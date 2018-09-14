Talga Resources : Presentation at Graphene Week 2018, Spain

ASX Release 14 September 2018

ASX:TLG

Talga Technical Presentation at

Graphene Week 2018

Advanced materials technology company, Talga Resources Ltd ("Talga" or "the Company"), is pleased to provide a copy of the technical presentation delivered yesterday, 13th June 2018, by the Company's Chief Technology Officer Dr Siva Bohm at Graphene Week 2018 in San Sebastian, Spain.

Graphene Week is the world's premiere graphene technology conference and the presentation delivered relates to Talga's product technology advancements and results to date within the coatings and epoxy resin space, one of the Company's key target market sectors.

The presentation is available on the Company's website via the link below:

http://www.talgaresources.com/irm/content/presentations.aspx?RID=301

