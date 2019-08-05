Log in
TALEX SA

(TLX)
Current report No 12/2019: Conclusion of the agreement with Bravura Solutions Polska Sp. z o.o.

08/05/2019 | 10:50am EDT

Current report no. 12/2019

Date of issue: 05-08-2019

Name of issuer: TALEX

Subject: Conclusion of the agreement with Bravura Solutions Polska Sp. z o.o.

Legal basis: Art. 17 (1) of the proposed MAR - confidential information

The contents of the report:

The Management Board of Talex S.A. hereby informs that the Company concluded the agreement with Bravura Solutions Polska Sp. z o.o. with its seat in Warsaw. The subject of the agreement is provision of IT services. The agreement was concluded for the period of 5 years and represents a continuation of the existing agreement signed in 2009. The estimated net value of the agreement in a period of 5 years is PLN 5.6 million.

Disclaimer

Talex SA published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 14:49:02 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Janusz Gocalek President-Management Board
Bogna Pilarczyk Chairman-Supervisory Board
Radoslaw Wesolowski Member-Management Board
Grzegorz Ganowicz Member-Supervisory Board
Marek Nawrocki Member-Supervisory Board
