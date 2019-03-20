Talga Resources : Appendix 3B - exercise of options

Appendix 3B

Name of entity

TALGA RESOURCES LTD

ABN 32 138 405 419

Part 1 - All issues

1

+Class of +securities issued or to be issued

Ordinary Shares.

2

Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

50,000

3

Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

Fully paid ordinary shares.

4

Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?

5

Issue price or consideration

Yes

$24,600

6

Purpose of the issue

6aIs the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

6bThe date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

Exercise of 50,000 unlisted options.

Yes

26 November 2018

6cNumber of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1

Nil

6dNumber of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A

Nil

6eNumber of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

Nil

6fNumber of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

50,000 Ordinary Shares (Exception 4 - an issue on conversion of convertible securities)

6gIf +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

N/A

6hIf +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements

N/A

6iCalculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements

Listing rule 7.1 - 32,736,397 Listing rule 7.1A - 21,824,265 See Annexure 1 for details

7

+Issue dates

8

Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX

21 March 2019

Number +Class 218,242,650 Ordinary fully paid shares

9

Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable) Number +Class 1,980,000 2,500,000 1,500,000 2,500,000 562,963 2,000,000 1,000,000 2,000,000 1,500,000 1,300,000 1,000,000 2,000,000 Unlisted $0.42 options, expiring 3 May 2019 Unlisted $0.54 options, expiring 23 June 2019 Unlisted $0.42 options, expiring 7 July 2019 Unlisted $0.35 options, expiring 10 August 2019 Unlisted $0.54 options, expiring 20 August 2019 Unlisted $0.60 options, expiring 8 February 2020 Unlisted $0.54 options, expiring 26 March 2020 Unlisted $1.00 options, expiring 10 May 2020 Unlisted $1.02 options, expiring 10 August 2020 Unlisted $Nil options, expiring 10 August 2020 Unlisted $0.54 options, expiring 17 December 2020 Unlisted $0.51 options, expiring 10 February 2022

10

Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

