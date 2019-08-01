Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC    TALK   GB00B4YCDF59

TALKTALK TELECOM GROUP PLC

(TALK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

TalkTalk Telecom : kicks off its move to Salford with sponsorship of Salford City FC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2019 | 04:30am EDT
  • TalkTalk and Salford City FC sign five-year sponsorship deal to run until 2024
  • The partnership is another example of TalkTalk's long term commitment to the local community
  • TalkTalk HQ will relocate to Salford Quays in September 2019

Thursday 1st August 2019: The beautiful game continues to be part of this country's DNA and TalkTalk is delighted to announce its first move into this exciting world by sponsoring Salford City FC.

Kicking off at the start of the 2019/20 season, the five-year deal comes ahead of the relocation of TalkTalk's Headquarters to the Soapworks in Salford Quays this Autumn. The sponsorship is a natural fit for two like-minded challenger brands, with TalkTalk's decision to sponsor a team in the Football League, as opposed to the Premier League like its competitors, being reflective of its commitment to championing fairness, be that in the broadband sector or beyond.

Famously co-owned by businessman Peter Lim and former Class of '92 legends David Beckham, Gary Neville, Phil Neville, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt, Salford City FC will, this season, be playing in the Football League for the first time in its history. Kicking off at The Peninsula Stadium against Stevenage on Saturday 3rd August, the new official matchday kit will feature the TalkTalk logo on the back of the shirts and shorts.

The partnership, which runs until the end of the 2023/24 season, will give TalkTalk brand visibility across all televised games, the stadium's media hub and matchday programme. It will also see the telecoms provider supporting Salford City FC's grassroots activity in the local area.

Nick Gunga, Chief Operating Officer, TalkTalk says, 'It is a very exciting time for TalkTalk as we relocate our operations to Salford, and we're thrilled that it coincides with us becoming the official sponsor of Salford City FC.

There's lots of synergy with Salford City FC, not least because of our shared challenger spirit. The partnership also allows us to keep demonstrating our commitment to the local community so expect to see that brought to life in exciting ways over the coming year as we look to celebrate and deepen our relationship.'

Karen Baird, Chairman, Salford City FC says, 'When I first discussed a partnership with TalkTalk it felt a great fit for our club. We share the same views and principles on affordability and accessibility for all, so for them to be locating to the area is great for everyone.'

CO92 spokesperson says, 'We would like to welcome TalkTalk to Salford. This sponsorship is fantastic, not just for the club but for the wider community, who believe like us the importance of grassroots football. We are looking forward to working with TalkTalk and the exciting opportunities that will arise along our journey together.'

About the author

Disclaimer

TalkTalk Telecom Group plc published this content on 01 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2019 08:29:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TALKTALK TELECOM GROUP PLC
04:30aTALKTALK TELECOM : kicks off its move to Salford with sponsorship of Salford Cit..
PU
07/18TALKTALK TELECOM : holds guidance as full-fibre demand booms on the Netflix effe..
AQ
07/17TalkTalk, buoyed by strong fibre demand, reiterates outlook
RE
07/17TALKTALK TELECOM : Directorate Change
PU
07/17TALKTALK TELECOM : Q1 FY20 Trading update
PU
07/04TALKTALK TELECOM GROUP : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/15TALKTALK DOWN : Service NOT WORKING as customers left without access to email
AQ
06/14TALKTALK TELECOM : Notice of AGM
PU
06/14TALKTALK TELECOM : Annual Report 2019
PU
06/11TALKTALK TELECOM : data hacker is jailed
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 1 647 M
EBIT 2020 121 M
Net income 2020 46,0 M
Debt 2020 788 M
Yield 2020 2,37%
P/E ratio 2020 30,9x
P/E ratio 2021 22,6x
EV / Sales2020 1,21x
EV / Sales2021 1,18x
Capitalization 1 205 M
Chart TALKTALK TELECOM GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TALKTALK TELECOM GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 109,75  GBp
Last Close Price 105,30  GBp
Spread / Highest target 74,7%
Spread / Average Target 4,23%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tristia Adele Harrison Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Charles William Dunstone Executive Chairman
Mark Dickinson Chief Operating Officer
Kate Ferry Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Steen Gary Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TALKTALK TELECOM GROUP PLC-7.55%1 473
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-1.69%234 205
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP9.82%85 820
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG0.40%78 759
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%58 231
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROP CO PJSC2.59%41 482
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group