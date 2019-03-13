Talga Resources : Presentation at the AMA European Battery Metals Event

ASX Release 14 March 2019

ASX:TLG

Talga Presentation at the AMA European Battery Metals Event

Advanced materials technology company, Talga Resources Ltd ("Talga" or "the Company"), is pleased to provide a copy of the presentation to be delivered today, 14th March 2019, by the Company's Chief Operating Officer, Martin Phillips, at the Association of Mining Analysts European Battery Metals Event in London, UK.

The presentation is available on the Company's website via the link below:

http://www.talgaresources.com/irm/content/presentations.aspx?RID=301

For further information, visitwww.talgaresources.comor please contact:

Mark Thompson Managing Director Talga Resources Ltd

Nikki Löf

Marketing & Investor Relations Coordinator

Talga Resources Ltd

T: +61 (08) 9481 6667 T: +61 (08) 9481 6667

Talga Resources Ltd ABN 32 138 405 419 ASX: TLGGermany: TGX USA: TLGRF ! 1st Floor, 2 Richardson St, West Perth 6005 Australia e:admin@talgaresources.comt: +61 8 9481 6667 f: +61 8 9322 1935 w:www.talgaresources.com Page 1!

TALGA RESOURCES

Developing the Vittangi Graphite and Battery Metal Projects in northern Sweden

Martin Phillips,

Chief Operating Officer

Association of Mining Analysts Battery Metals in Europe London, 14 March 2019

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS & DISCLAIMER

This presentation has been prepared by Talga Resources Ltd (ACN 138 405 419) ("Issuer") for the sole purpose of providing an overview of its current prospects and proposed exploration and development strategy to recipients ("Recipient"). This presentation and its contents are provided to the Recipient in confidence and may not be reproduced or disclosed in whole or in part to any other person, without the written consent of the Issuer.

The presentation is based on information available to the Issuer as at the date of the presentation. The information contained in this presentation has not been verified by the Issuer nor has the Issuer conducted any due diligence in relation to that information. The presentation contains selected information and does not purport to be all inclusive or to contain all information that may be relevant to the Recipient. The Recipient acknowledges that circumstances may change and this presentation may become outdated as a result. The Issuer accepts no obligation to update or correct this presentation.

This document includes forward-looking statements. When used in this document, the words such as "could," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "potential," "should," and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Although the Issuer believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements.

No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information, opinions and conclusions contained in this presentation. To the maximum extent permitted by law, none of the Issuer, its directors, employees or agents, advisers, nor any other person accepts any liability for any loss arising from the use of this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with it, including, without limitation, any liability arising from fault or negligence on the part of the Issuer or its directors, employees or agents. Nothing in this Presentation is a promise or representation as to the future. Statements or assumptions in this presentation as to future matters may prove to be incorrect and differences may be material. The Issuer does not make any representation or warranty as to the accuracy of such statements or assumptions.

The information in this presentation does not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any Recipient. The Recipient should not make an investment decision on the basis of this presentation alone and the Recipient should conduct its own independent investigation and assessment of the content of this presentation. Nothing in this presentation constitute financial product, investment, legal, tax or other advice. Nothing in this presentation should be construed as a solicitation to buy or sell any security or to engage or refrain from engaging in any dealing in any security. Photographs, maps, charts, diagrams and schematic drawings appearing in this presentation are owned by and have been prepared by or commissioned by the Issuer, unless otherwise stated. Maps and diagrams used in the presentation are illustrative only and may not be drawn to scale. Unless otherwise stated, all data contained in charts, graphs and tables is based on information available at the date of this presentation. By accepting this presentation the Recipient agrees to be bound by the foregoing statements.

Front cover image shows a Li-ion battery anode consisting of a layer of active graphite material coated onto the copper current collector. Talga image.

TALGA RESOURCES LTD

Emerging global advanced materials technology company with unique vertically integrated capability

Focussing on graphite and graphene products for clean technology applications in the global battery, coatings, construction and polymer composites markets. Australian domiciled (ASX:TLG) with operations and >35 staff across UK, Germany and Sweden

Mineral Resources

Processing Technologies

Product Technologies and IP

World's highest grade JORC/NI43-101 graphite mineral resource and largest in Europe.

Using low CO2 power in first class investment jurisdiction of Sweden

Developing micro-to-nano graphene and graphite products via proprietary processing tech at its plant in

Germany with scale and cost advantages over industry standardsValue added Li-ion battery and graphene products by own R&D and customer interface team in UK, with high performance for lower environmental impact and growing list of commercial partners

3

EUROPEAN OPERATIONS

Headquartered in Australia (listed on ASX) with major operations and business units in Europe

Talga Graphene AB/Talga Battery Metals AB

100%-owned Graphite, Cobalt and Copper/Gold deposits in north SwedenTalga Advanced Materials GmbH

Germany 100%-owned process test facility in Rudolstadt, GermanyTalga Technologies Limited

In-house product R&D team located in Cambridge, UK