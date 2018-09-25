Log in
TALGA RESOURCES LTD (TLG)
  Report  
Talga Resources : Agreement with Possehl Erzkontor - Sales and Distribution

09/25/2018

ASX & Media Release

25 September 2018

ASX:TLG

Talga and Possehl Erzkontor sign Graphene Product Sales and Distribution Agreement

Australian advanced materials technology company, Talga Resources Ltd ("Talga" or "the Company") (ASX:TLG), is pleased to announce it has signed a Sales and Distribution Agreement ("SDA") with German based commodities and product distribution company Possehl Erzkontor GmbH & Co. KG ("Possehl"), one of the largest sellers of graphite products in Europe and a subsidiary of CREMER Group.

Under the terms of the SDA, Talga grants Possehl the non-exclusive right to globally sell and distribute Talga's graphene ("Talphene®") for an initial period of two years, with an option to renew on mutual agreement. In addition to the above terms, the SDA provides Possehl with an exclusive right to sell, market and distribute Talphene® to six of its existing customers.

Talga Managing Director Mark Thompson: "Talga welcomes our partnership with Possehl in the commercialisation of our graphene products at this exciting stage of our development. Not only are Possehl global, high quality commodity suppliers with a rich European trading history, including at times being the largest importer of Swedish iron into Germany, they have also often taken an active role in mineral project infrastructure and logistics.

Possehl has already identified opportunities with several of its large customers whose products may be improved with Talphene® and we look forward to utilising their competency and broad commodities distribution network to market our graphene products, with a view of ultimately establishing offtake agreements.

Possehl Erzkontor GmbH & Co. KG CEO Anthony Cremer: "For Possehl Erzkontor GmbH & Co. KG the cooperation with Talga is a great opportunity to grow into new future markets in partnership with a market leader. We are sure that our worldwide trading and service network and experience will help in bringing the outstanding Talga products to the international market."

About Possehl Erzkontor

Possehl Erzkontor, a subsidiary of CREMER Group, is a global commodities trading business headquartered in Lübeck, Germany with subsidiaries and offices in 15 different countries specialised in trading, logistics and processing of industrial minerals, chemicals, additives to many industries.

About CREMER Group

CREMER is a globally integrated company group operating as a specialist for the trade, processing and transport of agricultural, raw and basic materials, as well as oleo chemical products. The group of companies reported a total a trade volume of over 10.4 million tonnes in 2016.

Talga Resources Ltd ABN 32 138 405 419 ASX: TLG & TLGOA Germany: TGX USA: TLGRF

1st Floor, 2 Richardson St, West Perth 6005 Australia

E: admin@talgaresources.com T: +61 8 9481 6667 F: +61 8 9322 1935 W: www.talgaresources.com

About Talga

Talga Resources Ltd is an advanced materials technology company enabling stronger, lighter and more functional products for the multi-billion dollar global coatings, battery, construction and polymer composites markets via graphene and graphite products. The company has significant advantages owing to its 100% owned unique high grade graphite deposits in Sweden and in-house processing and product technology. Joint development programs are underway with a range of international corporations. Company website:www.talgaresources.com

For further information please contact:

Mark Thompson

Martin Phillips

Managing Director

Chief Operating Officer

Talga Resources Ltd

Talga Resources Ltd

T: + 61 (08) 9481 6667

T: + 61 (08) 9481 6667

Disclaimer

Talga Resources Ltd. published this content on 25 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2018 00:53:00 UTC
