Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Talend S.A.    TLND

TALEND S.A.

(TLND)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Talend to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/17/2020 | 04:16pm EDT

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talend (NASDAQ: TLND), a global leader in data integration and data integrity, today announced that its management team will be participating in the following conference:

Citi’s 2020 Global Technology Virtual Conference
September 10, 2020
Presentation Time: 11:25 am PT / 2:25 pm ET

The presentation will be webcast live and archived on Talend's investor relations website at http://investor.talend.com. The replay of the presentation will be available on the website for at least 30 days.

About Talend

Talend (NASDAQ: TLND), a leader in data integration and data integrity, enables every company to find clarity amidst the data chaos.

Talend is the only company to bring together in a single platform all the necessary capabilities that ensure enterprise data is complete, clean, uncompromised, and readily available to everyone who needs it throughout the organization. With Talend, organizations are able to deliver exceptional customer experiences, make smarter decisions in the moment, drive innovation, and improve operations.

Over 4,750 organizations across the globe have chosen Talend to find clarity in their data. Talend has been recognized as a leader in its field by leading analyst firms and industry publications. For more information, please visit www.talend.com and follow us on Twitter: @Talend.

Investor Contact:
The Blueshirt Group for Talend
Lisa Laukkanen or Lauren Sloane, 415-217-2632
ir@talend.com

Media Contact:
Chris Taylor, 408 674-1238
Vice President, Corporate Communications
ctaylor@talend.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TALEND S.A.
04:16pTalend to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
GL
08/10TALEND S A : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RES..
AQ
08/06TALEND S.A. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
08/06TALEND S.A. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
08/06Talend Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
GL
07/30TALEND S A : Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Solutions
PR
07/16Talend to Report Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on August ..
GL
07/08TALEND S A : Honors Canadian Financial Institution SSQ Insurance with Data Maste..
PR
07/08TALEND S A : Donates Nearly $3 Million in Data Skills Courses and Technologies t..
PR
07/06TALEND S.A. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, S..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 279 M - -
Net income 2020 -84,7 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1,48 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -15,2x
Yield 2020 0,60%
Capitalization 1 269 M 1 269 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,56x
EV / Sales 2021 4,04x
Nbr of Employees 1 322
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart TALEND S.A.
Duration : Period :
Talend S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TALEND S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 42,20 $
Last Close Price 40,20 $
Spread / Highest target 36,8%
Spread / Average Target 4,98%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christal Bemont Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sudhir Steven Singh Chairman
Laurent Bride Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Adam Meister Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Schwager Jones Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TALEND S.A.2.79%1 269
SAP SE12.40%190 543
ORACLE CORPORATION2.30%166 323
SERVICENOW INC.54.34%83 573
INTUIT INC.16.65%79 676
DOCUSIGN, INC.169.48%36 950
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group