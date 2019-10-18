Tallgrass Energy LP : Announces Close Date on Binding Open Season for Pony Express Pipeline Expansion

Tallgrass Energy, LP (NYSE: TGE), through its affiliate Tallgrass Pony Express Pipeline, LLC (“Pony Express”), today announced that Pony Express’ binding open season announced Sept. 30, 2019, soliciting shipper commitments for crude oil transportation for near-term expansion on the Pony Express system from origin points in Wyoming to Cushing, Okla. will close at 1 p.m. Central time Oct. 30, 2019.

Interested parties may review open season details after executing a confidentiality agreement obtained by contacting Matt Hester at matt.hester@tallgrassenergylp.com.

About Tallgrass Energy

Tallgrass Energy, LP (NYSE: TGE) is a growth-oriented midstream energy infrastructure company operating across 11 states with transportation, storage, terminal, water, gathering and processing assets that serve some of the nation’s most prolific crude oil and natural gas basins.

To learn more, please visit our website at www.tallgrassenergy.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Disclosures in this press release contain forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that management expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, forward-looking statements contained in this press release specifically include the feasibility, cost, execution, in-service timing, capabilities, and expected benefits of the Pony Express expansion project and the timing of the closing of Pony Express' pending open season. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of TGE, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements, and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including those set forth in reports filed by TGE with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement applies only as of the date on which such statement is made, and TGE does not intend to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191018005522/en/