TalkTalk Telecom : Directorate Change

RNS Announcement

17 July 2019

For Immediate Release

Directorate Change - TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC ('Company')

With effect from today, John Allwood and Cath Keers will step down from their role as Non-Executive Directors of the Company. The Company wishes to thank both John and Cath for their contribution to the Board and wish them well for the future.

Resolutions 9 and 10 for the re-election of John Allwood and Cath Keers will therefore not be put forward at today's Annual General Meeting.

Further information:

Tim Morris, Company Secretary +44 (0)20 3 417 1000

-Ends-