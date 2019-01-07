Talend Cited as a Strong Performer in New Strategic iPaaS and Hybrid Integration Platform Report from Premier Analyst Firm

Redwood City, CA, Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talend (NASDAQ: TLND), a global leader in cloud data integration solutions, today announced that Forrester Research recognized the company as a Strong Performer in its newly published report, The Forrester Waveä: Strategic iPaaS and Hybrid Integration Platforms, Q1 2019. Forrester notes that Talend offers “data, application, B2B, and IoT integration in a single iPaaS environment, for cloud and/or on-premises integration scenarios.”

Forrester defines strategic integration-platform-as-a-service (iPaaS) and hybrid integration platforms (HIPs) as “strategic elements of digital transformation” by enabling companies to “manage data in motion in a faster landscape using software-as-a-service (SaaS)” and “improve the automation of IT and the business.” According to Forrester, the report, which is available for complimentary download, shows how each provider measures up and helps Enterprise Architecture (EA) professionals make the right choice.”

Talend’s pricing model is also described by Forrester in the report as a “predictable by-the-user subscription model, while most iPaaS competitors use a consumption model (pinned to volume, connectors, and/or CPU usage).” Forrester also explains Talend is “available on private clouds as well as in a multi-cloud environment, providing the capability to take advantage of spot instance pricing to diminish runtime costs.”

In addition, when describing strategic iPaaS/HIP, Forrester highlights that “integration technologies are renewing midsize markets and opening new ones.” The market is “growing, with solutions like iPaaS in the cloud not requiring architect or developer training. Today’s iPaaS solutions are also faster to implement than previous technologies, supporting the pace of agile development cycles and governance.”

“We are thrilled to be recognized as a Strong Performer in Forrester’s prestigious Wave, which we view as another strong validation of Talend’s innovative cloud data integration solutions,” said Ashley Stirrup, CMO, Talend. “We believe that this recognition confirms our approach to providing modern businesses today with a unified platform that scales to very high data volumes, natively integrates with the leading cloud platforms and databases, and delivers robust, built-in data governance and data quality.”

With built-in data governance and data quality, the Talend platform scales to very high data volumes with native integration to leading cloud platforms and databases. Talend offers a single Integration Platform-as-a-Service (iPaaS) environment that helps organizations put more data to work by increasing its availability, quality, and value. Talend provides the speed and trust required for modern businesses leveraging all their data across cloud and on-premises deployments.

Energy company Uniper is leveraging Talend’s built-in data trust capabilities to analyze data at scale in a cloud environment. Talend integrates data coming from nearly 100 external and internal sources, including ETRMs, DWHs, IoT data coming from power station sensors and SAP enterprise data, into a Snowflake cloud-built data warehouse that enables a modern, central data lake on Microsoft Azure. This action helped reduce integration costs by 80%, while ensuring data governance. As a result, Uniper’s employees in selected departments have the support of data self-services to make the right decisions faster while ensuring high data quality and governance.

Available resources:

Like this story? Tweet this: New iPaaS and Hybrid Integration Platform report cites @Talend as a Strong Performer. Get the report now http://bit.ly/1OeuWTc.

About Talend

Talend (Nasdaq: TLND), a leader in cloud integration solutions, puts more of the right data to work for your business, faster. Talend Cloud delivers a single platform for simple and complex data integration tasks across public, private, and hybrid cloud, as well as on-premises environments, and enables greater collaboration between IT and business teams. Combined with self-service solutions and hundreds of pre-built connectors from SaaS applications to cloud data warehouses, Talend allows you to cost-effectively meet the demands of ever-increasing data volumes, users, and use cases.

Almost 3,000 global enterprise customers have chosen Talend to put their data to work including GE, HP Inc., and Domino’s. Talend has been recognized as a leader in its field by leading analyst firms and industry publications including Forbes, InfoWorld, and SD Times. For more information, please visit www.talend.com and follow us on Twitter: @Talend.

Chris Taylor Talend 408-674-1238 ctaylor@talend.com