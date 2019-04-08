UPDATED: Talend Cloud Remote Engines Now Available on AWS Marketplace

Redwood City, Calif., April 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talend (NASDAQ: TLND), a global leader in cloud data integration and data integrity, announced today that its Remote Engines for Talend Cloud are now available on AWS Marketplace for all regions. Remote Engines were designed to allow companies to run integration tasks securely across cloud and on-premise environments with only a few clicks from within their AWS account.

Talend Cloud is a unified, comprehensive and highly scalable integration platform as a service (iPaaS) that runs on AWS and makes it easy to collect, govern, transform and share data. Within a single interface, companies can use big data integration, data preparation, API services and data stewardship applications to provide trusted and governed data across the organization. With Remote Engines for Talend Cloud, companies can securely run integration tasks natively from cloud to cloud, on-premise to cloud, or cloud to on-premise completely within the customer’s environment for enhanced performance and security. Talend also generates native Apache Spark code to provide additional scalable data processing on Amazon EMR. Additional features include the ability to:

Collect, govern, transform and share data with ease and speed for your AWS data lake and data warehouse projects

Lower latency connectivity to local AWS resources such as Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), Amazon Redshift, Amazon EMR and Amazon Aurora

Process data and deliver analytics fast and securely in an organization’s own environments

Deploy the Remote Engines via AWS Marketplace in any region with only a few clicks and scale it up and down on-demand as required

“Talend’s support for hybrid use cases is one of the most comprehensive in the industry and we are pleased to offer this flexibility to customers on AWS Marketplace,” said Michael Pickett, SVP of business development and ecosystems at Talend. “This further showcases Talend as an Advanced Tier Technology Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN) that has achieved AWS Data and Analytics Competency status. Working closely with the AWS team, we have built 70+ components to AWS and continue to help customers quickly and easily move their data to AWS in a governed fashion.”

Companies across all industries choose Talend Cloud for their cloud data lake and cloud data warehouse modernization projects because it offers more than 900 connectors and components, built-in data quality, native support for the latest big data and cloud technologies, and software development lifecycle (SDLC) support for enterprises, at a predictable price.

Customers can find Remote Engines for Talend Cloud on AWS Marketplace here and can start deploying and seeing value from this capability today.

About Talend

Talend (NASDAQ: TLND), a leader in cloud data integration and data integrity, enables companies to transform by delivering trusted data at the speed of business.

Talend Data Fabric offers a single suite of apps that shortens the time to trusted data by solving some of the most complex aspects of the data value chain. Users can collect data across systems, govern it to ensure proper use, transform it to new formats and improve quality, and share it with internal and external stakeholders.

Over 3,000 global enterprise customers choose Talend to rely on trusted data to make business decisions with confidence. Talend has been recognized as a leader in its field by leading analyst firms and industry publications including Forbes, InfoWorld and SD Times.

For more information, please visit www.talend.com and follow us on Twitter: @Talend.

Lexus Kantz Talend lkantz@talend.com