Talend Cloud Helps Streamline Kent State University's Admissions Process

Redwood City, Calif., June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talend (NASDAQ: TLND), a global leader in cloud integration and data integrity, today announced that Kent State University is using Talend Cloud to simplify its admissions process. Combining data integration, data stewardship, and application integration capabilities from Talend on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Kent State is able to integrate ERP with CRM and other SaaS systems, streamline the admissions process, and shorten development time.



“Talend is a platform that helps us integrate multiple systems on-premise and in the cloud, put structure around data movement, and make data work for us,” said John Rathje, Kent State's vice president for information technology and CIO. “We use it to manage and understand data and as a framework for capabilities like deploying a more structured approach to reporting and analytics.”

Using the cloud to streamline the admissions process

During the graduate and international student admissions process, Kent State receives data, like standardized test scores and candidate lists, from several sources. This influx of data left Kent State with many point-to-point integrations among different systems, both on-premise and in the cloud. Kent State needed a way to organize and integrate a number of data sources to simplify the application and admissions process. To achieve this organization, the university sought out a solution to transition to a cloud-based environment and integrate all systems receiving application data.

In working with Talend, Kent State has integrated more than 60 systems, streamlined the processing of more than 6,000 graduate school applications, shortened development time with reusable components, and leveraged Remote Engines to access cloud and on-premise data.

The university was able to integrate two major systems, CollegeNET CRM and Banner ERP to prevent employees from manually entering the same information twice. The integration also syncs data nightly so changes in Banner are replicated in CollegeNET. Additionally, faulty data is caught early as the data stewardship capabilities in Talend Cloud eliminate the need for manually changing data in Banner, saving up to 20 minutes of admissions staff time per applicant.

“With high competition among universities for qualified students, consistent messages are critical to recruiting success,” said Ciaran Dynes, SVP of products at Talend. “Talend is happy to provide Kent State with integrated, high-quality data that enables them to identify and communicate with students more effectively during the recruiting process.”

About Kent State University

Kent State University is one of 76 public higher-research universities, as categorized by the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching, and is ranked in the first-tier list of Best National Universities by U.S. News & World Report. With eight campuses spanning Northeast Ohio, a College of Podiatric Medicine, a Regional Academic Center, and academic sites in major world cities such as New York City, Geneva and Florence, Kent State is one of Ohio’s leading public universities and a major educational, economic and cultural resource far beyond the Northeast Ohio region it has served since 1910. The student body comprises more than 38,000 students, including more than 1,700 international students from 100 countries, and the worldwide alumni family exceeds 245,000. The addition of new learning environments from the sciences to the arts and the development of exciting new academic programs such as aerospace engineering, geographic information science and business analytics characterize Kent State’s focus on transformational educational experiences.

For more information about Kent State, visit www.kent.edu.

About Talend

Talend (Nasdaq: TLND), a leader in cloud data integration and data integrity, enables companies to transform by delivering trusted data at the speed of business.

Talend Data Fabric offers a single suite of apps that shortens the time to trusted data by solving some of the most complex aspects of the data value chain. Users can collect data across systems, govern it to ensure proper use, transform it to new formats and improve quality, and share it with internal and external stakeholders.

Over 3,000 global enterprise customers choose Talend to rely on trusted data to make business decisions with confidence. Talend has been recognized as a leader in its field by leading analyst firms and industry publications including Forbes, InfoWorld and SD Times.

For more information, please visit www.talend.com and follow us on Twitter: @Talend

