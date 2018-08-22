Log in
TALGA RESOURCES LTD (TLG)
Talga Resources : Agreement with BillerudKorsnas for Graphene in Packaging

08/22/2018

ASX & Media Release

23 August 2018

ASX:TLG

Talga and BillerudKorsnäs sign LOI over graphene packaging application

Australian advanced materials technology company, Talga Resources Ltd ("Talga" or "the Company")(ASX:TLG) is pleased to advise it has signed a Letter of Intent ("LOI") with BillerudKorsnäs, a Swedish based multinational packaging company.

Under the LOI, Talga and BillerudKorsnäs will jointly explore potential benefits of incorporating a Talga graphene (Talphene®) product into a BillerudKorsnäs packaging application.

Talga Managing Director Mark Thompson: "Talga is excited to be working with BillerudKorsnäs who are at the forefront of paper and board packaging innovation, sustainability and performance. We look forward to exploring our graphene product technology toward success of the application".

BillerudKorsnäs' CTO Magnus Wikström: "Talga's advanced solutions fit very well with BillerudKorsnäs' vision of challenging conventional packaging for a sustainable future. We are happy for this collaboration and look forward to jointly explore new possibilities together with the Talga team".

About BillerudKorsnäs

BillerudKorsnäs provides packaging materials and solutions that challenge conventional packaging for a sustainable future. We are a world-leading provider of primary fibre based packaging materials and have customers in over 100 countries.

The company has 8 production units in Sweden, Finland and the UK and about 4300 employees in over 13 countries. BillerudKorsnäs has an annual turnover of about SEK 22 billion and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.www.billerudkorsnas.com

About Talga

Talga Resources Ltd ("Talga") (ASX: TLG) is a vertically integrated advanced material company enabling stronger, lighter and more functional graphene and graphite enhanced products for the global coatings, battery, construction and polymer composites markets.

Talga has significant advantages owing to its 100% owned high grade natural graphite deposits in Sweden, processing innovations and product technology. Joint development programs are underway with a range of international corporations.

For further information contact:

Mark Thompson

Nikki Löf

Managing Director

Marketing & Investor Relations Coordinator

Talga Resources Ltd

Talga Resources Ltd

T: + 61 (08) 9481 6667

T: + 61 (08) 9481 6667

Talga Resources Ltd ABN 32 138 405 419 ASX: TLG & TLGOA Germany: TGX USA: TLGRF

1st Floor, 2 Richardson St, West Perth 6005 Australia

Email: admin@talgaresources.com T: +61 8 9481 6667 F: +61 8 9322 1935 www.talgaresources.com

Disclaimer

Talga Resources Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 23:51:02 UTC
