Talga Resources : Anode Outperforms in EV Endurance Test

ASX & Media Release

26 March 2019

ASX:TLG

Talga Anode Outperforms Commercial Li-ion

Cells In Electric Vehicle Endurance Test

• Positive commercial qualification of Talnode™-C in tests for "Lacama" electric motorcycle by Italian manufacturer IV Electrics (formerly Italian Volt)

• Batteries containing Talnode-C outperform endurance of market leading commercial cells by up to 36% in fast charge/high power 'Stelvio' test

Australian advanced materials technology company, Talga Resources Ltd ("Talga")(ASX:TLG), is pleased to announce further results from development of its active graphite anode product for lithium-ion ("Li-ion") batteries, Talnode™-C.

Talnode-C is currently undergoing full-cell qualification with a range of technical and commercial partners as it progresses through validation processes. In new tests conducted by IV Electrics, formerly known as Italian Volt and manufacturer of the "Lacama" electric motorcycle (Fig 1), Li-ion batteries fabricated with Talnode-C anodes were subjected to benchtop tests designed to replicate extreme real world conditions and ensure high performance of the Lacama battery pack.

One of these tests is named 'Stelvio', after the famously steep road through the Italian Alps (Fig 2) and simulates driving up a mountain at high speed. This cyclic test checks the ability of a battery to efficiently collect fast charge regenerative current (from braking) after a high-power discharge (acceleration) in low temperature conditions. Results in running time represents battery cell performance before limits in voltage drop or cell temperature force the end of the test.

Results show that Talnode-C containing battery cells outperform the endurance of market leading commercial cells by up to 36% (Fig 3). Furthermore, the tests confirm the fast charge, high power, and low temperature properties of Talnode-C anodes translate well to the full cell-level.

Figure 1 The Lacama, developed by IV Electrics

Figure 2 The Stelvio Pass, Italy

Figure 3 Stelvio Test: time (s) for cell voltage to fall below 3.2V, at 14°C. Details of test cycle: discharge 3 seconds at 3C, charge 1 second at 1C, rest for 4 seconds and repeat until voltage or thermal limit.

In effect this means that a battery pack manufactured with Talnode-C may need less thermal management and materials, reducing cost and weight, while increasing energy density (and therefore driving range) and safety of the battery pack.

Talga Managing Director, Mr Mark Thompson: "We are delighted that Talga's Li-ion battery anode material has proven itself again in tests for a premium electric vehicle manufacturer such as IV Electrics and their high performance Lacama. We look forward to further development of our premium range of Li-ion battery products utilising Talga anode material technology and the unique intrinsic properties of our Swedish mineral resources."

Talga staff will be presenting recently published performance results of TalnodeTM products at the International Battery Seminar in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida on 28 March Australian time.

About IV Electrics

IV Electrics is an Italian company conceived in 2016 to develop and manufacture a new concept of electric motorcycle; the Lacama (see Figure 1). The Lacama is a tailor-made, customisable, fully electric roadster using 3D-printing, advanced technology and design excellence to achieve high performance, with an acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in under 4 seconds and a top speed approaching 200km/h. The battery can be recharged in 40 minutes thanks to compatibility with fast charge columns.

About Talga

Talga Resources Ltd is an advanced materials technology company enabling stronger, lighter and more functional graphene and graphite enhanced products for the multi-billion dollar global battery, coatings, construction and composites markets. Talga has significant commercial advantages owing to its vertically integrated high grade Swedish graphite deposits and in-house process to product technology. Company website: www.talgaresources.com

For further information please contact:

Mark Thompson Managing Director Director, Battery Technologies Talga Resources Ltd Talga Technologies Limited +61 (0) 8 9481 6667 T: +44 (0) 1223 420416 Dr Claudio Capiglia

