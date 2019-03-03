Talga Resources : Response to ASX Aware Query

4 March 2019

Response to ASX Aware Query letter

I refer to your letter dated 28 February 2019 to Talga Resources Ltd (TLG or the Company) (ASX Letter). Unless specifically defined otherwise below, capitalised terms used in this letter have the same meaning as given in the ASX Letter.

The term "Information" is used in the ASX Letter but was not defined. The Company understands the reference to "Information' is intended to refer to the disclosure in the Announcement regarding new conductive anomalies at the Kiskama Project in Sweden and a new conductor to the east of the Kiskama Project. The responses below are therefore based on this understanding.

The Company responds to each of your queries as follows:

1. Does TLG consider the Information to be information that a reasonable person would expect to have a material effect on the price or value of its securities? Yes.

2. If the answer to question 1 is "no", please advise the basis for that view. Not applicable.

When did TLG first become aware of the Information?

The Company completed surface geophysical surveys at the Kiskama Project during

September and October 2018. As the Kiskama Project is not a core asset of the Company, this work was not considered to be a priority in terms of the Company's overall work program.

The initial surface geophysical surveys were undertaken by GRM Services, a Finland-based geotechnical and consulting company.

Following delays for elevation corrections, further processing and modelling of the pseudo-sections was completed by Precision Geophysics, a Perth-based geotechnical and consulting company.

A report was delivered by Precision Geophysics to TLG's Sweden-based contract geologist, Scott Geological, on 30 November 2018.

Scott Geological noted that the report identified various anomalies in the results, and made a recommendation for further infill surveys to be completed, as the conductor anomalies as identified in the report had the potential to be significant, but were insufficiently defined to determine their significance at that stage.

It was subsequently determined by TLG management that, due to access delays, the infill surveys were unable to be completed at that time, consequently it was intended to complete further geological and 3D modelling with various software packages including 'Leapfrog', with further interrogation of historic drill data and refreshed topographic data to derive context and add definition to the anomalies.

This further work was completed by Scott Geological and discussed with Talga management at approximately 10.00pm AWST on Friday 22 February 2019. It was concluded from this discussion that the anomalies may be sufficiently material to warrant disclosure, but that the anomalies needed to be placed in context in order to make such a determination.

Talga management prepared a draft Announcement, with a view to using this to place the anomalies in context and determine whether it may be material and sufficiently definite to warrant disclosure. The draft Announcement was emailed to Scott Geological at 12.14am AWST on Saturday, 23 February 2019 and was then distributed to the various geological consultants for checking and review, who were variably available in Sweden and Australia at the time.

Following further edits, an updated draft Announcement was received by TLG management at 10.46am AWST on Wednesday, 27 February 2019. Over the course of the remainder of the day, TLG management updated and made corrections to the figures and location maps in the Announcement and in conjunction with the competent person, the necessary disclosures in the JORC table.

The announcement was distributed by TLG management to the Company's Board and Company Secretary at 5.01pm AWST on 27 February 2019.

Following the receipt of feedback from the Board, including a conclusion that the information may constitute price sensitive information, the announcement was lodged on the ASX platform at approximately 9.00pm AWST on 27 February 2019.

4. If the answer to question 1 is "yes" and TLG first became aware of the Information before the relevant date, did TLG make any announcement prior to the relevant date which disclosed the information? If so, please provide details. If not, please explain why this information was not released to the market at an earlier time, commenting specifically on when you believe TLG was obliged to release the information under Listing Rules 3.1 and 3.1A and what steps TLG took to ensure that the information was released promptly and without delay. Not applicable. TLG finalised and lodged the Announcement on the market announcements platform promptly and without delay upon becoming aware of the Information on 27 February 2019. The Company noted an increase in the price and volume of its shares being traded on the morning of 27 February 2019. TLG undertook some searches online and became aware of a stock trading and investment newsletter article distributed by Port Phillip Publishing (PPP) to its subscribers (Article). The PPP Article contained a positive review on the potential for TLG and recommended its subscribers invest in TLG at different valuations. TLG does not and has never had any commercial relationship with PPP. The Article was not commissioned, solicited or endorsed by TLG. PPP did not at any stage make contact with TLG's management regarding the Article or its contents. TLG had no knowledge of the PPP Article until 27 February 2019 from online searches. TLG notes that the website of PPP advises that it has over 200,000 readers of its free emails, with its subscription services now reaching more than 40,000 investors. The Article focuses on TLG's primary graphene and graphite assets and technology. The Kiskama Project was not mentioned in the Article and is not a core asset of the Company. On the basis of the contents of the Article, the reach of PPP, and the smaller significance of the Kiskama Project to TLG as a whole in comparison to its other assets, the Company believes that the price and volume of its shares traded on 27 February 2019 was as a result of the Article, rather than the Announcement. At no stage did the Company believe it had cause to suspect that the contents of the Announcement may have lost confidentiality.

5. Please confirm that TLG is complying with the Listing Rules and, in particular, Listing Rule 3.1. The Company confirms it is in compliance with the Listing Rules and, in particular, Listing Rule 3.1.

6. Please confirm that TLG's responses to the questions above have been authorised and approved in accordance with its published continuous disclosure policy or otherwise by its board or an officer of TLG with delegated authority from the board to respond to ASX on disclosure matters.

The Company confirms that the responses provided in this letter have been authorised and approved by the Board.

Yours Sincerely,

Dean Scarparolo Company Secretary

28 February 2019

Mr Dean Scarparolo Company Secretary Talga Resources Ltd

First Floor, 2 Richardson Street West Perth WA 6005

By email:dean@talgaresources.com

Dear Mr Scarparolo

Talga Resources Ltd ('TLG'): Aware Query

ASX refers to the following:

A. TLG's announcement entitled "Cobalt and Graphite Exploration Update" lodged on the ASX Market

Announcements Platform on 28 February 2019 (the 'Announcement'), disclosing new conductive anomalies at the Kiskama Project in Sweden and a new conductor to the east of the Kiskama Project.

B. Listing Rule 3.1, which requires a listed entity to immediately give ASX any information concerning it that a reasonable person would expect to have a material effect on the price or value of the entity's securities.

C. The definition of "aware" in Chapter 19 of the Listing Rules, which states that: "an entity becomes aware of information if, and as soon as, an officer of the entity (or, in the case of a trust, an officer of the responsible entity) has, or ought reasonably to have, come into possession of the information in the course of the performance of their duties as an officer of that entity" and section 4.4 in Guidance Note 8 Continuous Disclosure: Listing Rules 3.1 - 3.1B "When does an entity become aware of information."

D. Listing Rule 3.1A, which sets out exceptions from the requirement to make immediate disclosure, provided that each of the following are satisfied. "3.1A Listing rule 3.1 does not apply to particular information while each of the following is satisfied in relation to the information: 3.1A.1 One or more of the following applies:



•

It would be a breach of a law to disclose the information;

•

The information concerns an incomplete proposal or negotiation;

•

The information comprises matters of supposition or is insufficiently definite to warrant disclosure;

•

The information is generated for the internal management purposes of the entity; or

•

The information is a trade secret; and

3.1A.2 The information is confidential and ASX has not formed the view that the information has ceased to be confidential; and

3.1A.3 A reasonable person would not expect the information to be disclosed."

E. ASX's policy position on the concept of "confidentiality", which is detailed in section 5.8 of Guidance Note 8 Continuous Disclosure: Listing Rules 3.1 - 3.1B. In particular, the Guidance Note states that:

