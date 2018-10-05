Talga Resources : Expiry of Unlisted Options

ASX Release 5 October 2018
ASX:TLG
Expiry of Unlisted Options
Talga Resources Ltd ("the Company")(ASX:TLG) advises that 5,900,000 unlisted options exercisable at $0.60 each expired on 4 October 2018 without exercise.
Yours faithfully
Dean Scarparolo Company Secretary Talga Resources Ltd T: + 61 (08) 9481 6667
Disclaimer
