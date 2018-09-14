Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Talga Resources Ltd    TLG   AU000000TLG7

TALGA RESOURCES LTD (TLG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Talga Resources : Presentation at Graphene Week 2018, Spain

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/14/2018 | 03:03am CEST

ASX Release 14 September 2018

ASX:TLG

Talga Technical Presentation at

Graphene Week 2018

Advanced materials technology company, Talga Resources Ltd ("Talga" or "the Company"), is pleased to provide a copy of the technical presentation delivered yesterday, 13th June 2018, by the Company's Chief Technology Officer Dr Siva Bohm at Graphene Week 2018 in San Sebastian, Spain.

Graphene Week is the world's premiere graphene technology conference and the presentation delivered relates to Talga's product technology advancements and results to date within the coatings and epoxy resin space, one of the Company's key target market sectors.

The presentation is available on the Company's website via the link below:

http://www.talgaresources.com/irm/content/presentations.aspx?RID=301

For further information, visit www.talgaresources.com or contact:

Mark Thompson

Nikki Löf

Managing Director

Marketing & Investor Relations Coordinator

Talga Resources Ltd

Talga Resources Ltd

T: + 61 (08) 9481 6667

T: + 61 (08) 9481 6667

Talga Resources Ltd ABN 32 138 405 419 ASX: TLG & TLGOA Germany: TGX USA: TLGRF

1st Floor, 2 Richardson St, West Perth 6005 Australia

E: admin@talgaresources.com T: +61 8 9481 6667 F: +61 8 9322 1935 W: www.talgaresources.com

Page 1

Disclaimer

Talga Resources Ltd. published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 01:02:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TALGA RESOURCES LTD
03:03aTALGA RESOURCES : Presentation at Graphene Week 2018, Spain
PU
09/04TALGA RESOURCES : Agreement with Biomer for Graphene in Thermoplastics
PU
08/28TALGA RESOURCES LTD : - Agreement with BillerudKorsnas for Graphene in Packaging
AQ
08/25TALGA RESOURCES : BillerudKorsns sign graphene packaging LOI
AQ
08/23TALGA RESOURCES : Agreement with BillerudKorsnas for Graphene in Packaging
PU
07/24TALGA RESOURCES LTD : - Bullfinch Gold Project Sale Completed
AQ
07/19TALGA RESOURCES : Gold Project Sale Complete
PU
07/16TALGA RESOURCES : Change in substantial holding
PU
07/16TALGA RESOURCES : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
07/06TALGA RESOURCES LTD : - Issue of Placement Shares
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/28Graphite Miners News For The Month Of August 2018 
07/28Graphite Miners News For The Month Of July 2018 
06/28Graphite Miners News For The Month Of June 2018 
05/30Graphite Miners News For The Month Of May 2018 
04/29Graphite Miners News For The Month Of April 2018 
Chart TALGA RESOURCES LTD
Duration : Period :
Talga Resources Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TALGA RESOURCES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Mark James Thompson Managing Director & Director
Terry Dewayne Stinson Non-Executive Chairman
Grant Jonathan Mooney Independent Non-Executive Director
Stephen John Lowe Independent Non-Executive Director
Ola Mørkved Rinnan Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TALGA RESOURCES LTD-8.93%0
BHP BILLITON PLC-0.34%112 905
BHP BILLITON LIMITED5.17%112 905
RIO TINTO-10.34%80 829
RIO TINTO LIMITED-6.27%80 829
ANGLO AMERICAN-4.10%27 206
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.