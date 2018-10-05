Log in
Talga Resources : Expiry of Unlisted Options

10/05/2018 | 04:33am CEST

ASX Release 5 October 2018

ASX:TLG

Expiry of Unlisted Options

Talga Resources Ltd ("the Company")(ASX:TLG) advises that 5,900,000 unlisted options exercisable at $0.60 each expired on 4 October 2018 without exercise.

Yours faithfully

Dean Scarparolo Company Secretary Talga Resources Ltd T: + 61 (08) 9481 6667

Talga Resources Ltd ABN 32 138 405 419 ASX: TLG & TLGOA Germany: TGX USA: TLGRF

1st Floor, 2 Richardson St, West Perth 6005 Australia

E:admin@talgaresources.comT: +61 8 9481 6667 F: +61 8 9322 1935 W:www.talgaresources.com

Page 1

Disclaimer

Talga Resources Ltd. published this content on 05 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2018 02:32:03 UTC
