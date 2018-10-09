Log in
News Summary

Talend Adds New Asia Pacific Cloud Data Infrastructure to Meet Increasing Regional Demand for Talend Cloud

10/09/2018

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. & TOKYO, Oct. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talend (NASDAQ: TLND), a global leader in cloud data integration solutions, today announced it is supporting Talend Cloud’s expansion and growth in Asia Pacific (APAC) with new regional cloud data infrastructure. With growth exceeding 100 percent year over year in APAC, Talend is helping the region's enterprises put more diverse data, applications and APIs to work while addressing data privacy, residency and performance requirements. Talend Cloud provides a single platform for data integration across cloud and on-premises environments and allows for greater collaboration between IT and business teams.

0_medium_Talend_Logo_Color2.png


Talend's new regional cloud infrastructure is built on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and supports Talend Cloud in the AWS Asia Pacific (Tokyo) region, with AWS Asia Pacific (Singapore) region serving as the backup.”

In today’s digital transformation journey, Talend customers are moving to the cloud to improve operational efficiency, reduce costs and increase data availability. Talend Cloud enables customer adoption of high-volume data, real-time advanced analytics, data lakes, data warehouses and self-service applications. New regulations and data privacy laws increasingly impose the localization of data in the country of processing, which requires the implementation of local solutions for data integration.

There are several benefits for Talend Cloud customers with this launch:

  • Better local performance: For customers who are using Talend Cloud services in the APAC region, the new cloud infrastructure will lead to faster performance with higher throughput and lower latency.
  • Improved data security with proximity: Maintaining data within the APAC region means the data does not have to make a long trip outside of the region, which can reduce the risk of data security breaches in transit and ease companies’ worries about security measures.
  • Reduced compliance and operational risk: The new cloud data infrastructure offers an instance of Talend Cloud that is deployed independently in APAC, which is vital for allowing customers to maintain high standards regarding data residency, security and operational best practices. As industry and government regulations evolve, Talend Cloud customers will be able to maintain flexibility to keep up with the changes.

"Our expansion in APAC reinforces our commitment to supporting customers wherever they operate around the world,” said Ciaran Dynes, SVP Products, Talend. "We see strong customer interest in data lakes, analytics and machine learning on AWS, and building Talend Cloud on AWS allows us to address demand around the world.”

Talend Cloud is a highly secure and scalable Integration Platform-as-a-Service (iPaaS) that helps organizations put more data to work by increasing its availability, quality and value. Talend’s native, portable and unified data platform provides the performance, governance and collaboration required for companies to liberate their data, so everyone can trust it and use it to drive business value.

For more information about Talend Cloud and its complete portfolio of solutions visit www.talend.com or sign up for a 30-day free trial here.

Like this story? Tweet this: .@Talend commissions a local cloud data architecture in APAC using @AWSCloud Regions to support Talend Cloud and help organizations with compliance #iPaaS https://bit.ly/2AVUTIh

 

About Talend
Talend (Nasdaq: TLND), a leader in cloud integration solutions, liberates data from legacy infrastructure and puts more of the right data to work for your business, faster. Talend Cloud delivers a single platform for data integration across public, private, and hybrid cloud, as well as on-premises environments, and enables greater collaboration between IT and business teams. Combined with an open, native, and extensible architecture for rapidly embracing market innovations, Talend allows you to cost-effectively meet the demands of ever-increasing data volumes, users, and use cases.

Over 1,500 global enterprise customers have chosen Talend to put their data to work including GE, HP Inc., and Domino’s. Talend has been recognized as a leader in its field by leading analyst firms and industry publications including Forbes, InfoWorld, and SD Times. For more information, please visit www.talend.com and follow us on Twitter: @Talend.

Chris Taylor
Talend
408-674-1238
ctaylor@talend.com

Alice Borda
Talend
650-353-7075
aborda@talend.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
