TALKTALK TELECOM GROUP PLC

(TALK)
02/12 06:03:58 am
113.9 GBp   -1.30%
05:34aTALKTALK TELECOM : Pre Stabilisation Notice
PU
02/10TALKTALK TELECOM : Proposed offering of £500 million Senior Notes
PU
02/03TALKTALK TELECOM : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
TalkTalk Telecom : Pre Stabilisation Notice

02/12/2020 | 05:34am EST

12th February 2020

TalkTalk Telecom Group plc

Pre Stabilisation Notice

HSBC (contact: 'synd manager'; telephone: +44 207 992 8066) hereby gives notice, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities

The securities:

Issuer:

TalkTalk Telecom Group plc

Guarantor (if any):

na

Aggregate nominal amount:

GBP 500,000,000

Description:

Fixed 5yr NC2

Offer price:

TBC

Other offer terms:

Stabilisation:

Stabilising Manager(s):

Barclays, HSBC, Natwest, Bank of Ireland, CIC, DNB, ING, MUFG, Santander

Stabilisation period expected to start on:

12th February 2020

Stabilisation period expected to end no later than:

20th March 2020

Existence, maximum size & conditions of use of over-allotment facility[1]:

5% of the aggregate nominal amount

Stabilisation Venue(s)

Over the counter (OTC)

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilisation Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, there is no assurance that the Stabilisation Manager(s) will take any stabilisation action and any stabilisation action, if begun, may be ended at any time. Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

In addition, if and to the extent that this announcement is communicated in, or the offer of the securities to which it relates is made in, any EEA Member State that has implemented Directive 2003/71/EC, as amended (together with any applicable implementing measures in any Member State, the 'Prospectus Directive') before the publication of a prospectus in relation to the securities which has been approved by the competent authority in that Member State in accordance with the Prospectus Directive (or which has been approved by a competent authority in another Member State and notified to the competent authority in that Member State in accordance with the Prospectus Directive), this announcement and the offer are only addressed to and directed at persons in that Member State who are qualified investors within the meaning of the Prospectus Directive (or who are other persons to whom the offer may lawfully be addressed) and must not be acted on or relied on by other persons in that Member State.

This announcement and the offer of the securities to which it relates are only addressed to and directed at persons outside the United Kingdom and persons in the United Kingdom who have professional experience in matters related to investments or who are high net worth persons within article 12(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 and must not be acted on or relied on by other persons in the United Kingdom.

Disclaimer

TalkTalk Telecom Group plc published this content on 12 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2020 10:33:05 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 1 579 M
EBIT 2020 118 M
Net income 2020 40,0 M
Debt 2020 827 M
Yield 2020 2,17%
P/E ratio 2020 36,5x
P/E ratio 2021 22,6x
EV / Sales2020 1,36x
EV / Sales2021 1,31x
Capitalization 1 320 M
