Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Tallgrass Energy LP    TGE

TALLGRASS ENERGY LP

(TGE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alerian : Index Series September 2019 Index Review

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2019 | 08:31am EDT

DALLAS, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alerian announced the results of the September quarterly review for the Alerian Index Series. All changes will be implemented as of the close of business on Friday, September 20, 2019.

  • Alerian Midstream Energy Index (AMNA). Buckeye Partners (NYSE: BPL) will be removed.
  • Alerian US Midstream Energy Index (AMUS). Buckeye Partners (BPL) will be removed.
  • Alerian Midstream Energy Select Index (AMEI). Buckeye Partners (BPL) will be removed.
  • Alerian MLP Index (AMZ). Buckeye Partners (BPL) and Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSE: SNMP) will be removed.
  • Alerian MLP Equal Weight Index (AMZE). Buckeye Partners (BPL) and Sanchez Midstream Partners (SNMP) will be removed.
  • Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (AMZI). Buckeye Partners (BPL) and Holly Energy Partners (NYSE: HEP) will be removed.
  • Alerian Energy Infrastructure Capital Strength Select Index (AMCS). Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM), Buckeye Partners (BPL), NuStar Energy (NYSE: NS), and Tallgrass Energy (NYSE: TGE) will be removed.

There are no constituent changes to the Alerian Natural Gas MLP Index (ANGI).

In addition, each index will be rebalanced in accordance with its existing methodology. Constituent additions to and deletions from an index do not reflect an opinion by Alerian on the investment merits of the respective securities.

About Alerian
Alerian equips investors to make informed decisions about energy infrastructure and Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs). Its benchmarks are widely used by industry executives, investment professionals, research analysts, and national media to analyze relative performance. As of June 28, 2019, nearly $14 billion of products, including exchange traded funds and notes, are directly tied to and tracking the Alerian Index Series. Visit alerian.com to learn more.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alerian-index-series-september-2019-index-review-300917616.html

SOURCE Alerian


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TALLGRASS ENERGY LP
08:31aALERIAN : Index Series September 2019 Index Review
PR
08/28TALLGRASS ENERGY LP : Announces Receipt of 'Take Private' Proposal
AQ
08/28TALLGRASS ENERGY, LP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
08/27TALLGRASS ENERGY LP : Announces Receipt of "Take Private" Proposal
BU
08/13TALLGRASS ENERGY, LP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
07/31TALLGRASS ENERGY LP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
07/25TALLGRASS ENERGY, LP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
07/25TALLGRASS ENERGY LP : Reports Strong Second Quarter 2019 Results
BU
07/11TALLGRASS ENERGY, LP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
07/11TALLGRASS ENERGY LP : Increases Quarterly Dividend and Announces Date for Second..
BU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group