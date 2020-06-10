Log in
Talend S A : Recognized as a Leader in Enterprise Data Fabric Evaluation by Independent Research Firm

06/10/2020 | 01:39pm EDT

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Talend (NASDAQ: TLND), a global leader in data integration and data integrity, announced today that it was among the select companies that Forrester invited to participate in its June 10, 2020 publication, The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Data Fabric, Q2 2020 evaluation. Talend is cited as a Leader in the evaluation and received the highest score of any vendor evaluated in the Current Offering category.

For a complimentary copy of the report, please visit here.

Talend earned the highest possible scores, 5 out of 5, in 15 of the 25 criteria evaluated by Forrester, including criteria such as Data Catalog, Data Quality, and Data Lineage. Talend also received 5 out of 5 in the strategy execution criteria.

"The market has changed, the stakes have never been higher, and every decision is critical," said Lauren Vaccarello, CMO at Talend. "Companies need complete trust in the data driving their business, and the only way to ensure that is through a Data Fabric capable of delivering real-time data that is clean, complete, and compliant. We are delighted by this recognition that we believe reinforces the strength and strategic necessity of our offering."

The Forrester report noted: "Talend has a single metadata model across products and a single design and development interface, repository, and management console to support the data fabric deployment. Talend continues to expand its cloud strategy including multi-cloud, offering customers broad use cases that include customer 360 and IoT."

Talend Data Fabric is the only data integration and integrity platform that simplifies all aspects of working with data for analysis and use, driving critical business outcomes. Talend Data Fabric includes a suite of apps to ensure enterprise data is complete, clean, compliant, and readily available to everyone who needs it throughout the organization.

About Talend  
Talend (NASDAQ: TLND), a leader in data integration and data integrity, enables every company to find clarity amidst the data chaos. 

Talend is the only company to bring together in a single platform all the necessary capabilities that ensure enterprise data is complete, clean, compliant, and readily available to everyone who needs it throughout the organization. With Talend, organizations are able to deliver exceptional customer experiences, make smarter decisions in the moment, drive innovation, and improve operations. 

Over 4,250 organizations across the globe have chosen Talend to find clarity in their data. Talend has been recognized as a leader in its field by leading analyst firms and industry publications. For more information, please visit www.talend.com and follow us on Twitter: @Talend. 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/talend-recognized-as-a-leader-in-enterprise-data-fabric-evaluation-by-independent-research-firm-301073887.html

SOURCE Talend Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
