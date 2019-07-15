Log in
Raport bieżący nr 11/2019: Uzyskanie kolejnych zamówień od jednego podmiotu

07/15/2019 | 12:45pm EDT

Current report no. 11/2019

Date of issue: 15-07-2019

Name of issuer: TALEX

Subject: Reception of further orders from one entity

Legal basis: Art. 17 (1) of the proposed MAR - confidential and periodical information

The content of the report:

The Management Board of Talex S.A. hereby informs that in the period from 5 April 2019 (publication of the current report No. 3/2019) to the day of the issue of this report, the Company has obtained a number of further orders from Santander Bank Polska S.A. with its seat in Warsaw. The total net value of the received orders is PLN 5.59 million. The order of May 2019, the net value of which is PLN 409 thousand, is the largest of them. The subject of the order is the delivery of IT solutions.

TALEX SA declares that corporate documents and financial reports are published in English for information purposes only. TALEX SA is not liable for the accuracy of the translation of the original documents in Polish. The original versions of that documents are available at the management board office in Poznań, Karpia Street 27d.

Disclaimer

Talex SA published this content on 15 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2019 16:44:09 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Janusz Gocalek President-Management Board
Bogna Pilarczyk Chairman-Supervisory Board
Radoslaw Wesolowski Member-Management Board
Grzegorz Ganowicz Member-Supervisory Board
Marek Nawrocki Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TALEX SA22.50%12
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION25.57%125 229
ACCENTURE39.15%124 032
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES11.33%115 303
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING25.85%71 904
VMWARE, INC.23.75%68 948
