Raport bieżący nr 11/2019: Uzyskanie kolejnych zamówień od jednego podmiotu

Current report no. 11/2019

Date of issue: 15-07-2019

Name of issuer: TALEX

Subject: Reception of further orders from one entity

Legal basis: Art. 17 (1) of the proposed MAR - confidential and periodical information

The Management Board of Talex S.A. hereby informs that in the period from 5 April 2019 (publication of the current report No. 3/2019) to the day of the issue of this report, the Company has obtained a number of further orders from Santander Bank Polska S.A. with its seat in Warsaw. The total net value of the received orders is PLN 5.59 million. The order of May 2019, the net value of which is PLN 409 thousand, is the largest of them. The subject of the order is the delivery of IT solutions.

