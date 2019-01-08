Talend : Announces Management Transitions and Preliminary Revenue Estimates for the Fourth Quarter 2018

Talend (NASDAQ:
TLND), a global leader in cloud integration
solutions, today announced that it has promoted Laurent Bride to Chief
Technical Officer and Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Bride has served as
the company’s Chief Technical Officer since 2014 and has more than 20
years of software experience, including executive roles in product
development and customer support. Mr. Bride’s responsibilities will
expand from leading research and development at Talend to also include
product management and IT.
The company also announced Brad Stratton, Executive Vice President of
Worldwide Sales, is departing the company. Mike Tuchen, Chief Executive
Officer, will lead sales while the company conducts a search for a new
head of sales to scale the company’s business through its next phase of
growth.
The company also provided preliminary unaudited revenue estimates for
the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018. Total revenue for the fourth
quarter is expected to grow between 33% and 34% year-over-year based on
actual currency to $55.4 million to $55.8 million, versus prior guidance
of $56.6 million to $57.4 million. Subscription revenue is expected to
be between $48.3 million and $48.6 million, representing year-over-year
growth of 37% to 38% based on actual currency. The slightly lower than
expected total revenue resulted from lower professional services
revenue, which is expected to be between $7.1 million and $7.2 million
for the fourth quarter. Additionally, the company noted continued cloud
momentum with Talend Cloud contributing between approximately 24% and
25% of new annual recurring revenue (ARR) in the fourth quarter of 2018,
versus 14% in the third quarter of 2018. New ARR represents the
annualized value of contracts booked in the period. These preliminary
estimates include the contribution from the Stitch acquisition, which
closed on November 9, 2018.
“Laurent has been a strong contributor in leading the company’s
innovation and we are pleased to expand his role at the company,” said
Mike Tuchen, CEO of Talend. “We thank Brad for his contributions to the
company over the last four years.”
The above information reflects preliminary estimates with respect to the
company’s fourth quarter results based on currently available
information. The company is providing ranges, rather than specific
amounts, for the preliminary estimates primarily because the financial
close process and review are not yet complete and, as a result, the
company’s final results upon completion of its closing process and
review may vary from the preliminary estimates.
As previously announced, effective January 1, 2019, the company began to
file periodic reports and registration statements on U.S. domestic
issuer forms with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly,
the preliminary estimates provided herein have been prepared in
accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United
States (“U.S. GAAP”). However, there is no difference in these
preliminary estimates prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP compared to
such preliminary estimates prepared in accordance with International
Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) as issued by the International
Accounting Standard Board, and therefore the preliminary estimates
provided herein are directly comparable to the company’s prior guidance
on these metrics.
Conference Call Information
Talend will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and
fiscal year 2018 after the market close on February 14, 2019. The
company will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and
investors at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on that day. The news release with
the financial results will be accessible from the company's website
prior to the conference call.
Parties in the United States and Canada can access the call by dialing
(888) 394-8218, using conference code 1606788. International parties can
access the call by dialing (323) 794-2588, using conference code 1606788.
The webcast will be accessible on Talend’s investor relations website at http://investor.talend.com for
one year. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available
through February 19, 2019. To access the replay, parties in the United
States and Canada should call (888) 203-1112 and enter conference code
1606788. International parties should call (719) 457-0820 and enter
conference code 1606788.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of
the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements
generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating
performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements
because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,”
“plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “target,” “projects,”
“contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or
“continue” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or
expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or
intentions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include,
but are not limited to, our financial results for the 2018 fourth
quarter and fiscal year, the impact of preparing our financial results
in accordance with U.S. GAAP, our expectations regarding cloud momentum
and the evolution of our marketplace and the goals for our Talend Data
Fabric, our ability to capture an increasing share of the big data and
cloud integration market, our expectations regarding the ability to
scale, and our search for a new head of sales. Our expectations and
beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results
in future periods are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and
changes in circumstance that are difficult or impossible to predict.
Consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements.
Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those
contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of such
uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances, including without
limitation risks and uncertainties related to our search for a new head
of sales, our ability to continue to deliver and improve our products
and successfully develop new products; customer acceptance and purchase
of our existing products and new products, including conversion of
bookings to sales; our ability to retain existing customers and generate
new customers; the market for data integration solutions, particularly
our big data and cloud integration solutions, not continuing to develop;
competition from other products and services; and general market,
political, economic and business conditions, including the fluctuation
of foreign currency exchange rates.
The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also
subject to other risks and uncertainties, and the foregoing list of
factors is not exclusive. Additional risks and uncertainties that could
affect our financial and operating results are included under the
captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of
Financial Condition and Results of Operation” and elsewhere in our most
recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including
our most recent reports on Form 6-K and our Form 20-F filed with the SEC
on March 5, 2018. Our SEC filings are available on the Investors section
of Talend’s website at http://investor.talend.com and
the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The
forward-looking statements in this press release are based on
information available to us as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any
obligation to update any forward-looking statements provided to reflect
any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, or
circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required
by law.
