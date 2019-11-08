Log in
TalkTalk Telecom : launches limited Black Friday flash sale on Fibre Broadband with TV plus a year of Amazon Prime

11/08/2019
  • Faster Fibre Broadband with TalkTalk TV & Amazon Prime for just £25.95 a month (previously £40), saving up to £437.90 vs major competitors over 18 months
  • Superfast Fibre Broadband with TalkTalk TV & Amazon Prime for £28.95 a month (previously £45), saving up to £373.95 vs major competitors over 18 months
  • No set-up fees and no equipment delivery charge, part of TalkTalk's commitment to fairness
  • Entertainment Boost, Sky Cinema and Sky Sports discounts

Friday 8th November: It's the most wonderful time of the year - hot chocolate, big jumpers and log fires. To celebrate, TalkTalk is launching its new Black Friday deal early.

From 8th November until 5th December, TalkTalk is offering the best value fibre and TV deal on the market - reliable Faster Fibre Broadband with TalkTalk TV plus a year of Amazon Prime all for less than £26 a month. Savvy shoppers will have to be quick, as there's a limited number of Amazon Prime codes available - and once the codes are gone, they're gone!

TalkTalk's deal includes a TalkTalk TV Lite Box and a year's Amazon Prime subscription, offering great value with savings of up to £437.90 versus Sky, BT and Virgin Media. Customers who snap up the deal will have access to over 80 live channels from TalkTalk TV, and hit series including The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, TheGrand Tour, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, latest film releases and Premier League football from Prime Video. What's more, Prime Video is available to stream through TalkTalk TV set top boxes, enabling customers to simply watch their favourite Prime Video shows without having to switch between devices.

TalkTalk TV provides a world of entertainment that doesn't cost the earth, all available through one remote on a flexible monthly basis, making it even easier for customers to only pay for what they want to watch when they want to watch it. Coupled with Faster Fibre Broadband, TalkTalk's Black Friday deal is perfect for busy homes who want to stream and watch their favourite TV online without buffering. New Faster Fibre customers will also receive the Wi-Fi Hub giving them TalkTalk's fastest, most reliable Wi-Fi signal yet.

The value for money provider has also cut the price of its flexible, 30-day rolling TV Boosts. From 8th November to 5th December, TalkTalk TV's Entertainment Boost is half price at £6/month, Sky Cinema is £4 less at £14/month, and Sky Sports is half price at £18/month.

TalkTalk's latest deals:

Faster Fibre Broadband with TalkTalk TV & Amazon Prime for just £25.95 (was £40 for TalkTalk Faster Fibre + TalkTalk TV):

  • Totally unlimited usage with average download speeds of 36Mbs - up to 3x faster than standard broadband
  • 12-month Amazon Prime subscription included
  • No mid-contract broadband price rises for the entirety of the 18-month contract
  • Wi-Fi Hub included
  • Free TalkTalk TV Lite Box, upgrade to a TV Plus Box for £50
  • Add flexible landline calls and TV Boosts
  • Free set-up
  • A saving of £437.90 vs Virgin Media, £392.71 vs BT, £318.85 vs Sky and £52.89 vs Plusnet

Superfast Fibre Broadband with TalkTalk TV & Amazon Prime for £28.95 a month (was £45 for TalkTalk Superfast Fibre + TalkTalk TV):

  • Totally unlimited usage with average download speeds of 67Mbs - up to 6x faster than standard broadband
  • 12-month Amazon Prime subscription included
  • No mid-contract broadband price rises for the entirety of the 18-month contract
  • Wi-Fi Hub included
  • Free TalkTalk TV Lite Box, upgrade to a TV Plus Box for £50
  • Add flexible landline calls and TV Boosts
  • Free set-up
  • A saving of £373.95 vs Virgin Media, £328.76 vs BT, £254.90 vs Sky and £69.76 vs Plusnet

As part of its commitment to make the broadband industry fairer for everyone, TalkTalk was the first major provider to guarantee no mid-contract broadband price rises for the entirety of the contract, meaning the price you sign up to is the price you pay all the way through your contract. New fibre customers also benefit from TalkTalk's Great Connection Guarantee, enabling them to leave at any time during the first 30 days of their service going live if they're not fully satisfied with their new fibre connection.

For more information visit: https://www.talktalk.co.uk/shop/broadband/fibre

Disclaimer

TalkTalk Telecom Group plc published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
