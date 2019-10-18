Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Tallgrass Energy, LP    TGE

TALLGRASS ENERGY, LP

(TGE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tallgrass Energy LP : Announces Close Date on Binding Open Season for Pony Express Pipeline Expansion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2019 | 01:40pm EDT

Tallgrass Energy, LP (NYSE: TGE), through its affiliate Tallgrass Pony Express Pipeline, LLC (“Pony Express”), today announced that Pony Express’ binding open season announced Sept. 30, 2019, soliciting shipper commitments for crude oil transportation for near-term expansion on the Pony Express system from origin points in Wyoming to Cushing, Okla. will close at 1 p.m. Central time Oct. 30, 2019.

Interested parties may review open season details after executing a confidentiality agreement obtained by contacting Matt Hester at matt.hester@tallgrassenergylp.com.

About Tallgrass Energy

Tallgrass Energy, LP (NYSE: TGE) is a growth-oriented midstream energy infrastructure company operating across 11 states with transportation, storage, terminal, water, gathering and processing assets that serve some of the nation’s most prolific crude oil and natural gas basins.

To learn more, please visit our website at www.tallgrassenergy.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Disclosures in this press release contain forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that management expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, forward-looking statements contained in this press release specifically include the feasibility, cost, execution, in-service timing, capabilities, and expected benefits of the Pony Express expansion project and the timing of the closing of Pony Express' pending open season. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of TGE, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements, and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including those set forth in reports filed by TGE with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement applies only as of the date on which such statement is made, and TGE does not intend to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TALLGRASS ENERGY, LP
01:40pTALLGRASS ENERGY LP : Announces Close Date on Binding Open Season for Pony Expre..
BU
10/11TALLGRASS ENERGY LP : Increases Quarterly Dividend, Provides Update on 'Take Pri..
AQ
10/10TALLGRASS ENERGY, LP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
10/10TALLGRASS ENERGY LP : Increases Quarterly Dividend, Provides Update on "Take Pri..
BU
10/07TALLGRASS ENERGY LP : Announces Binding Open Season for Pony Express Pipeline Ex..
BU
09/30TALLGRASS ENERGY LP : Announces Binding Open Season for Pony Express Pipeline Ex..
BU
09/30TALLGRASS ENERGY : Announces Joint Tariff Open Season To Transport Crude from th..
BU
09/26TALLGRASS ENERGY, LP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Sta..
AQ
09/13ALERIAN : Index Series September 2019 Index Review
PR
08/28TALLGRASS ENERGY LP : Announces Receipt of 'Take Private' Proposal
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 907 M
EBIT 2019 358 M
Net income 2019 238 M
Debt 2019 4 313 M
Yield 2019 11,4%
P/E ratio 2019 13,2x
P/E ratio 2020 17,4x
EV / Sales2019 8,50x
EV / Sales2020 8,28x
Capitalization 3 398 M
Chart TALLGRASS ENERGY, LP
Duration : Period :
Tallgrass Energy, LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TALLGRASS ENERGY, LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 20,12  $
Last Close Price 18,96  $
Spread / Highest target 26,6%
Spread / Average Target 6,09%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David G. Dehaemers Chief Executive Officer & Director
William R. Moler President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Gary J. Brauchle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Frank John Loverro Director
Sandy de Jongh Osborne Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TALLGRASS ENERGY, LP-22.10%3 398
ENBRIDGE INC.10.75%72 387
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.11.31%59 913
TC ENERGY CORPORATION38.79%48 059
KINDER MORGAN, INC.30.49%45 435
MPLX LP-11.72%28 706
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group