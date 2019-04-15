Talga Resources : Updated - Significant results positively impact PFS options

ASX Release 15 April 2019 ASX:TLG Updated - Significant process and product results positively impact Vittangi PFS options •Pilot metallurgical testing of Vittangi graphite ore produces high concentrate recoveries, purities and anode material yields using 'off the shelf' processing equipment •Opens up lower cost development options including early stage toll processing •Incorporation of new and economically improved process pathways into Vittangi PFS push completion date to end of April 2019 •Latest tests in Japan support commercialisation of Talnode-C as a fully engineered coated anode material to maximise product value •Metallurgical testing confirms Talga's two other graphite projects produce high performance Li-ion anode material, offering future growth potential Australian advanced materials technology company, Talga Resources Ltd ("Talga" or "the Company") (ASX:TLG), is pleased to announce highly positive metallurgical processing and Li-ion anode test results, along with an update on the Company's pre-feasibility study ("PFS"). Recently completed work included a large range of pilot and laboratory metallurgical testing of ore from Vittangi, the Company's flagship graphite project, as part of the PFS, along with testing of the Company's other graphite resources at Jalkunen and Raitajärvi, to asses future development options (see ASX:TLG 31 Jan 2019). The metallurgical programs reveal Vittangi ore produces high recoveries, purities and anode material yields using industry standard crush-grind-flotation equipment (see Technical Summary below). This new processing pathway potentially offers enhanced project economics, including lower capital and operational costs, and the option of toll processing at nearby concentrator facilities in early stages. Processing of ore samples from Talga's Jalkunen and Raitajärvi graphite resources, using the same industry standard method, resulted in similar high recovery and purity graphite concentrates that were successfully refined into high capacity Li-ion battery anodes. This discovery opens up additional development and growth options to Talga in future, in addition to the Vittangi project. Further, testing conducted by technical partners in Asia has confirmed the potential to produce a coated version of Talnode-C that is suitable for sale as a fully engineered final anode material to maximise end-product value. Figure 1 Vittangi project graphite undergoing pilot scale metallurgical testing Talga Resources Ltd ABN 32 138 405 419 ASX: TLG Germany: TGX USA: TLGRF 1st Floor, 2 Richardson St, West Perth 6005 Australia E: admin@talgaresources.com T: +61 8 9481 6667 F: +61 8 9322 1935 W: www.talgaresources.com

After assessing the above new information, the Company has decided that these highly positive developments will be incorporated into the Vittangi project PFS, resulting in a delay to its completion to the end of this month (April 2019). Technical Summary Talga has been advancing metallurgical testing across its 100% owned projects in northern Sweden, with a primary focus on the Vittangi project, but including the other JORC resources of Jalkunen and Raitajärvi. In a series of metallurgical tests with Talga's consultants in Australia and Europe, representative samples of the three graphite resources were compiled (Vittangi 600kg, Jalkunen 66kg, Raitajärvi 30kg. See Table 1-3 and Fig 4-6 for sample details) and underwent homogenising and sub-sampling before processing with industry standard equipment to form a concentrate. The samples were crushed and ground to a P80 of 75 microns followed by rougher flotation and regrind of the concentrate to a P80 of less than 10 microns. Following further cleaner stages, the reground rougher concentrate was refined into Li-ion anode material in Europe via a Talga-proprietary chemical purification process, and tested at leading independent battery research centres in Europe and Japan. Key results of the tests include: •Vittangi graphite produced a high concentrate grade of 95.1%Cg at a high recovery of 91%, at premium sub-10 micron graphite flake size. •Graphite concentrates made from Jalkunen and Raitajärvi ore returned 87.2%Cg grade at a carbon recovery of 96% and 86.1%Cg grade at a carbon recovery of 94% respectively, before optimisation of grind size and flotation conditions specific for these samples. •All concentrates were successfully refined to >99.5%C purity with low carbon losses, and this material was then utilised to form the anodes of coin and pouch Li-ion battery cells •The cells demonstrated high specific capacity up to 370mAh/g, which exceeds commercial levels (see ASX:TLG 9 Oct 2017, 15 May 2018, 16 Oct 2018, 24 Oct 2018 and 19 Feb 2019 for performance comparisons to current commercial products). •Vittangi graphite has extraordinary physical properties that enable high yields of purified graphite for use in anode material production with graphite recovery of 88% from concentrate to final anode product (Talnode-C). Figure 2 Graphite grade vs recovery curves for the Vittangi, Jalkunen and Raitajärvi concentrate samples.

The product goal is to achieve premium performance battery anode material using graphite flake sizes of <10 micron, a premium priced anode product (Benchmark Minerals Graphite Price Assessment Mar 2019) commonly requiring energy intensive size-reduction and shaping process steps resulting in higher costs. Significantly it is common for flake graphite concentrates to lose approximately 50% mass during these size-reduction steps. Talga's Vittangi graphite flakes are naturally close to the premium <10 micron flake size for high performance anodes, and does not require the same size-reduction process steps. The metallurgical test results and exceptional anode material recoveries suggest globally competitive anode production costs. Talga considers that this new processing pathway is a more economic process to making Talnode-C, in contrast to the electrochemical exfoliation route currently being used by the Company in its other Talnode and graphene products. As part of the testing, Vittangi Talnode-C product also underwent extensive anode material development, including surface treatment and coating with Talga's technology partners in Japan. Production of a final coated version is in progress to support Talnode-C as a fully engineered anode material suitable for sale directly to battery manufacturers. Conclusion and Next Steps Talga's metallurgical consultants have provided an alternative processing flowsheet, based on the metallurgical results, identifying a number of additional benefits including potential reduction in capital requirements, operating costs and plant footprint. The PFS will therefore be based on a staged development strategy that includes options for lower cost primary toll processing during the early stages of project development, the inclusion of an onsite concentrator at Vittangi as a primary stage and the construction of a Li-ion battery anode refinery at a nearby port facility. To incorporate these development options, the proposed Vittangi project PFS is now scheduled for completion by end of April 2019. The Jalkunen and Raitajärvi graphite resources will not be considered for inclusion in the Vittangi PFS. However, the test results support their future development potential for Li-ion battery anode production and, over time, these resources can be re-assessed as global energy storage markets continue to expand rapidly. Parallel to the current PFS work, Talga continues to develop the Company's vertically integrated graphene and graphite supply chain to deliver advanced materials critical to developing sustainable and clean energy markets For further information please contact: Mark Thompson Nikki Löf Managing Director Marketing and Investor Relations Coordinator Talga Resources Ltd Talga Resources Ltd T: +61 (0) 8 9481 6667 T: +61 (0) 8 9481 6667

Figure 3 Location map showing Talga graphite projects in northern Sweden.

Competent Persons Statements The information in this document that relates to exploration results is based on information compiled by Amanda Scott, a Competent Person who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (Membership No.990895). Amanda Scott is a full-time employee of Scott Geological AB. Amanda Scott has sufﬁcient experience, which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration and to the activity which has been undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as deﬁned in the 2012 edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (JORC Code). Amanda Scott consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on her information in the form and context in which it appears. The information in this document that relates to metallurgy results is based on information compiled by Martin Phillips, a Competent Person who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (Membership No.108230). Martin Phillips is a full-time employee of Talga Resources Ltd. Martin Phillips has sufﬁcient experience, which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration and to the activity which has been undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as deﬁned in the 2012 edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (JORC Code). Martin Phillips consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears. Forward-Looking Statements This ASX release has been prepared by Talga Resources Ltd. This document contains background information about Talga Resources Ltd and its related entities current at the date of this announcement. This is in summary form and does not purport to be all inclusive or complete. Recipients should conduct their own investigations and perform their own analysis in order to satisfy themselves as to the accuracy and completeness of the information, statements and opinions contained in this announcement. This announcement is for information purposes only. Neither this document nor the information contained in it constitutes an offer, invitation, solicitation or recommendation in relation to the purchase or sale of shares in any jurisdiction. This announcement may not be distributed in any jurisdiction except in accordance with the legal requirements applicable in such jurisdiction. Recipients should inform themselves of the restrictions that apply in their own jurisdiction. A failure to do so may result in a violation of securities laws in such jurisdiction. This document does not constitute investment advice and has been prepared without taking into account the recipient's investment objectives, financial circumstances or particular needs and the opinions and recommendations in this representation are not intended to represent recommendations of particular investments to particular investments to particular persons. About Talga Talga Resources Ltd is an advanced materials technology company enabling stronger, lighter and more functional graphene and graphite enhanced products for the multi-billion dollar global battery, coatings, construction and composites markets. Talga has significant commercial advantages owing to its vertically integrated high grade Swedish graphite deposits and in-house process to product technology. Company website: www.talgaresources.com

