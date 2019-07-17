TalkTalk Telecom : Directorate Change

RNS Announcement
17 July 2019
For Immediate Release
Directorate Change - TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC ('Company')
With effect from today, John Allwood and Cath Keers will step down from their role as Non-Executive Directors of the Company. The Company wishes to thank both John and Cath for their contribution to the Board and wish them well for the future.
Resolutions 9 and 10 for the re-election of John Allwood and Cath Keers will therefore not be put forward at today's Annual General Meeting.
Further information:
Tim Morris, Company Secretary +44 (0)20 3 417 1000
-Ends-
Disclaimer
TalkTalk Telecom Group plc published this content on 17 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2019 06:39:09 UTC