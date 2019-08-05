Current report No 12/2019: Conclusion of the agreement with Bravura Solutions Polska Sp. z o.o.

Current report no. 12/2019
Date of issue: 05-08-2019
Name of issuer: TALEX
Subject: Conclusion of the agreement with Bravura Solutions Polska Sp. z o.o.
Legal basis: Art. 17 (1) of the proposed MAR - confidential information
The contents of the report:
The Management Board of Talex S.A. hereby informs that the Company concluded the agreement with Bravura Solutions Polska Sp. z o.o. with its seat in Warsaw. The subject of the agreement is provision of IT services. The agreement was concluded for the period of 5 years and represents a continuation of the existing agreement signed in 2009. The estimated net value of the agreement in a period of 5 years is PLN 5.6 million.
