Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Talend SA ADR    TLND

TALEND SA ADR

(TLND)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Top Data Publications Recognize Talend as an Industry Leader

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/26/2019 | 08:01am EDT

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Talend (NASDAQ: TLND), a global leader in cloud data integration and data integrity, has been named to the Database Trends & Applications (DBTA) 100 and the Software Development (SD) Times 100 lists for its big data, cloud, and application integration capabilities.


The DBTA 100 list, which highlights companies that matter most in data, recognized Talend for its ability to “empower customers to derive business value quicker than ever before.” The SD Times 100 list recognizes companies, non-commercial organizations, open source projects, and other initiatives for their innovation and leadership. This year’s list named Talend as a winner in the big data & analytics category.

“We are honored to once again be named an industry leader in both the DBTA and SD Times lists,” said Chris Taylor, VP of corporate marketing at Talend. “It’s particularly rewarding to be recognized for our focus on helping customers collect, govern, transform, and share their data in cloud and hybrid data environments. Kudos to our teams for continuing to deliver innovative products.”

These awards both recognize Talend for its Talend Data Fabric, a single suite of apps that shortens the time to trusted data. With Talend Data Fabric, users can collect data across systems, govern it to ensure proper use, transform it to new formats and improve quality, and share it with internal and external stakeholders.

Each year DBTA editors look to highlight a variety of companies addressing the evolving demands for hardware, software, and services. Similarly, the editors of SD Times look to identify the industry’s top leaders, innovators and influencers in 10 separate industry segments by considering each company’s offerings and reputation.

Like this story? Tweet this: .@Talend receives top 100 awards from both @SDTimes & @DBTA https://bit.ly/2AVUTIh 

About Talend 

Talend (NASDAQ: TLND), a leader in cloud data integration and data integrity, enables companies to transform by delivering trusted data at the speed of business. Talend Data Fabric offers a single suite of apps that shortens the time to trusted data by solving some of the most complex aspects of the data value chain. Users can collect data across systems, govern it to ensure proper use, transform it to new formats and improve quality, and share it with internal and external stakeholders.  

Over 3,000 global enterprise customers choose Talend to rely on trusted data to make business decisions with confidence. Talend has been recognized as a leader in its field by leading analyst firms and industry publications including Forbes, InfoWorld and SD Times.  

For more information, please visit www.talend.com and follow us on Twitter: @Talend. 

Lexus Kantz
Talend
lkantz@talend.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TALEND SA ADR
08:01aTop Data Publications Recognize Talend as an Industry Leader
GL
06/18Talend Cloud Helps Streamline Kent State University's Admissions Process
GL
06/12TALEND : Remote Engines for Talend Cloud Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Ma..
AQ
06/11Remote Engines for Talend Cloud Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketpl..
GL
06/05Talend Opens Nomination Period for Data Masters Awards
GL
05/31TALEND : to Present on Accelerating Trusted Data at Scale for Cloud Analytics at..
AQ
05/30Talend to Present on Accelerating Trusted Data at Scale for Cloud Analytics a..
GL
05/10TALEND : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS..
AQ
05/09Talend to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
05/09TALEND : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 249 M
EBIT 2019 -28,4 M
Net income 2019 -83,5 M
Finance 2019 29,4 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 4,47x
EV / Sales 2020 3,68x
Capitalization 1 141 M
Chart TALEND SA ADR
Duration : Period :
Talend SA ADR Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TALEND SA ADR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 60,2 $
Spread / Average Target 60%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Tuchen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steve Singh Chairman
Laurent Bride Chief Operating Officer & Chief Technology Officer
Adam Meister Chief Financial Officer
Eric Johnson Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TALEND SA ADR1.32%1 378
ORACLE CORPORATION25.67%171 703
SAP36.27%153 748
INTUIT30.81%61 718
SERVICENOW INC54.65%46 079
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.38.15%18 125
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About