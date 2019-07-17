Log in
TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC

TALKTALK TELECOM GROUP PLC

(TALK)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/16 11:35:05 am
105.7 GBp   +1.15%
02:40aTALKTALK TELECOM : Directorate Change
PU
02:11aTALKTALK TELECOM : Q1 FY20 Trading update
PU
07/04TALKTALK TELECOM GROUP : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
News 
TalkTalk Telecom : Directorate Change

TalkTalk Telecom : Directorate Change

07/17/2019 | 02:40am EDT

RNS Announcement

17 July 2019

For Immediate Release

Directorate Change - TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC ('Company')

With effect from today, John Allwood and Cath Keers will step down from their role as Non-Executive Directors of the Company. The Company wishes to thank both John and Cath for their contribution to the Board and wish them well for the future.

Resolutions 9 and 10 for the re-election of John Allwood and Cath Keers will therefore not be put forward at today's Annual General Meeting.

Further information:

Tim Morris, Company Secretary +44 (0)20 3 417 1000

-Ends-

Disclaimer

TalkTalk Telecom Group plc published this content on 17 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2019 06:39:09 UTC
