TalkTalk Telecom : offers Britain's lowest fixed price fibre

TalkTalk offers Britain's lowest fixed price fibre

Faster Fibre for just £19.95 a month (was £33.50), saving up to £241.90 vs BT, Sky and Virgin Media over 18 months

Fast Broadband for just £17.95 a month (was £27), saving up to £277.90 vs BT, Sky and Virgin Media over 18 months

Thursday 7th February: From this Friday, value for money provider TalkTalk is offering its lowest ever fixed price fibre broadband. Customers stand to save up to £277.90 vs. Virgin Media, BT and Sky with ultra-low prices across TalkTalk's unlimited fibre and broadband Fixed Low Price Plans.

From 8th February to 14th March, TalkTalk's Faster Fibre will be available at just £19.95/ month over 18 months, ideal for busy homes who want to stream movies, browse online, upload photos and game all at the same time, without interruption and across multiple devices.

Fast Broadband is also at its lowest price at £17.95/ month over 18 months meaning that whatever your broadband needs, TalkTalk has a great value broadband package that works for you.

Both new Fast Broadband and Faster Fibre customers will receive the TalkTalk Wi-Fi Hub. With a Wi-Fi signal that can't be beaten by any other major broadband provider, TalkTalk's latest router has been rated as a 'best buy' by consumer champion Which? and recommended by Good Housekeeping.

TalkTalk is the first and only major provider to guarantee no mid-contract broadband price rises for the entirety of the contract with its industry-leading Fixed Low Price Plans - this is just one of its efforts to provide fairer broadband for everyone. TalkTalk has also strengthened its promise to provide faster, more reliable connectivity by launching its Great Connection Guarantee. This means that new Faster Fibre customers are free to leave at any time during the first 30 days of their service going live if they're not fully satisfied with their new fibre connection; customers who upgrade from Fast Broadband can also roll back without penalty.

TalkTalk's latest Deals

Faster Fibre Broadband - £19.95 month for 18 months, was £33.50

Totally unlimited usage and average download speeds of 36Mbs

Up to 4x times faster than standard broadband

Fixed price guarantee for 18 months

Add flexible landline call and TV Boosts

Add the Speed Boost for just £5 a month and get average download speeds of 63Mbs

Free set-up and Wi-Fi Hub*

A saving of £241.90 vs Virgin Media, £190.71 vs BT, £133.72 vs Plusnet and £136.85 vs Sky

Fast Broadband - £17.95/month for 18 months, was £27

Totally unlimited usage and average download speeds of 11Mbs

Fixed price guarantee for 18 months

Add flexible landline call plans and TV Boosts

Free set-up and Wi-Fi Hub*

A saving of £277.90 vs Virgin Media, £156.71 vs BT and £46.72 vs Plusnet

For more information visit: https://www.talktalk.co.uk/shop/broadband