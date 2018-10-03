Log in
TALGA RESOURCES LTD (TLG)
Talga Resources : Change of Director's Interest Notice

10/03/2018 | 07:03am CEST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

ABN

Talga Resources Ltd 32 138 405 419

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Stephen John Lowe

Date of last notice

7 November 2016

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect Interest

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

(1) Lantana Superannuation Fund -

Member and Trustee

(2) TahliaFamily TrustDiscretionary TrusteeBeneficiary

- and

Date of change

2 October 2018

No. of securities held prior to change

Indirect Interest

  • (1) - 660,000 Ordinary Shares

    - 140,000 $0.45 Listed Options

    (Expiry 31/12/18)

  • (2) 1,000,000 $0.54 Unlisted Options (expiry 17/12/20)

Class

(1) Ordinary Shares

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Number acquired

  • (1) 70,000 fully paid Ordinary Shares

  • (2) Nil

Number disposed

  • (1) Nil

  • (2) Nil

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

(1) $31,614.92

No. of securities held after change

Indirect

  • (3) - 730,000 Ordinary Shares

    - 140,000 $0.45 Listed Options

    (Expiry 31/12/18)

  • (4) 1,000,000 $0.54 Unlisted Options (expiry 17/12/20)

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

(1) On-market trade

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

-

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No.

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

Talga Resources Ltd. published this content on 03 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2018 05:02:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
