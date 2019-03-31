Log in
Talga Resources : expands Sweden operation - new manager & Kiruna office

03/31/2019

ASX & Media Release

1 April 2019

ASX:TLG

Talga expands north Sweden operation with new manager and office in Kiruna

Australian advanced materials technology company Talga Resources Ltd ("Talga")(ASX:TLG) is pleased to announce the opening of its second office in northern Sweden and the appointment of a Community Relations Manager.

The new office located in the city of Kiruna, is strategically positioned near Talga's flagship graphite project Vittangi, and will support the Company's progress towards a vertically integrated supply chain that includes Lithium-ion battery anodes, among other advanced material products.

Further, Talga has appointed Dharma Johansson, former Business Development Manager (Sustainability and Destination Strategy) of local investment and tourism organisation Kiruna Lapland, as its Community Relations Manager for Talga Graphene AB. Her past roles include community-related positions with the Swedish Public Employment Service and the Swedish Migration Agency.

Dharma will be responsible for actively engaging with stakeholders and community, ensuring all perspectives are captured towards maximising local social and economic benefits from Talga's project.

Community Relations Manager, Dharma Johansson: "We are seeing more companies look to sustainable exploration and production solutions for extraction of innovation-critical minerals in northern Sweden. For me, it feels like the Talga opportunity is an important assignment and I very much look forward to deepening dialogues with all groups involved."

Talga Graphene AB General Manager, Anna Utsi: "We are incredibly pleased to welcome Dharma. Her profound knowledge of sustainability and development issues along with a solid understanding of the region will play a key role in Talga's continued success."

For further information please contact:

Mark Thompson

Anna Utsi

Managing Director

General Manager

Talga Resources Ltd

Talga Graphene AB

T: +61 (0) 8 9481 6667

T: +46 (0) 727 21 75 20

About Talga

Talga Resources Ltd is an advanced materials technology company enabling stronger, lighter and more functional graphene and graphite enhanced products for the multi-billion dollar global battery, coatings, construction and composites markets. Talga has significant commercial advantages owing to its vertically integrated high grade Swedish graphite deposits and in-house process to product technology. Company website: www.talgaresources.com

Talga Resources Ltd ABN 32 138 405 419 ASX:TLG Germany: TGX USA: TLGRF

1st Floor, 2 Richardson St, West Perth 6005 Australia

E: admin@talgaresources.com T: +61 8 9481 6667 F: +61 8 9322 1935 W: www.talgaresources.com

Disclaimer

Talga Resources Ltd. published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 01:11:19 UTC
