestic issuer forms with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, the financial results and estimates discussed herein have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted inthe United States ("GAAP").

In addition tothe GAAP financials, this presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them inisolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable financial measures prepared inaccordance with GAAP. There are a number of limitations relatedtothe use of these non-GAAP financial measures versus their nearest GAAP equivalents. Other companies may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other

measures to evaluate their performance. For example, we define free cashflow as net cash used inoperating activities less net cash used ininvesting activities for purchases of property and equipment and intangible assets. Free cash flow as definedby us may not be

comparable to other similar measures used by other companies, whichcould reduce the usefulness of free cash flow as a comparative measure. We urge youtoreview the reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial

measures set forth in the appendices to the presentation, andnot to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

2

INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS

LEADER IN DATA INTEGRATION

At the center of the cloud data integration and integrity market

CLOUD-FIRST INNOVATION

Multi-cloud and hybrid cloud enabler 179% Cloud ARR growth YoY1,2

CLOUD DATA SHIFT CREATES A STRONG SUSTAINABLE TAILWIND

Data explosion, diversity of data users, automation through machine learning

FAST-GROWING, HIGHLY VISIBLE REVENUE

$243M Annual Recurring Revenue2,3

23% constant-currency subscription revenue growth4

STRONG RETENTION AND EXPANSION

113% Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate on a constant currency basis

  1. Cloud ARR defined as the annualized recurring value of all activecloud-based contracts as of the end of a reporting period.
  2. Cloud ARR growth is calculated as the growth in Cloud ARR as of December 31, 2019 against Cloud ARR as of December 31, 2018.
  3. ARR defined as the annualized recurring value of all active contracts as of the end of a reporting period.
  4. For the three months ended December 31, 2019 as compared to the corresponding period from the prior year.

3

DATA IS THE NEW COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE

DATA FUELS FASTER DECISION MAKING AND ENABLES:

IMPROVED

z

BETTER CUSTOMER

NEW BUSINESS

OPERATIONS

EXPERIENCES

MODELS

Streamlined supply chain,

Customized products,

Digital transformation,

efficient marketing campaigns

real-time feedback

data monetization

4

DATA DEMOCRATIZATION AND CONTROL IS CRITICAL

MORE DATA

MORE USERS

(volume, velocity, sources)

10-fold rise

3x growth rate

in worldwide data by

data experts in business

20251

vs. IT by 20202

SHIFT TO HYBRID ENVIRONMENTS

>75% of organizations

will have adopted a multi-cloud and/or hybrid IT strategy by 20213

MORE

REGULATION

GDPR, MiFID II

  1. Harvard Business Review: "What's Your Data Strategy?,"May-September 2017
  2. Gartner: "How to EnableSelf-Service Analytics and Business Intelligence: Lessons From Gartner Award Finalists," October 2017
  3. Gartner: "Predicts 2019: Increasing Reliance on Cloud Computing Transforms IT and Business Practices."

A modern data integration solution is key to

solving this mission-critical challenge

5

TO UNLOCK THE VALUE OF THEIR DATA,

COMPANIES NEEDBOTHSPEED AND TRUST

SPEED

TRUST

To keep pace with business needs.

To leverage the latest market innovations. To meet self-service expectations.

To make decisions on the right data. To remain compliant with regulations. To avoid missed business opportunities.

Today,

69%of companies have failed to create a data-driven organization150%+of companies' data is not accessible2

47%of enterprise data has integrity issues3

1. Harvard Business Review: "Companies Are Failing in Their Efforts to Become Data-Driven,"February2019

2.

Harvard Business Review: "What's Your Data Strategy?," May-June 2017

6

3.

Harvard Business Review: "Only 3% of Companies' Data Meets Basic Quality Standards," September 2017

EXISTING SOLUTIONS FORCE ORGANIZATIONS TO CHOOSE BETWEEN SPEED AND TRUST

SPEEDTRUST

Point tools

Components Hand coding

Legacy enterprise tools

AWS Glue

Azure Data Factory

Google Cloud Data Fusion

Unscalable, ungoverned, incomplete

Expensive, slow, restrictive

7

TALEND UNIQUELY DELIVERS BOTH SPEED AND TRUST WITHOUT COMPROMISE

SPEED

TRUST

Talend Unique Capability

User Benefit

Unified environment

One user experience

Native code generation

Optimized across all platforms

Self-service data access

Collaborative governance

and management

Embedded and automated

End-to-end data quality

data quality

8

TALEND PROVIDES A COMPLETE INTEGRATION AND INTEGRITY SUITE TO GET TRUSTED DATA FASTER

RAW DATA

TRUSTED DATA

INSIGHTS

Talend Data Fabric serves the end-to-end data value chain

COLLECT

GOVERN

TRANSFORM

SHARE

Data ingestion

Data integrity, quality,

From raw to clean and

Distribute trusted data

across a broad

and consistency across

consumable data that is

to business teams and

range of sources

the data value chain

compatible across systems

as-a-service with APIs

EXPERIENCES

9

CLOUD DATA INTEGRATION IS DRIVING DATA MARKET GROWTH

MASSIVE ECOSYSTEM

INTEGRATION EXPERTISE

POSITIONED FOR CLOUD

$2,779

$8B

CAGR 28%

$19B

Cloud

26%of data

$23B

$1,337

integration

Data Integration and Orchestration

revenue in 2023²

'20-'23 CAGR: 11%

in 2020¹

2020

2023

Data Integration and

Cloud Data Integration

Integrity Market² in 2020

revenue² (in $M)

  1. International Data Corporation: "Worldwide Data Integration and Integrity Software Forecast, 2018 - 2023" May 2019; Applied Master Data Management category from "Worldwide
    Master Data Management Competitive Software Forecast, 2019-2023" July 2019, and Integration and Orchestration Middleware category (excluding Managed File Transfer) from
    "Worldwide Semiannual Public Cloud Services Tracker," May 2019
  2. International Data Corporation: "Worldwide Data Integration and Integrity Software Forecast, 2018 - 2023" May 2019

10

CLOUD DATA INTEGRATION IS AT THE FRONT EDGE OF A MASSIVE WAVE

Adoption

Cloud Applications (SaaS)

Emerged in early 2000s

SaaS market grew to $102B in 2018 and is expected to reach $213B by 2023²

Cloud Infrastructure (IaaS)

AWS launched in 2006

IaaS market grew to $36B in 2018 and is

Cloud Data Integration

expected to reach $140B by 2023²

Market growing to $2.8B at

>25% CAGR from 2020 to 2023¹

Technological Maturity

1. International Data Corporation: "Worldwide Data Integration and Integrity Software Forecast, 2018 - 2023" May 2019

2. International Data Corporation: "Worldwide Semiannual Public Cloud Services Tracker," May 2019

11

TALEND HELPS ORGANIZATIONS SUCCEED IN THIS RAPIDLY EVOLVING DATA ECOSYSTEM

MULTI-CLOUD

SAAS APPLICATIONS

ADVANCED CLOUD TECHNOLOGIES

TRADITIONAL ENTERPRISE

DATABASES

Support for all major customer databases and their journey fromon-premto cloud

Operability across all cloud infrastructures: Public, private, hybrid andmulti-cloud

Optimized for all cloud innovations:containers, serverless processing, and machine learning

Talend is Best Positioned

To Win in Cloud

12

TALEND SERVES THE BROADEST SET OF DATA USERS AND USE CASES

Complex

Integration Complexity

Many modern data

warehouse projects Simplestart here

1. Commercially available beginning in Q3'19

Traditional data integration and

Integration

Talend Data

integrity market

Engineers

Fabric

Integration & Governance

Platform

Data Scientists &

Pipeline Designer1

Data Stewards

Light-weight Transformation

Citizen

Data Loader

Integrators

Ingest Quickly

13

TALEND CONTINUES TO STRENGTHEN ITS CLOUD POSITION WITH NEW INNOVATIONS

ADVANCED SUPPORT FOR CLOUD

MULTI-CLOUD SERVERLESS

SERVERLESS SPARK WITH

DATA WAREHOUSING

CONTAINERS

MACHINE LEARNING

CLOUD INGEST

CLOUD API SERVICES

CAPABILITY

& PIPELINE DESIGNER

14

4,250+ CUSTOMERS

Global customer base in a broad range of verticals

Financial

Services

Life Sciences

Construction

Manufacturing

Utilities

Retail and Consumer

Goods

Travel and Transportation

Technology and Media

15

FROM 40 DAYS to <1

DAYFOR SETUP

FROM DAY+1 TO

REAL-TIME

ANALYTICS

FULLY INDUSTRY

COMPLIANT MOVE

TO THE CLOUD

LINEAGE TRACKING FROM WEEKS TO SECONDS

EUROPE'S LARGEST TRADING PLATFORM GETS TO SAME-DAY REPORT BY MOVING TO THE CLOUD

SITUATION

  • Migrate 100 TB transaction database to a cloud data warehouse; handle 1.5bn messages per day
  • Real-timedata integration from multiple sources into cloud data warehouse
  • Able to handle scale, complexity, governance, andself-service

WHY TALEND

  • Modern data technologies that werecloud-ready and integrate seamlessly with AWS
  • Agnostic solution that works with an extensive range of other vendors in the cloud data stack
  • Ability to deliver both trust (governance and integrity) and speed (deployment, management, andreal-time insights)

RESULTS

  • Integratereal-time trade data and sell as a package to traders, analysts and data scientists
  • Unlock new operating capabilities from ability to rapidly track and manage data
  • Successful move to AWS while remaining compliant with strict finance regulations

16

PLANNING CYCLES DOWN FROM10-15

DAYS TO 3 HOURS

221K HOURS SAVED

ON MANUAL

REPORTING

REDUCED RELEASE CYCLES FROM1-2DAYS TO1-2HOURS

TWICE THE VALUE FOR HALF THE COST FOR ALL IT PROJECTS

LEADING GLOBAL BIOPHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY USES DATA TO DELIVER BETTER MEDICINES, FASTER

SITUATION

  • Aging and inflexible IT architecture which led to data silos, high costs and limited insights

AstraZeneca set an ambitious goal to transform all of its activities to embrace the digital future

  • Transformation required moving to a flexiblecloud-based architecture that would lead to a single source of truth for all stakeholders

WHY TALEND

  • Extensibility of Talend enables AstraZeneca to build a new cloud ecosystem with strategic vendors, all leveraging modern technologies
  • Deep AWS connectivity
  • Ability to scale up and scale down based on business needs and cost predictability
  • Multi-systemcloud-based data integration

RESULTS

  • With Talend, AstraZeneca has built a data lake and created a layer of standardization for all data movements and transformations.
  • This was essential to guarantee data quality, compliance at the speed of the business.
  • AstraZeneca has continued to find newuse-cases and has now deployed Talend in over 120 projects.

EXPERIENCED LEADERSHIP TEAM

Christal Bemont

Adam Meister

Laurent Bride

Chief Executive Officer

Chief FinancialOfficer

Chief Operating Officer &

Chief TechnologyOfficer

Lauren Vaccarello

Ann-Christel Graham

Jamie Kiser

Chief Marketing Officer

Chief Revenue Officer

Chief Customer Officer

Jake Stein

Ciaran Dynes

Aaron Ross

SVP, Growth

SVP, Product

General Counsel

18

FINANCIAL OVERVIEW

Q4'19 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

$243M $54M 50% 88%

23% YoY

179% YoY

ARR $ and ARR

Cloud ARR $ and

Cloud % of

Subscription

Growth1,2

ARR Growth2,3

New ARR

Revenue

  1. ARR defined as the annualized recurring value of all active contracts at the end of a reporting period.
  2. Year-over-yearmetrics are as of December 31, 2019.
  3. Cloud ARR defined as the annualized recurring value of all activecloud-based contracts as of the end of a reporting period.

20

RAPIDLY GROWING CLOUD BUSINESS

Cloud Annual Recurring Revenue ($M)

Actual

>2.75x

$54

Guidance

Growth in 4 Quarters

$41

$33

$24

$19

$100M

Cloud ARR

by Q4'20

Q4'18

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

YoY %

392%

329%

310%

179%

21

SUSTAINED EXECUTION ROTATING TO THE CLOUD

Cloud as % of New ARR

Number of Enterprise Customers1

+19% YoY

49%

50%

593

540

531

43%

500

499

36%

25%

14%

Q3'18

Q4'18

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q4'18

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

1. Enterprise customers are defined as customers with ARR of $0.1 million or more.

22

SOLID GROWTH, HIGHLY VISIBLE REVENUE

Annual Recurring Revenue ($M)

Subscription Revenue ($M)

+23% YoY Growth

on CC Basis1

+23% YoY Growth

$243

on CC Basis1,2

$218

$225

$59

$55

$198

$205

$50

$53

$171

$181

$48

$160

Q1'18 Q2'18 Q3'18 Q4'18 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19

YoY %

28% 28% 24% 23%

Q4'18

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

YoY %

26%

26%

24%

22%

1.

CC defined as constant currency.

23

2.

See Appendix page 32 for reconciliation.

CLOUD SHIFT AND INVESTMENT

Total Revenue ($M)

Growth impacted by ratable shift and PS growth moderation2

+20% YoY Growth

$67

$58

$61

$63

$56

Q4'18

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Non-GAAP Operating Loss1($M)

($3) ($1)

($5)($6)

($9)

Q4'18

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

  1. Non-GAAPOperating Loss excludes share-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and transaction-related expenses. See Appendix page 29 for reconciliation.
  2. Professional Services revenue growth moderating due to cloud mix shift and greater channel contribution.

24

STRONG RETENTION DRIVEN BY LAND & EXPAND

Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate

129%

122%

123%

124%

123%

124%

121%

125%

125%

125%

123%

125%

121%

119%

118%

120%

118%

118%

114%

113%

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

'15

'15

'15

'15

'16

'16

'16

'16

'17

'17

'17

'17

'18

'18

'18

'18

'19

'19

'19

'19

Note:

  • Dollar-basednet expansion rate is calculated by dividing recurring customer revenue by base revenue. Base revenue is defined asthe subscription revenue recognized from all customers during the four quarters ended one year prior to the date of measurement. Recurring customer revenue is defined as the subscription revenue recognized during the four quarters ended on the date of measurement from the same customer base included in the measure of base revenue, including revenue resulting from additional sales to those customers. Dollar-based net expansion rate is presented on a constant currency basis.
  • We restateddollar-based net expansion rate for the second quarter of 2018. Q2'18 dollar-based net expansion rate was 119%, not 124% as previously reported. We identified an error that impacted our calculation

for the second quarter and have restated this number in our quarterly report on Form 6-K filed with the SEC on Nov 7, 2018.

Our dollar-based net expansion rate excludes monthly customers.

25

Q1'20 AND FY2020 GUIDANCE

Q1'20

Low

High

($M, except per share data)

Revenue

$64.9

$65.9

Operating Loss

($8.6)

($7.6)

Net Loss

($9.2)

($8.2)

EPS

($0.30)

($0.26)

FY20

Low

High

($M, except per share data)

Revenue

$277.0

$279.0

Operating Loss

($43.0)

($41.0)

Net Loss

($45.5)

($43.5)

EPS

($1.44)

($1.37)

Note: All values are Non-GAAP, and exclude share-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and non-recurring transaction related expenses.

26

APPENDIX

BALANCE SHEET

($ in thousands)

31-Dec-18

30-Sep-19

31-Dec-19

Cash and cash equivalents

$34,104

$171,964

$177,075

Other assets

$185,020

$194,184

$228,635

Total assets

$219,124

$366,148

$405,710

Contract liabilities - Deferred revenue

$150,147

$139,521

$169,314

Other liabilities

$44,539

$194,314

$207,542

Total liabilities

$194,685

$333,835

$376,856

Total shareholders' equity

$24,439

$32,313

$28,854

Note: We have initially applied ASC 606 at January 1, 2018. Under the transition method chosen, the comparative information is not restated.

28

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

($ in thousands)

2017

2018

2019

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Total Revenue

$148,595

$204,323

$247,979

$57,838

$60,591

$62,625

$66,925

GAAP Gross Profit

$114,436

$154,829

$187,099

$42,638

$44,832

$47,877

$51,752

GAAP Subscription Gross Profit

$109,531

$151,793

$184,909

$42,715

$44,417

$47,165

$50,612

Share-based Compensation Expense

315

1,432

3,115

629

899

773

814

Non-GAAP Subscription Gross Profit

$109,846

$153,225

$188,024

$43,344

$45,316

$47,938

$51,426

GAAP Professional Services Gross Profit

$4,905

$3,036

$2,190

($77)

$415

$712

$1,140

Share-based Compensation Expense

207

1,024

2,132

527

603

472

530

Non-GAAP Professional Services Gross Profit

$5,112

$4,060

$4,322

$450

$1,018

$1,184

$1,670

Non-GAAP Gross Profit

% Gross Margin

GAAP Sales & Marketing Expense Share-based Compensation Expense

Non-GAAP Sales & Marketing Expense

GAAP Research & Development Expense Share-based Compensation Expense Amortization of acquired intangible assets

Non-GAAP Research & Development Expense

GAAP General & Administrative Expense Share-based Compensation Expense Amortization of acquired intangible assets Transaction Related Expenses

Non-GAAP General & Administrative Expense

GAAP Operating Loss Share-based Compensation Expense Amortization of acquired intangible assets Transaction Related Expenses

Non-GAAP Operating Loss

$114,958

$157,285

$192,346

$43,794

$46,334

$49,122

$53,096

77%

77%

78%

76%

76%

78%

79%

$86,892

$113,650

$138,149

$34,726

$34,579

$33,277

$35,567

2,271

7,198

10,227

1,527

3,106

3,030

2,564

$84,621

$106,452

$127,922

$33,199

$31,473

$30,247

$33,003

$26,835

$42,359

$63,017

$14,858

$16,577

$15,552

$16,030

1,263

5,808

10,353

2,232

3,186

2,680

2,255

350

1,885

3,644

916

913

907

908

$25,222

$34,666

$49,020

$11,710

$12,478

$11,965

$12,867

$29,446

$40,357

$44,473

$10,412

$11,616

$12,163

$10,282

2,224

5,375

7,965

1,776

2,762

2,084

1,344

217

636

1651

413

412

412

413

1,688

1,464

0

0

0

0

0

$25,317

$32,882

$34,857

$8,223

$8,442

$9,667

$8,525

($28,737)

($41,537)

($58,540)

($17,358)

($17,940)

($13,115)

($10,127)

6,280

20,837

33,792

6,691

10,556

9,039

7,507

567

2,521

5,295

1,329

1,325

1,319

1,321

1,688

1,464

0

0

0

0

0

($20,202)

($16,715)

($19,453)

($9,338)

($6,059)

($2,757)

($1,299)

29

Note: We have initially applied ASC 606 at January 1, 2018. Under the transition method chosen, the comparative information is not restated.

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION: OPERATING LOSS

($ in thousands)

Q4'18

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

GAAP Operating Loss

($13,124)

($17,358)

($17,940)

($13,115)

($10,127)

Share-based Compensation Expense

6,616

6,691

10,556

9,039

7,507

Amortization of acquired intangibles

1,056

1,329

1,325

1,319

1,321

Transaction Related Expenses

694

0

0

0

0

Non-GAAP Operating Loss

($4,758)

($9,338)

($6,059)

($2,757)

($1,299)

Note: Non-GAAP reconciliation numbers may not foot due to decimal rounding.

30

FREE CASH FLOW RECONCILIATION

($ in thousands)

2018

2019

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Net cash from (used in) operating activities

$3,231

($14,543)

($7,921)

$2,297

($10,790)

$1,871

Less: Acquisition of property and equipment

5,006

2,191

587

957

520

127

Free Cash Flow

($1,775)

($16,734)

($8,508)

$1,340

($11,310)

$1,744

Note: Net cash used in investing activities

(64,499)

(2,191)

(587)

(957)

(520)

(127)

Note: Net cash from financing activities

8,616

157,838

3,895

1,337

152,920

(314)

31

SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE RECONCILIATION

($ in thousands)

Q4'18

Q4'19

Subscription revenue as reported

$48,443

$59,086

Conversion impact U.S. Dollar/other currencies

0

572

Subscription revenue on constant currency basis

$48,443

$59,658

YoY % as reported

22 %

YoY % on constant currency basis

23 %

32

PRODUCT TAXONOMY

On-prem

Cloud

Big Data

X

X

Data Integration / Data Management

X

X

Data Prep

X

X

API Services

X

Pipeline Designer

X

Other Product Offerings

X

Talend

Cloud

33

RECOGNIZED

A LEADER IN FORRESTER BIG DATA FABRIC WAVE

NOEL YUHANNA, GENE LEGANZA, JUNE 2018

HIGHEST SCORES AMONG ALL VENDORS FOR CURRENT OFFERING AND STRATEGY.

"…SUPPORTS REAL-TIME, BATCH, AND DYNAMIC DATA-DRIVEN USE CASES ACROSS ON-PREMISES, CLOUD, AND HYBRID ENVIRONMENTS."

The Forrester Wave™ is copyrighted by Forrester Research, Inc. Forrester and Forrester Wave are trademarks of Forrester Research, Inc.

The Forrester Wave is a graphical representation of Forrester's call on a market and is plotted using a detailed spreadsheetwith exposed scores, weightings, and comments. Forrester does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in the Forrester Wave. Information is based on best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change.

The Forrester Wave™: Big Data Fabric, Q2 2018

June 2018

34

Source: Forrester Research (June 2018)

  1. RECOGNIZED MAGIC QUADRANT LEADER IN DATA INTEGRATION TOOLS BY GARTNER

MAGIC QUADRANT FOR DATA INTEGRATION TOOLS, EHTISHAM ZAIDI, ERIC THOO, NICK HEUDECKER,

1 AUGUST, 2019.

TALEND POSITIONED AS A LEADER IN THE 2019

GARTNER MAGIC QUADRANT FOR DATA

INTEGRATION TOOLS BASED ON COMPLETENESS

OF VISION AND ABILITY TO EXECUTE.

This graphic was published by Gartner, Inc. as part of a larger research document and should be evaluated in the context of the entire document. The

Gartner document is available upon request from https://bit.ly/1Ddgprv

.Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research

publications,

and does not advise technology users to select only those

vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications

consist

of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or

implied,

with

respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

35

Source: Gartner (August 2019)

Figure 1. Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Tools

  1. RECOGNIZED LEADER IN DATA QUALITY BY GARTNER

MAGIC QUADRANT FOR DATA QUALITY TOOLS

MELODY CHIEN, ANKUSH JAIN

MARCH 2019

DATA QUALITY TOOLS ARE VITAL FOR DIGITAL

BUSINESS TRANSFORMATION.

This graphic was published by Gartner, Inc. as part of a larger research document and should be evaluated in the context of the entire document.

The Gartner document is available upon request from https://goo.gl/S5YKZC.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its

research publications,

and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner

research publications

consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization

and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims

all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

36

Source: Gartner (March 2019)

  1. STRONG PERFORMER IN STRATEGIC IPAAS

HENRY PEYRET, GENE LEGANZA , ELIZABETH HOBERMAN , SARA SJOBLOM, JANUARY 2019

"TALEND OFFERS DATA, APPLICATION, B2B,

AND IOT INTEGRATION IN A SINGLE IPAAS

ENVIRONMENT, FOR CLOUD AND/OR ON- PREMISES INTEGRATION SCENARIOS."

"PREDICTABLE BY-THE-USER SUBSCRIPTION MODEL, WHILE MOST IPAAS COMPETITORS

USE A CONSUMPTION MODEL"

The Forrester Wave™ is copyrighted by Forrester Research, Inc. Forrester and Forrester Wave are trademarks of Forrester Research, Inc.

The Forrester Wave is a graphical representation of Forrester's call on a market and is plotted using a detailed spreadsheetwith exposed scores, weightings, and comments. Forrester does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in the Forrester Wave. Information is based on best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change.

The Forrester Wave™: Strategic iPaaS And Hybrid Integration

Platforms, Q1 2019

Jan 2019

37

Source: Forrester Research (January 2019)

Disclaimer

Talend SA published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 21:53:04 UTC
