AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED
Talga Resources Ltd    TLG   AU000000TLG7

TALGA RESOURCES LTD

(TLG)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/26
0.63 AUD   -4.55%
0.63 AUD   -4.55%
Talga Resources : Appendix 3B - exercise of options

03/26/2019 | 11:20pm EDT

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

TALGA RESOURCES LTD

ABN

32 138 405 419

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

1

2

3

+Class of +securities issued or to be issued

Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum

number which may

be issued

Principal terms of the

+securities

(e.g. if options, exercise price and

expiry date;

if

partly paid

+securities,

the

amount

outstanding

and

due

dates for

payment;

if

+convertible

securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

Ordinary Shares.

50,000

Fully paid ordinary shares.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 1

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

4

5

6

6a

6b

Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?

If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:

the date from which they do

the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a

trust, distribution) or interest payment

the extent to which they do not

rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend,

distribution or interest payment

Issue price or consideration

Purpose of the issue

(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h

in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

Yes

$21,000

Exercise of 50,000 unlisted options.

Yes

26 November 2018

6c

6d

Number of +securities issued Nil without security holder approval under rule 7.1

Number of +securities issued Nil with security holder approval under rule 7.1A

+See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3B Page 2

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

6e

Number of +securities issued with

Nil

security holder approval under rule

7.3, or another specific security

holder approval (specify date of

meeting)

6f

6g

Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the

+issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

50,000 Ordinary Shares (Exception 4 - an issue on conversion of convertible securities)

N/A

6h

6i

If +securities

were

issued under

N/A

rule

7.1A

for

non-cash

consideration,

state

date

on

which

valuation

of

consideration

was

released

to

ASX Market Announcements

Calculate the

entity's

remaining

Listing rule 7.1 - 32,743,897

issue capacity under rule 7.1 and

Listing rule 7.1A - 21,829,265

rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1

See Annexure 1 for details

and release to ASX Market

Announcements

7

+Issue dates

27 March 2019

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by

ASX

(refer to the definition of issue date in

rule

19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata

entitlement issue must comply with

the

applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

8Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number

+Class

218,292,650

Ordinary fully paid shares

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 3

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

9Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

10Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

Number +Class

1,930,000 Unlisted $0.42 options, expiring

3 May 2019

2,500,000 Unlisted $0.54 options, expiring

23 June 2019

1,500,000 Unlisted $0.42 options, expiring

7 July 2019

2,500,000 Unlisted $0.35 options, expiring

10 August 2019

562,963 Unlisted $0.54 options, expiring

20 August 2019

2,000,000 Unlisted $0.60 options, expiring

8 February 2020

1,000,000 Unlisted $0.54 options, expiring

26 March 2020

2,000,000 Unlisted $1.00 options, expiring

10 May 2020

1,500,000 Unlisted $1.02 options, expiring

10 August 2020

1,300,000 Unlisted $Nil options, expiring

10 August 2020

1,000,000 Unlisted $0.54 options, expiring

17 December 2020

2,000,000 Unlisted $0.51 options, expiring

10 February 2022

N/A

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

11 Is security holder approval required?

N/A

12Is the issue renounceable or non- N/A renounceable?

13 Ratio in which the +securities

will

N/A

be offered

14+Class of +securities to which the N/A offer relates

+See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 4

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

15 +Record date to determine N/A entitlements

16Will holdings on different registers N/A (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?

17Policy for deciding entitlements in N/A relation to fractions

18 Names of countries in which the N/A entity has security holders who

will not be sent new offer documents

Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.

Cross reference: rule 7.7.

19Closing date for receipt of acceptances or renunciations

20Names of any underwriters

21Amount of any underwriting fee or commission

22Names of any brokers to the issue

23Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue

24Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

25If the issue is contingent on N/A security holders' approval, the

date of the meeting

26

Date entitlement and acceptance

N/A

form and offer documents will be

sent to persons entitled

27

If the entity has issued options,

N/A

and the terms entitle option

holders

to participate

on

exercise, the date on which

notices will be sent to option

holders

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Talga Resources Ltd. published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 03:19:06 UTC
