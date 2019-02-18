Talga Resources : Further gains from Talga high energy battery anode product

ASX & Media Release

19 February 2019

ASX:TLG

Further gains from Talga high energy battery anode product

• Ongoing optimisation of Talga's graphene silicon Li-ion battery anode product, Talnode™- Si, returns further performance gains

• Now delivers ~70% more energy density than commercial graphite-only anodes

• Provides a "drop in" solution for improving current Li-ion battery performance

• Commercial samples under confidentiality and material transfer agreements scheduled to commence delivery end of February - recipients include some of the world's largest electronic corporations

Australian advanced materials technology company, Talga Resources Ltd ("Talga" or "the Company") (ASX:TLG), is pleased to announce further test results from its high energy graphene silicon lithium ion ("Li-ion") battery anode product Talnode™-Si.

Following initial test results (ASX:TLG Oct 2018) further optimisation of Talnode-Si, with up to 15% silicon loading, has been underway at Talga's battery material facility in the Maxwell Centre of Cambridge University, UK. Highlights of new half cell cycling test results include:

• ~70% higher reversible capacity (~600mAh/g) than commercial graphite (~350mAh/g)*

• Coulombic efficiency of 99.5% - 99.9% with first cycle efficiency ~ 91%

• Up to 94% reversible capacity (after >130 cycles in a range of silicon loadings)

Talga Managing Director, Mr Mark Thompson: "The rapid development of our natural graphite anode products for Li-ion batteries have been extraordinary and the continued positive market response to products under development, Talnode-Si and Talnode-X, as well as our flagship product, Talnode-C, support plans for scaling up of Talnode products as part of our vertically integrated business strategy."

Figure 1 Scanning electron microscope image of Talnode-Si particles.

Figure 2 Capacity tests of Talnode-Si versus commercial graphite reference.

Moving Forward

Talnode-Si consists of a mixture of silicon and graphene particles engineered by Talga to be suitable for existing Li-ion battery manufacturing equipment as a high performance, cost-effective and scalable replacement for standard graphite anode materials. Commercial samples are being prepared, under confidentiality and material transfer agreements, with delivery commencing end of February 2019. Recipients include some of the world's largest electronics companies.

Development continues under the Safevolt project, a part of the £246 million UK-funded Faraday program, with Talga partners Johnson Matthey, Cambridge University and TWI. Based on the encouraging test results to date the Company has opted to progress to full cell testing and optimisation of Talnode-Si. Progress on the other Faraday projects, "Scale-up" and "Sodium" is continuing according to plan and updates will be provided as the programs proceed through their individual project stages.

About Talga

Talga Resources Ltd is an advanced materials technology company enabling stronger, lighter and more functional graphene and graphite enhanced products for the multi-billion dollar global battery, coatings, construction and composites markets. Talga has significant advantages in graphene production owing to its vertically integrated high grade Swedish graphite deposits and in-house process to product technology. Company website:www.talgaresources.com

For further information please contact:

Mark Thompson Dr Sai Shivareddy Managing Director Battery Program Manager Talga Resources Ltd Talga Technologies Limited T: + 61 (08) 9481 6667 T: +44 (0) 1223 420416 * After 3 cycles. See Figure 2 for details.

Project Background

The Safevolt project (ASX: TLG 26 March 2018) is a UK Government funded Talga-led program run in conjunction with consortia partners Johnson Matthey, the University of Cambridge and manufacturing research group, TWI.

The project is an enabler for industry wanting higher Li-ion battery capacity above the level of standard graphite (exceeding theoretical maximum of 372mAh/g). In theory, a silicon anode is capable of providing approximately 10 times the gravimetric (or 3 times the volumetric energy) of the standard graphite anode Li-ion battery. However, silicon experiences drastic volume change during charge and discharge cycles, causing sharply shorter battery life and/or failure.

The project looks to three key solutions in solving silicon anode life issues: stabilising the silicon as it expands, maintaining conducting percolation and solid electrolyte interface control.

Market

In some commercial Li-ion batteries (for example: BTR, Panasonic, Hitachi, Maxell among others), small amounts (3% - 5%) of silicon are already added to the carbon anode to enhance cell energy.

Recently, several automotive manufacturers have stated their intent to move to higher energy-to-weight ratios in their next generation battery packs and other large groups in the anode supply chain have communicated the use of silicon technologies in graphite to produce silicon oxide-based graphite, for example:

• Volkswagen - Estimates that cell energy density will increase by 25% from 2018 to 2025 and are targeting 20% silicon anodes from 2020 (Volkswagen Modular Electric Platform presentation, Dresden Germany, 17 Sep 2018).

• Hitachi - Piloting a Si-graphite anode to form higher energy density batteries (Hitachi presentation, AABC 2018, Osaka Japan).

• BTR - The worlds largest anode manufacturer has a silicon-graphite anode in production and is looking to increase silicon loadings (BTR presentation, Benchmark Minerals Graphite + Anodes 2018, Newport Beach USA).

• Samsung - Has patented and begun marketing graphene coated silicon anode materials.

Ultimately, higher capacity batteries can benefit industry by extending device operating times (or range in an EV). Higher capacity can also lead to lower costs, as the increased energy density decreases the cost per unit of energy (kW/hr) for the total battery pack. This increased capacity is a critical metric for customers, and particularly China where lucrative new energy vehicle subsidies are tied to energy density.

China regulatory authorities stipulate higher capacity targets for automotive Li-ion batteries in its five year plan and features silicon anodes in its roadmap (China Industrial Association of Power Sources presentation, Advanced Automotive Battery Conference 2018, Osaka Japan).

