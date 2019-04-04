Talga Resources : Drilling intersects exceedingly wide graphite zones at Niska

ASX & Media Release 4 April 2019 ASX:TLG Drilling intersects exceedingly wide zones of graphite at Niska •Drill program underway at Niska intercepts graphite units up to 60-75m true width from near surface, the widest to date from the Vittangi project and 3 x average width of current Nunasvaara resource •Drilling program expanded to focus on initial resource definition Australian advanced materials technology company Talga Resources Ltd ("Talga")(ASX:TLG) is pleased to provide an update on the diamond core drilling program underway at the Niska prospect, part of the Company's flagship Vittangi graphite project in north Sweden (Fig 4). The drill program targeted a series of prominent electromagnetic ("EM") anomalies under shallow cover located 1-2km northeast along strike of the Nunasvaara JORC (2012) resource of 12.3Mt @ 25.5% Cg (ASX:TLG 27 Apr 2017), with the aim of resource potential growth and tenement maintenance purposes (Fig 3). The first drill holes at Niska North successfully intersected Nunasvaara-type graphite starting from near surface (Fig 1), in two separate units with an unexpected easterly dip. Subsequently several 'scissor' holes have confirmed true widths of 60-75m from the western unit and 15-20m from the eastern unit (Fig 2). The width of the western unit exceeds the widest drilled on the whole Vittangi project to date and is more than three times the average width of the Nunasvaara resource currently the subject of a pre-feasibility study. At Niska South, 1km south from Niska North, nine drill holes also successfully intersected Nunasvaara-type graphite units up to 25m in true width over approximately 100m strike. The graphite mineralisation intercepted to date at both Niska North and South remains open at depth and along strike (for details see Table 1). Drilling is ongoing at Niska North and is now focused on defining the western unit on 25-50m sections over 200-300m strike. Talga Managing Director, Mr Mark Thompson: "The proximity to the current Nunasvaara resources, visual similarity of the core and substantial widths far exceeding anything else drilled at the Vittangi project to date suggests that Niska is potentially a significant discovery in the making. We look forward to assay results and further testwork to confirm Niska's potential to offer development and growth options in line with the Company's business strategy." Figure 1 Graphite in drill core from Niska North (NUN19010); refer cross-section Fig 2 and Table 1 below for details. Talga Resources Ltd ABN 32 138 405 419 ASX: TLG Germany: TGX USA: TLGRF 1st Floor, 2 Richardson St, West Perth 6005 Australia E: admin@talgaresources.com T: +61 8 9481 6667 F: +61 8 9322 1935 W: www.talgaresources.com

Figure 2 Drillhole cross-section from Niska North showing graphite intercepts from both the western and eastern graphite units. See figure 3 for location of section A-A'. Discussion & Next Steps The wide intersections, together with results obtained through a previous rock chip sampling program (35.8%Cg at Niska North and 37.3%Cg at Niska South, see ASX:TLG 1 Sep 2014) and several previous Talga drillholes near Niska South (NUN14007 18m @ 26.9%Cg, NUN14008 16m @26.6%Cg, see ASX:TLG 30 May 2016), suggest excellent potential to convert to mineral resources similar to Nunasvaara (see ASX:TLG 27 Apr 2017 and Table 2). On-going drilling will focus on defining maiden mineral resources for both Niska North and South. Core from the completed drill holes are being transported to Scott Geological in Malå for analysis once the remaining drill program is completed. First assay results are expected to be received in May. An initial resource estimate for both Niska North and South is expected before the end of the June quarter. Additional core samples will be fast-tracked to Talga's processing and product technology teams to test its suitability for the production of lithium-ion battery anodes and graphene products. Results of these tests will be announced as soon as they are available. For further information please contact: Mark Thompson Nikki Löf Managing Director Marketing and Investor Relations Coordinator Talga Resources Ltd Talga Resources Ltd T: +61 (0) 8 9481 6667 T: +61 (0) 8 9481 6667

Figure 3 Vittangi Project map showing the location of current drilling at Niska North and South with current graphite resources at Nunasvaara North and South. Background imagery is reprocessed historic airborne electromagnetic (EM) imagery showing conductor anomalies (yellow to red).

Table 1 Drill hole details. SWEREF 99TM Hole ID Project Prospect Easting Northing Dip Azi EOH Depth NUN19001 Vittangi Niska South 771653.1893 7526943.508 -50 90 100.4 NUN19002 Vittangi Niska South 771652 7526645 -45 120 103.2 NUN19003 Vittangi Niska South 771627 7526615 -45 120 70.0 NUN19004 Vittangi Niska South 771627 7526615 -65 120 76.4 NUN19005 Vittangi Niska South 771638 7526634 -45 120 69.7 NUN19006 Vittangi Niska South 771645 7526648 -55 120 73.7 NUN19007 Vittangi Niska South 771658 7526667 -45 120 54.8 NUN19008 Vittangi Niska South 771678 7526673 -45 120 42.8 NUN19009 Vittangi Niska South 771553 7526744 -50 300 98.8 NUN19010 Vittangi Niska North 772117 7528001 -50 120 154.6 NUN19011 Vittangi Niska North 772223 7527937 -50 120 58.6 NUN19012 Vittangi Niska East 772972 7527662 -50 270 31.5 NUN19013 Vittangi Niska East 772972 7527662 -50 270 100.7 NUN19014 Vittangi Niska North 772183 7527961 -55 120 190.6 NUN19015 Vittangi Niska North 772102 7528003 -55 120 132.0 NUN19016 Vittangi Niska North 772191 7527960 -45 300 131.0 NUN19017 Vittangi Niska North 772174 7527971 -45 300 97.0 NUN19018 Vittangi Niska North 772190 7528078 -55 120 176.1 Competent Persons Statement The information in this document that relates to exploration results is based on information compiled by Amanda Scott, a Competent Person who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (Membership No.990895). Amanda Scott is a full-time employee of Scott Geological AB. Amanda Scott has sufficient experience, which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration and to the activity which has been undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (JORC Code). Amanda Scott consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on her information in the form and context in which it appears. The information in this report that relates to Resource Estimation is based on information compiled by Oliver Mapeto and reviewed by Albert Thamm. Both Mr Mapeto and Mr Thamm are consultants to the Company. Mr Mapeto is a Member of both the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (Membership No.306582) and Australian Institute of Geoscientists (Member No 5057) and Mr Thamm (Member No 203217) is a Fellow Member of the AusIMM. Both Mr Mapeto and Mr Thamm have sufficient experience relevant to the styles of mineralisation and types of deposits which are covered in this document and to the activity which both are undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves" ("JORC Code"). Mr Mapeto and Mr Thamm consent to the inclusion in this report of the Matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears.

Forward-Looking Statements This ASX release has been prepared by Talga Resources Ltd. This document contains background information about Talga Resources Ltd and its related entities current at the date of this announcement. This is in summary form and does not purport to be all inclusive or complete. Recipients should conduct their own investigations and perform their own analysis in order to satisfy themselves as to the accuracy and completeness of the information, statements and opinions contained in this announcement. This announcement is for information purposes only. Neither this document nor the information contained in it constitutes an offer, invitation, solicitation or recommendation in relation to the purchase or sale of shares in any jurisdiction. This announcement may not be distributed in any jurisdiction except in accordance with the legal requirements applicable in such jurisdiction. Recipients should inform themselves of the restrictions that apply in their own jurisdiction. A failure to do so may result in a violation of securities laws in such jurisdiction. This document does not constitute investment advice and has been prepared without taking into account the recipient's investment objectives, financial circumstances or particular needs and the opinions and recommendations in this representation are not intended to represent recommendations of particular investments to particular investments to particular persons. About Talga Talga Resources Ltd is an advanced materials technology company enabling stronger, lighter and more functional graphene and graphite enhanced products for the multi-billion dollar global battery, coatings, construction and composites markets. Talga has significant commercial advantages owing to its vertically integrated high grade Swedish graphite deposits and in-house process to product technology. Company website: www.talgaresources.com

