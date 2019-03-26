Talga Resources : Appendix 3B - exercise of options
03/26/2019 | 11:20pm EDT
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement,
application for quotation of additional securities
and agreement
Name of entity
TALGA RESOURCES LTD
ABN
32 138 405 419
We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
+Class of +securities issued or to be issued
Number of
+securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum
number which may
be issued
Principal terms of the
+securities
Ordinary Shares.
50,000
Fully paid ordinary shares.
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
04/03/2013
Appendix 3B Page 1
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
Issue price or consideration
Purpose of the issue
The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed
Yes
$21,000
Exercise of 50,000 unlisted options.
Yes
26 November 2018
Number of
+securities issued Nil without security holder approval under rule 7.1
Number of
+securities issued Nil with security holder approval under rule 7.1A
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
6e
Number of
+securities issued with
Nil
security holder approval under rule
7.3, or another specific security
holder approval (specify date of
meeting)
Number of
+securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2
50,000 Ordinary Shares (Exception 4 - an issue on conversion of convertible securities)
N/A
Calculate the
entity's
remaining
Listing rule 7.1 - 32,743,897
issue capacity under rule 7.1 and
Listing rule 7.1A - 21,829,265
rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1
See Annexure 1 for details
and release to ASX Market
Announcements
7
+Issue dates
27 March 2019
8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
Number
+Class
218,292,650
Ordinary fully paid shares
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
04/03/2013
Appendix 3B Page 3
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)
Number
+Class
1,930,000 Unlisted $0.42 options, expiring
3 May 2019
2,500,000 Unlisted $0.54 options, expiring
23 June 2019
1,500,000 Unlisted $0.42 options, expiring
7 July 2019
2,500,000 Unlisted $0.35 options, expiring
10 August 2019
562,963 Unlisted $0.54 options, expiring
20 August 2019
2,000,000 Unlisted $0.60 options, expiring
8 February 2020
1,000,000 Unlisted $0.54 options, expiring
26 March 2020
2,000,000 Unlisted $1.00 options, expiring
10 May 2020
1,500,000 Unlisted $1.02 options, expiring
10 August 2020
1,300,000 Unlisted $Nil options, expiring
10 August 2020
1,000,000 Unlisted $0.54 options, expiring
17 December 2020
2,000,000 Unlisted $0.51 options, expiring
10 February 2022
N/A
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
